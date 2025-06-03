A Little Bit Healthier | Hormone Balance, Brain Fog, Weight Loss Resistance, Inflammation, Exhaustion, Histamine

111. Fatigue, Bloating & Brain Fog: How to Reset Your Hormones & Energy Fast with Dr. Tricia Pingel

“Is Stress the Real Reason You Can’t Lose Weight or Heal Your Gut?” Are you constantly battling fatigue, weight loss resistance, hormone imbalance, or relentless brain fog—and wondering why nothing is working, even though you're doing all the “right” things? In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Tricia Pingel to unpack one of the most overlooked but powerful drivers of chronic symptoms: cortisol. We explore how the stress response hijacks your metabolism, messes with your hormones, disrupts your digestion, and can even trigger histamine intolerance and immune system reactivity. If you’re in perimenopause, struggling with IBS, feel stuck despite healthy eating and workouts, or just can’t figure out why your energy has tanked, this conversation is for you. You’ll walk away with fresh insight into how your body is not broken—it’s protecting you. And there’s a way out. Key Points: The stress-hormone connection that’s wrecking your metabolism and gut health—without you even realizing it. A subtle hormone shift that might explain your energy crashes, and how to fix it without coffee. Why your IBS, histamine issues, or food reactions aren’t always about the food—and what to focus on instead. The surprising link between perimenopause and your adrenal response (plus why fasting could be backfiring). What You’ll Learn Inside the Episode: We talk about how adrenal fatigue often sneaks up on the most driven, type-A women—the ones powering through life, checking every box, and still feeling awful. Dr. Pingel explains why your body stores fat in a stressed state (especially around the midsection), how perceived stress—not just actual events—triggers hormonal chaos, and what’s really happening in your immune system when you react to the same food one day but not the next. She also walks us through her four-pillar approach to adrenal healing: Functional nutrition that supports cortisol regulation Movement that calms the nervous system rather than overwhelms it Strategic supplementation, including specific vitamins and adaptogens Mind-body rewiring to shift your stress response for good We get into the mindset blocks that keep you stuck in burnout, the dangerous myth of pushing harder to get results, and how joy, boundaries, and nervous system regulation can transform your gut, hormones, and energy levels more than any diet or detox ever will. Fatigue, hormone imbalance, and gut symptoms don’t always mean something’s “broken”—they often mean your body’s under-protected and overstimulated. You can shift your biology by shifting your stress response. This episode offers a roadmap for how to do exactly that, starting with how you think, move, eat, and prioritize yourself. Our Guest: Dr. Tricia Pingel: Are Perfectionism & Pressure Draining Your Energy? Find out if your drive to "do it all" is burning out your body's stress response system. This content is for educational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise program. This podcast is for women in perimenopause and beyond who are struggling with fatigue, brain fog, bloating, weight loss resistance, and unpredictable hormones. If you're dealing with exhaustion, low energy, digestive discomfort, or hormone imbalances, you'll learn how to support your metabolism, balance hormones naturally, beat IBS and bloating, and finally break through stubborn weight gain. Discover science-backed strategies to optimize digestion, improve gut health, and manage perimenopause symptoms—without restrictive diets or endless supplements. Whether it's addressing estrogen dominance, blood sugar balance, or adrenal fatigue, this podcast gives you the tools to take control of your health and feel vibrant again. 