Don't Mess with Texas (Horsemen)
The return of the horse to the North American continent and its domestication by people of the Texas plains redrew the map of Native North America and defined the spheres of influence of European colonial empires for three centuries. It led to the formation of highly decentralized, individualistic frontier societies that either successfully adopted the horse or suffered at the hands of those who had. Maybe “Don’t Mess with Texas” didn’t originate with a 1985 anti-littering campaign…maybe it was written the first time a native Texan hopped on the back of a horse. Cover art of "Lipan Apache" available online at Star of the Republic Museum, Portal to Texas History, University of North Texas. www.BrandonSeale.com
Season 5: The Engines of Texanity
In telling these new histories of old Texas, I worry that I’ve been focusing too much on individuals. Individuals can move history, no doubt…but just as often, I’ve come to believe, they ride historical waves, rather than make them. Every now and then, however, some invention, some innovation, or just some change in how technology is used comes along and moves history forward with a momentum of its own, subtler perhaps but far more powerful than any political ideology. Such “engines” of history concentrate resources behind them and focus the human mind in front of them like nothing else. They change how people see the world. The stories of these "engines," then, are the reasons why we see ourselves the way that we do.This is what I want to explore this season: no politicians, no ideologies, just the ten engines that most meaningfully propelled Texas history forward and the ten innovations that most profoundly shaped our collective psychology as Texans… our “Texanity” as I call it. Cover art by David Moore, www.illustrationonline.comwww.BrandonSeale.com
Cabeza de Vaca as Interpreter of Lower Pecos Rock Art
From a speech I gave at the Witte Museum a while back, this is my attempt to argue that we can actually hear the themes of the famed Lower Pecos Rock Art expressed by Cabeza de Vaca in his attempt to take on the role of a "spirit guide" for the native Americans who joined him on his journey. If true, this would be a really cool confirmation of our current interpretations of that Lower Pecos Rock Art and our efforts to understand the worldviews of the people who created them.www.BrandonSeale.com
Connecting the Dots
This is a speech I gave recently to the San Antonio Conservation Society about our Battlefield of Medina search with American Veterans Archaeological Recovery. Jump to 34:38 for the big reveal, and the connection we discovered between our finds and the "Blue Wing Body" found in 1968.www.BrandonSeale.com
Autonomy Within a Tradition
Maybe the reason that Texans are so vocal about their "independence" is because they have a different notion of what it means to be independent. And maybe the reason they're so loud about it is because they've been trying - without success apparently! - to explain their notion of "independence" for more than 200 years now.These are some of the ideas that I try out in this speech that I gave a few months ago. Enjoy.www.BrandonSeale.com
We're bringing Texy back. Explore the history of early Texas as you’ve never heard it before, using new research and recently uncovered documents. Season 1 traces the identity of modern-day Texas to the first 160 years or so of San Antonio's history. Season 2 covers the Battle of Medina, the largest, bloodiest battle in Texas history...and the narrowing search for the battlefield itself! Season 3 tells the remarkable tale of Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca and his journey across the North American continent. And Season 4 relates the largely unknown story of the Republic of the Rio Grande. -- As seen on the San Antonio Report, KSAT12, GreatDaySA, the Austin Chronicle, and the San Antonio Business Journal! --