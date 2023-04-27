Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Em Marko and Jackson Tyler
Abnormal Mapping is a monthly game club of Em and Jackson, talking primarily about old games with an eye to critiquing without nostalgia.
LeisureVideo Games
Abnormal Mapping is a monthly game club of Em and Jackson, talking primarily about old games with an eye to critiquing without nostalgia.
Available Episodes

5 of 154
  • Abnormal Mapping 147: Final Fantasy XVI
    We’re joined by post-gamer and friend of the show Austin Walker to talk about the latest and greatest in the long running Final Fantasy series. That’s right, it’s Clive time! Join us as we try to grapple with this large action RPG and talk mostly about its story and themes. Some mechanical talk, but this is very writing centric as an episode. Enjoy!Check out Austin’s podcasts Friends at the Table, A More Civilized Age, and Shelved by Genre! They’re all good!NOTE: This episode released a bit early, so maybe think about sending in Muv Luv emails if you’re hearing this week of release, okay?Thank you so much as always for listening, please rate and review the podcast, and tell all your friends on whatever social media you call home that they should check us out. See you next month!Send us questions about our game clubs, other games, or gaming in general to [email protected]!If you would like to support us please visit patreon.com/abnormalmapping for exclusive podcasts!Things Discussed: Lakeburg Legacies, Last Epoch, Valis: The Fantasm Soldier, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Top Gear, Final Fantasy XVI, Hollow by Brian CatlingNext Week: A bonus Abnormal Mapping talking about Muv Luv with friend of the show Olivia!Next Month’s Game Club: Mega Man LegendsMusic This EpisodeFinal Farewells by Nobuo Uematsu & Takafumi ImamuraTo Sail Forbidden Seas by Masayoshi SokenOur Terms by Takafumi ImamuraMy Star by Masayoshi Soken(00:00:00) - Segment 1: Games Played(00:27:35) - Segment 2: Final Fantasy XVI(02:02:10) - Segment 3: Questions
    7/23/2023
  • Abnormal Mapping 146: Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge
    We’re joined by blogger of the year and adventure game maestra Dia Lacina to talk about one of the most iconic games of the LucasArts era, Monkey Island 2! There’s plenty of other games besides, but it’s really mostly this one, because it’s worth it.You can watch Dia play Monkey Island 1 for free HERE, and support her Patreon to watch her play all of Monkey Island 2 right now!Thank you so much as always for listening, please rate and review the podcast, and tell all your friends on whatever social media you call home that they should check us out. See you next month!Send us questions about our game clubs, other games, or gaming in general to [email protected]!If you would like to support us please visit patreon.com/abnormalmapping for exclusive podcasts!Things Discussed: Diablo 4, Diablo 2 and 3, Dia's review of Diablo 4 for Paste, Em was on Novel Not New to talk about Private Eye Dol (listen on the Scanline Media patreon), Chorus, Plague Tale Requiem, Alone in the Dark, Battlefield Bad Company, Street Fighter 6, Citizen Sleeper, Cyberpunk 2077, Monkey Island 2, Monkey Island, adventure games, Gabriel Knight, Space Quest,Next Month’s Game Club: Final Fantasy XVIMusic This EpisodeMonkey Island 2 Intro Theme by Michael LandCaptain Kate's Boat by Michael LandThe Cemetery by Michael LandMonkey Island 1 Main Theme by Michael Land(00:00:00) - Segment 1: Games Played(00:30:46) - Segment 2: Monkey Island 2(01:26:53) - Segment 3: Questions
    6/29/2023
  • Abnormal Mapping 145: Chrono Cross
    We’re joined by special guest Niamh to talk about one of the classics of video game, infamously one of only two games we bailed on playing in history, and one of the once most divisive RPGs of history now mostly considered one of the greats. That’s right we’re revisiting Final Fantasy VIII playing Chrono Cross! FOR THE TIMELINE AND STORY SUMMARY VIDEO IF YOU NEED IT, CHECK THIS OUT We do NOT summarize the story and assume people are familiar with the plot, for time reasons. Even still it’s one of our longest episodes!Thank you so much as always for listening, please rate and review the podcast, and tell all your friends on whatever social media you call home that they should check us out. See you next month!Send us questions about our game clubs, other games, or gaming in general to [email protected]!If you would like to support us please visit patreon.com/abnormalmapping for exclusive podcasts!Things Discussed: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Dynasty Warriors 4, Tears of the Kingdom, Secret of Mana, Kirby's Dream Land 3, Chrono Cross, Radical Dreamers, Chrono Trigger This Month’s Game Club: Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s RevengeMusic This EpisodeScars of Time by Yasunori MitsudaAnother World by Yasunori MitsudaThe Girl Who Stole the Stars by Yasunori MitsudaRadical Dreamers -Le Tresor Interdit- by Noriko Mitose and Yasunori Mitsuda
    5/28/2023
  • Abnormal Mapping 144: Grab Bag (lots of Resident Evil talk)
    Em’s been so busy gaming we had to break out segment 1 into its own podcast to spare our Chrono Cross episode the world’s most topheavy structure, but we ended up having a great time. Second half of the pod is all Resident Evil talk if that’s not your speed, but before that is more normal. Spoilers for RE through Village, though!Thank you so much as always for listening, please rate and review the podcast, and tell all your friends on whatever social media you call home that they should check us out. See you next month!Send us questions about our game clubs, other games, or gaming in general to [email protected]!If you would like to support us please visit patreon.com/abnormalmapping for exclusive podcasts!Things Discussed: the (at the time) upcoming Sony show, Until Dawn, the Ranged Touch LP for Until Dawn, Ridge Racer Type 4, Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom, Final Fight, Flowers - Le volume sur printemps, Marvel's Avengers, Pokemon Emerald Rogue, a fake Xbox "E3" leak we found hilarious, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and its DLCs, Resident Evil: Village and its DLCThis Month’s Game Club: Chrono CrossMusic This EpisodePrologue Theme by Ryuichi Nitta & Mayuko OkamuraUrban Fragments by Kohta Takahashi feat. Kimara LovelaceEnding Theme 2 by Ryuichi Nitta & Mayuko Okamura
    5/25/2023
  • Abnormal Mapping 143: Potion Craft
    We’re back to talk about a small game about chilling out and brewing potions and what it says for the act of gaming itself to engage in a relaxing sort of simulated labor. There’s a whole world of games out there we don’t really touch on, and it was nice to brush up against it for once. Also, as usual, lots of gaming talk in general.Thank you so much as always for listening, please rate and review the podcast, and tell all your friends on whatever social media you call home that they should check us out. See you next month!Send us questions about our game clubs, other games, or gaming in general to [email protected]!If you would like to support us please visit patreon.com/abnormalmapping for exclusive podcasts!Things Discussed: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 2, Jackson was on Journal Updated for Return of the Obra Dinn, Returnal, Saya no Uta, Atelier Sophie, Potion Craft, busywork games, modding games for your own enjoyment, getting grounded from games, controller memory, questions about potions, gaming during climate changeThis Month's Game Club: Potion CraftNext Month’s Game Club: Chrono CrossMusic This EpisodeThe Front Hall by Masami Ueda, Shusaku Uchiyama, and Syun NishigakiCampanella of Sun Through Trees by Ryudai Abe, Daisuke Achiwa, Hayato Asano, et alSong of Saya II by ZIZZ STUDIOLiela Xea by Ryudai Abe, Daisuke Achiwa, Hayato Asano, et al
    4/27/2023

