A Novel Idea: The History of the Science of Reading

1: The Science of Reading: Where Are We Now?

What is the science of reading? And why is everyone in the literacy community talking about it?In this episode, we explore the current state of the science of reading movement. Along with our original reporting, you’ll hear from: Melissa McGuire, Tara Rabenberg, and Kimberley Moser of Iowa’s Spencer Community School DistrictMelissa Loftus and Lori Sappington of Melissa and Lori Love Literacy (Twitter: @literacypodcast)Dr. Kymyona Burk of the Foundation for Excellence in Education (Twitter: @kymyona_burk)Kareem Weaver (Twitter: @KJWinEducation) of FULCRUMparents of struggling readers…& more!Learn MoreNational Reading Panelhttps://www.nichd.nih.gov/sites/default/files/publications/pubs/nrp/Documents/report.pdfSold a Story podcasthttps://features.apmreports.org/sold-a-story/Right to Read documentaryhttps://www.therighttoreadfilm.org/ Special ThanksCarla Siravo and Mike ArchangeloYouTube: @mrs.siravo5975 and @mikearchangeloInstagram: @carlasiravoauthor and @mikearchangelo.Aja McNair (Everything Aja LLC)YouTube: @EverythingAJAhttps://www.everythingaja.com/Susan JonesYouTube: @SusanJonesTeachinghttps://susanjonesteaching.com/Episode transcript and sources:https://iowareadingresearch.org/transcript-novel-idea-episode-1 A Novel Idea website: irrc.education.uiowa.edu/resources/novel-idea-podcast