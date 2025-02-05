Central of Georgia RPM

On this episode of who has the Evel Overlord managed to lure into the studio, the story about three guys who’ve taken it upon themselves to move the Savannah RPM to a new location is revealed, continuing a tradition in the great state of Georgia, and making it bigger and better than ever. Paul Spilman, Stephen Floyd, and Ken Preston have taken it upon themselves to keep the tradition of what many have known as “the Savannah RPM’ going strong. Since 1999, from their roots in Port Wentworth, GA until today, in Macon, GA the Central Georgia Railroad Prototype Modelers Meet has been focused on providing a space for modelers to meet, display their work, and most importantly, engage with each other. Paul tells us all about this great RPM meet new facilities and they found, great local railfanning, abundance of hotels plus everything else need to make this a great even. If you’re in the area this is a definite must see and you can check out their website here: https://www.centralgarpm.com/