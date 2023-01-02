Eudoxie Mbouguiengue: Africa to Atlanta, Ludacris, and Advocating for the Abused
Eudoxie thought she was escaping torment and horror when she emigrated from Gabon to the United States as a young girl. But even through her marriage to a huge star, even with her beautiful children, all of her joy, the dark shadow of her childhood continued to loom.
Mother’s Day w/Angela Simmons, Nina Westbrook, and Eudoxie Bridges
Eudoxie Bridges speaks out to help abuse victims at event Saturday
Atlanta Plugged In interview
Eudoxie Bridges On Nourishing Her Spirit In Eleuthera, Bahamas
Haute Living & Wine Access Celebrated Mother's Day Early With Angela Simmons, Eudoxie Bridges & Nina Westbrook (And Ludacris)
Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Celebrate The 10-Year Anniversary Of When They First Met at Ludaday Weekend - Essence
Ludacris Talks His Impact on Hip Hop – Kalisha Perera
What Happens During a Panic Attack?
Culture of Gabon - history, people, clothing, traditions, women, beliefs, food, customs, family
Ludacris And Eudoxie Bridges Met 10 Years Ago Today, And They've Had Quite The Glow Up TogetherSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.