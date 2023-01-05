Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Matthew Christopher
Find out why it's all falling apart on the new Abandoned America podcast! Join host Matthew Christopher, author and photographer of the Abandoned America book s... More
  • America's Ghost Ship: The SS United States
    The SS United States is about as unique and incredible as it gets: an entire ocean liner that's larger than the Titanic, out of use since 1969 and moored in Philadelphia since 1996. Both the fastest liner ever built and the largest constructed on US soil, it's one of only two surviving relics from the entire age of passenger liners, and yet its future has been imperiled for decades and it seems like its time might finally be running out. We'll explore why the SS United States is so significant and meaningful, the desperate efforts to save it, and what it's like touring a ghost ship that ceased operations long ago and on which only echoes remain. Show Notes: https://www.abandonedamerica.us/the-ss-united-states-abandoned SS United States photo gallery/podcast text on Abandoned America: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.abandonedamerica.us/ss-united-states Support the podcast on Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/AbandonedAmerica --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abandonedamerica/support
    5/1/2023
    22:07
  • The Fall of the Fallside Hotel
    Located a short distance from one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States, it's hard to imagine why the Fallside Hotel in Niagara Falls, NY would have been abruptly closed and left abandoned. To tell the story we need to look at the boom and subsequent implosion of the area's tourist economy, caused by industrial pollution and misguided urban renewal projects. We'll also talk about what the town's plans for the future are and how the fate of the Fallside Hotel may in fact be a symbol of rebirth for the area around it. Show Notes: https://www.abandonedamerica.us/the-fall-of-the-fallside Fallside Hotel photo gallery/podcast text on Abandoned America: ⁠⁠https://www.abandonedamerica.us/fallside-hotel Support the podcast on Patreon: ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/AbandonedAmerica --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abandonedamerica/support
    4/17/2023
    20:44
  • The Story of Pleasure Beach and Long Beach: A Violation of the Contract
    What would you do if the only bridge to your community burned and the town refused to rebuild it? The residents of Long Beach, CT found out the hard way and it destroyed their entire neighborhood, leaving nearly 50 beachfront homes abandoned. In this episode of the Abandoned America podcast, we'll explore the tragic story of what went wrong, how the fate of Long Beach was tied to the defunct Pleasure Beach Amusement Park located next to them on the peninsula, and what happens when the towns around you turn their back on you in a time of crisis. Show Notes: https://www.abandonedamerica.us/the-story-of-pleasure-beach Long Beach/Pleasure Beach photo gallery/podcast text on Abandoned America: ⁠https://www.abandonedamerica.us/pleasure-and-long-beach Support the podcast on Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/AbandonedAmerica --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abandonedamerica/support
    4/3/2023
    23:49
  • Taunton State Hospital: Nothing Ever Dies
    The morning we snuck into Taunton State Hospital before dawn was like something out of a dream. It's one of those profound experiences that haunts you for the rest of your life, something you try to explain to others but can never quite find the words to express. Join Matthew Christopher of Abandoned America for a 22-minute exploration of what Taunton State Hospital's story was, why anyone would go to such great lengths to see it before it was destroyed, why it still matters today, and how even in the darkest places there still is beauty if you look for it. Show Notes: https://www.abandonedamerica.us/taunton-state-hospital-nothing-ever Taunton State Hospital photo gallery/podcast text on Abandoned America: ⁠https://www.abandonedamerica.us/taunton-state-hospital Support the podcast on Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/AbandonedAmerica --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abandonedamerica/support
    3/20/2023
    22:37
  • Randall Park Mall: Everything Must Go
    The Randall Park Mall in North Randall, Ohio was, for a brief moment, the largest mall in the world. Less than 40 years later it was in ruins. In this episode we'll cover the mall's extravagant opening, tumultuous lifespan, why it finally closed, and what it was like visiting it in the aftermath. For a shopping center, it has some pretty shocking crimes in its past, and its story is more haunting than you might think. Come join Matthew Christopher of Abandoned America for a quick primer on the life and death of a megamall, once a mighty symbol of both the dreams and nightmares of American consumerism that now is no more.  Show Notes: https://www.abandonedamerica.us/randall-park-mall-everything-must Randall Park Mall photo gallery/podcast text on Abandoned America: https://www.abandonedamerica.us/randall-park-mall Support the podcast on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AbandonedAmerica --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/abandonedamerica/support
    3/7/2023
    20:38

About Abandoned America

Find out why it's all falling apart on the new Abandoned America podcast! Join host Matthew Christopher, author and photographer of the Abandoned America book series and website, and explore what incredible stories ruins have to tell, what mysteries they hold, and why they were left behind.
