Abnormal Mapping 145: Chrono Cross

We’re joined by special guest Niamh to talk about one of the classics of video game, infamously one of only two games we bailed on playing in history, and one of the once most divisive RPGs of history now mostly considered one of the greats. That’s right we’re revisiting Final Fantasy VIII playing Chrono Cross! FOR THE TIMELINE AND STORY SUMMARY VIDEO IF YOU NEED IT, CHECK THIS OUT We do NOT summarize the story and assume people are familiar with the plot, for time reasons. Even still it’s one of our longest episodes!Thank you so much as always for listening, please rate and review the podcast, and tell all your friends on whatever social media you call home that they should check us out. See you next month!Send us questions about our game clubs, other games, or gaming in general to [email protected] !If you would like to support us please visit patreon.com/abnormalmapping for exclusive podcasts!Things Discussed: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Dynasty Warriors 4, Tears of the Kingdom, Secret of Mana, Kirby's Dream Land 3, Chrono Cross, Radical Dreamers, Chrono Trigger This Month’s Game Club: Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s RevengeMusic This EpisodeScars of Time by Yasunori MitsudaAnother World by Yasunori MitsudaThe Girl Who Stole the Stars by Yasunori MitsudaRadical Dreamers -Le Tresor Interdit- by Noriko Mitose and Yasunori Mitsuda