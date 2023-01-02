Kelis: Musical Kaleidoscopes, Culinary Feasts, Nas, and Moving On

Kelis's musical light was undeniable from the start, but it was still a struggle to shine as brightly as knew she could. She did get there, but little did she know that the same people she thought were on her side were really just out for themselves. Between that and a messy first marriage she tried to keep private, it would only take one more straw to break her silence.