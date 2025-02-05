We’ve interviewed so many folks over the last decade sometimes it’s hard to remember who we’ve missed over the last little while, but thanks to the modeler simply known as “Kelly,” we’ve once again teamed up with one of the most prolific and imaginative folks we’ve ever met on our travels throughout the model railroad world. Smokin’ Joe D’Amato has for over two decades been a key element in the design and production of the fabulous N-Scale line from Micro-Trains in Talent, Oregon. Never at a loss for words or ideas, Smokin’ Joe has been a big of N-Scale scene since the early 2000’s. Lately he’s even helped the company branch out into HO-Scale with a great line of weathered cars from Accurail. It’s a great podcast and as always, Joe doesn’t disappoint!!
1:46:16
Central of Georgia RPM
On this episode of who has the Evel Overlord managed to lure into the studio, the story about three guys who’ve taken it upon themselves to move the Savannah RPM to a new location is revealed, continuing a tradition in the great state of Georgia, and making it bigger and better than ever. Paul Spilman, Stephen Floyd, and Ken Preston have taken it upon themselves to keep the tradition of what many have known as “the Savannah RPM’ going strong. Since 1999, from their roots in Port Wentworth, GA until today, in Macon, GA the Central Georgia Railroad Prototype Modelers Meet has been focused on providing a space for modelers to meet, display their work, and most importantly, engage with each other. Paul tells us all about this great RPM meet new facilities and they found, great local railfanning, abundance of hotels plus everything else need to make this a great even. If you’re in the area this is a definite must see and you can check out their website here: https://www.centralgarpm.com/
1:36:00
the Big Springfield Show
It’s that time of year again, the best train show in all of North America (and maybe the world) is just a few days away, and has become our yearly tradition, John Sacerdote the show Director has stopped by the AML World Headquarters in Busted Knuckle, Kentucky to tell us all the latest news that’ll get us so excited we won’t be able to sleep until the doors open. The Amherst Railway Society’s Railroad Hobby Show has been going for decades and since it’s humble beginnings as a swap meet, the show moved to the exposition grounds in 1982. Twice, the show received the Walther’s Showmanship Award in recognition of our efforts to promote interest in railroads and model railroads. Plus, the show supports the work of many railroad-related non-profit organizations. Since 1991, they’ve donated $829,252 to railroad preservation and restoration projects all over the country. Once again it was a great pleasure to speak with John. Enjoy!!
1:33:00
All-Star Variety Hour #58
It’s an all new “All-Star Variety Hour” without much variety. We’ve got just one guest for this show and Daniel Banks is just starting his initial term as the Superintendent of the Central Indiana Division after serving three years as train master. When he’s not busy trying to make the NMEA grow he can be found pursuing his favorite favorite parts of the hobby, building and operations. Dan has recently begun a new laser kit business called Wabash Model Works, modeling primarily 1875 Old West. It’s somewhat Disney-fied, much romanticized, just plausible enough to be believable kits and scenes that will draw you in, like a good paperback western full of adventure. There’s plenty of chat with this modeler and a podcast we hope you enjoy.
1:26:41
Episode 253: Train Wizard Productions
What does Harry Potter and railfanning have in common, well nothing really, unless of course you add in an Ohio native named Adam Matthews, railroad preservationist, photographer and model railroader who was inspired by his grandfather, a retired vice superintendent of shipping at US steel in Lorain, Ohio. We’ve been wanting to interview Adam for quite sometime now, after stumbling across his website “Train Wizard Productions,” a must see for anyone even remotely interested in trains, model railroading and great photography. With more than 150,000 followers on Instagram, Adam is a preservationist heavily involved with the Nickel Plate Historical Society, Mad River and NKP Museum, plus the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. He’s also got a great O-Gauge 3-Rail layout. There’s so much information in this podcast by the time you’re finished you’ll be dizzier than a trout in a blender. Enjoy!!
All modelers have a life but what do we know of it. This podcast is as much about the people in model railroading has it is about the hobby itself. I've met so many interesting people in the hobby over the years I decided it would be fun to share their back stories with everyone else.
So come along with me, Lionel Strang as we discover just how many fascinating folks there are in this great hobby of ours.