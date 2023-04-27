We’re back to talk about a small game about chilling out and brewing potions and what it says for the act of gaming itself to engage in a relaxing sort of simulated labor. There’s a whole world of games out there we don’t really touch on, and it was nice to brush up against it for once. Also, as usual, lots of gaming talk in general.Thank you so much as always for listening, please rate and review the podcast, and tell all your friends on whatever social media you call home that they should check us out. See you next month!Send us questions about our game clubs, other games, or gaming in general to [email protected]
!If you would like to support us please visit patreon.com/abnormalmapping for exclusive podcasts!Things Discussed: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 2, Jackson was on Journal Updated for Return of the Obra Dinn, Returnal, Saya no Uta, Atelier Sophie, Potion Craft, busywork games, modding games for your own enjoyment, getting grounded from games, controller memory, questions about potions, gaming during climate changeThis Month's Game Club: Potion CraftNext Month’s Game Club: Chrono CrossMusic This EpisodeThe Front Hall by Masami Ueda, Shusaku Uchiyama, and Syun NishigakiCampanella of Sun Through Trees by Ryudai Abe, Daisuke Achiwa, Hayato Asano, et alSong of Saya II by ZIZZ STUDIOLiela Xea by Ryudai Abe, Daisuke Achiwa, Hayato Asano, et al