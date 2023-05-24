A Novel Idea: The History of the Science of Reading

Host Meg Mechelke explores the history of the science of reading and literacy instruction in the United States. More
3: The Rise of Picture Books
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go!” In this episode, find out how children’s picture books became a major battleground for debates about literacy instruction. Plus, hear insights from author Natalie Wexler (Twitter: @natwexler) and Dr. Fumiko Hoeft (Twitter: @FumikoHoeft), director of the University of Connecticut Brain Imaging Research Center.Episode transcript and sourceshttps://irrc.education.uiowa.edu/transcript-and-sources-novel-idea-episode-3A Novel Idea website: irrc.education.uiowa.edu/resources/novel-idea-podcast
6/22/2023
31:47
2: Noah Webster Loves Phonics
Hear ye, hear ye! In this episode, we travel all the way back to the 17th and 18th centuries to examine the Enlightenment-era roots of reading instruction as we know it. We will introduce several major players in the early days of literacy education, and examine the ways in which their actions have influenced today’s conversations surrounding literacy. Plus, hear from Natalie Wexler (Twitter: @natwexler), author of The Knowledge Gap, and Kate Will of the Iowa Reading Research Center.Learn More:In addition to the philosophical and pedagogical changes discussed in this episode, the concept of literacy education was also a subject of political discourse during these years. These resources provide more information on this angle of American literacy learning not covered in the episode and are excellent starting points to learn more.Confronting Anti-Black Racism: Education, Harvard Librarylibrary.harvard.edu/confronting-anti-black-racism/education How literacy became a powerful weapon in the fight to end slavery, Colette Colman, HISTORYwww.history.com/news/nat-turner-rebellion-literacy-slaveryEpisode transcript and sourcesirrc.education.uiowa.edu/transcript-and-sources-novel-idea-episode-2A Novel Idea website: irrc.education.uiowa.edu/resources/novel-idea-podcast
6/15/2023
39:34
1: The Science of Reading: Where Are We Now?
What is the science of reading? And why is everyone in the literacy community talking about it?In this episode, we explore the current state of the science of reading movement. Along with our original reporting, you’ll hear from: Melissa McGuire, Tara Rabenberg, and Kimberley Moser of Iowa’s Spencer Community School DistrictMelissa Loftus and Lori Sappington of Melissa and Lori Love Literacy (Twitter: @literacypodcast)Dr. Kymyona Burk of the Foundation for Excellence in Education (Twitter: @kymyona_burk)Kareem Weaver (Twitter: @KJWinEducation) of FULCRUMparents of struggling readers…& more!Learn MoreNational Reading Panelhttps://www.nichd.nih.gov/sites/default/files/publications/pubs/nrp/Documents/report.pdfSold a Story podcasthttps://features.apmreports.org/sold-a-story/Right to Read documentaryhttps://www.therighttoreadfilm.org/ Special ThanksCarla Siravo and Mike ArchangeloYouTube: @mrs.siravo5975 and @mikearchangeloInstagram: @carlasiravoauthor and @mikearchangelo.Aja McNair (Everything Aja LLC)YouTube: @EverythingAJAhttps://www.everythingaja.com/Susan JonesYouTube: @SusanJonesTeachinghttps://susanjonesteaching.com/Episode transcript and sources:https://iowareadingresearch.org/transcript-novel-idea-episode-1 A Novel Idea website: irrc.education.uiowa.edu/resources/novel-idea-podcast
6/8/2023
36:16
Trailer: A Novel Idea: The History of the Science of Reading
A brand new, 8-episode podcast series, brought to you by the Iowa Reading Research Center, explores the historical roots of today’s science of reading movement.Learn More“U.S. education achievement slides backwards,” Jill Barshay, The Hechinger ReportEpisode transcript and sourcesA Novel Idea website: irrc.education.uiowa.edu/resources/novel-idea-podcast