iHeartPodcasts and Double Elvis
  • Queen Latifah: From Princess of the Posse to Queen of the Rap Scene
    Before there was Queen Latifah the actress, there was Queen Latifah the hip-hop star. She ascended to royal status in rap at a time when the genre revolved around putting women down – and keeping them down. Thanks to her reign, a generation of hip-hop heads learned that women could rule just as well as any man. But Queen Latifah’s legacy as one of the loudest, proudest voices in the game often gets buried by her pile of film awards and acclaim.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/1/2023
    39:09
  • Kelis: Musical Kaleidoscopes, Culinary Feasts, Nas, and Moving On
    Kelis’s musical light was undeniable from the start, but it was still a struggle to shine as brightly as knew she could. She did get there, but little did she know that the same people she thought were on her side were really just out for themselves. Between that and a messy first marriage she tried to keep private, it would only take one more straw to break her silence.   Nas: 5 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About God's Son Unmasked singer: Kelis on music, men and her missing money | Kelis | The Guardian Kelis on Finding Freedom Through Farming Kelis' Best Early-2000s Fashion Moments. List of Billboard Hot 100 number ones of 1999 - Wikipedia Kelis age, hometown, biography | Last.fm Kelis - Wikipedia The Neptunes Discography - The Neptunes #1 fan site, all about Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo Milkshake (song) - Wikipedia Take a Look at Kelis and Nas' Full Relationship Timeline. Nas Denies Kelis Abuse Allegations While Pleading 'We Should Be Better Examples' for Son Knight Why Did Nas and Kelis Divorce? Kelis Opens Up On Violent Relationship & Custody Battle with Nas Kelis on Instagram: “I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample . But it’s beyond this song at this point . This was a TRIGGER for me . Milkshake…” Kelis Speaks On Contract She Signed With The Neptunes At Beginning Of Her Career Wanderland - Wikipedia Flesh Tone - Wikipedia Did You Know that Nas, as in Nas the Rapper, is a Venture CapitalistSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/24/2023
    32:30
  • Shirley Collie Nelson: In and Out of Harmony with Willie Nelson
    Shirley Collie helped launch Willie Nelson’s solo career back before the name “Willie Nelson” meant anything to anyone. As a guitarist and singer who climbed to the top tier of the country music circuit as just a teenager, she traded her trajectory as a recording artist and staple of the silver screen for a life with the duet partner of her dreams. But it wasn’t long before her life with Willie fell out of harmony…and fell into a twister of stagnation, loneliness, and jealousy.  Scrapbooks In My Mind: Featuring Shirley and Willie Nelson and Many Others by Shirley Caddell Collie Nelson Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band by Willie Nelson and Bobbie Nelson Willie Nelson: An Epic Life by Joe Nick Patoski Shirley Nelson Obituary (Springfield Union Leader) Shirley Collie Nelson. Former Wife and Duet Partner of Willie Nelson, Dies (CMT) Wikipedia: Shirley Collie Nelson Country Music Hall of Fame: Willie Nelson  Interview: Willie Nelson (The Telegraph)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/17/2023
    39:39
  • Eudoxie Mbouguiengue: Africa to Atlanta, Ludacris, and Advocating for the Abused
    Eudoxie thought she was escaping torment and horror when she emigrated from Gabon to the United States as a young girl. But even through her marriage to a huge star, even with her beautiful children, all of her joy, the dark shadow of her childhood continued to loom. Mother’s Day w/Angela Simmons, Nina Westbrook, and Eudoxie Bridges  Eudoxie Bridges speaks out to help abuse victims at event Saturday Atlanta Plugged In interview  Eudoxie Bridges On Nourishing Her Spirit In Eleuthera, Bahamas  Haute Living & Wine Access Celebrated Mother's Day Early With Angela Simmons, Eudoxie Bridges & Nina Westbrook (And Ludacris) Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Celebrate The 10-Year Anniversary Of When They First Met at Ludaday Weekend - Essence  Ludacris Talks His Impact on Hip Hop – Kalisha Perera  What Happens During a Panic Attack?  Culture of Gabon - history, people, clothing, traditions, women, beliefs, food, customs, family  Ludacris And Eudoxie Bridges Met 10 Years Ago Today, And They've Had Quite The Glow Up TogetherSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/11/2023
    30:12
  • Shante Broadus: Snoop, Reconciliation, and Becoming the Boss Lady
    Shante Broadus steered her husband Snoop Dogg from hapless criminal to cultural icon long before she established herself as his official manager. The woman Snoop referred to as Boss Lady almost from day one truly ended up running the empire.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/4/2023
    31:17

About A Girl is a scripted narrative anthology series about women whose stories have long been eclipsed by the legends of their famous partners. Bowie, Elvis, 2Pac, Prince, Miles, Biggie. Each of these icons created some of the most celebrated and enduring music of the modern age. But there's more to their stories than you know. About A Girl brings focus to the many women without whom the landscape of popular music might be very different.
