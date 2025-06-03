Powered by RND
A Little Bit Healthier | Hormone Balance, Brain Fog, Weight Loss Resistance, Inflammation, Exhaustion, Histamine
A Little Bit Healthier | Hormone Balance, Brain Fog, Weight Loss Resistance, Inflammation, Exhaustion, Histamine
Dr. Meg Mill

Dr. Meg Mill
A Little Bit Healthier | Hormone Balance, Brain Fog, Weight Loss Resistance, Inflammation, Exhaustion, Histamine
  114. How Big Food Hijacked Your Gut, Hormones & Metabolism—And How to Take Control
    Ever wonder why you still feel exhausted even when you're eating "healthy"? Why brain fog, bloating, and stubborn weight just won't budge—despite your best efforts? In this episode, I'm pulling back the curtain on what's really in your food—and how it's hijacking your metabolism, gut health, hormones, and energy levels. We're talking about the hidden forces behind fatigue, weight loss resistance, and the rising rates of metabolic disease. From high-fructose corn syrup to toxic seed oils, the modern food industry has transformed our diets in ways that are fueling inflammation, hormone imbalance, and even neurodegenerative diseases. You'll learn why your mitochondria are struggling, how your gut is silently inflamed, and what it all has to do with your energy crashes, perimenopause symptoms, and that stubborn belly fat that just won't move. If you're navigating IBS, brain fog, or unexplained fatigue, this episode is a must-listen. Key Points You'll Hear in This Episode: The shocking truth about "healthy" foods on your grocery store shelves—and how they're sabotaging your gut health. The surprising link between perimenopause and your gut microbiome—plus a quick test you can do at home. A subtle hormone shift that might explain your energy crashes—and how to fix it without reaching for coffee. How artificial ingredients and seed oils disrupt your metabolism and may be keeping you stuck in inflammation mode. If you're searching for real answers about why you're constantly tired, struggling with weight despite eating clean, or wondering how your digestive health might be impacting your hormones—this episode breaks it down. We talk about the food system's deep flaws, how processed foods lead to insulin resistance and leaky gut, and what you can start doing today to protect your health and energy. Your body deserves better than factory-made fuel. Learn how to become your own food advocate—and why eating nutrient-dense whole foods can be your best defense against fatigue, brain fog, and hormone chaos.
    16:37
  113. Brain Fog, Gut Issues & Exhaustion? This Could Be the Real Culprit Disrupting Your Hormones with Dr. Aly Cohen
    Feeling stuck in a cycle of fatigue, brain fog, and hormone chaos? Wondering why no matter how "healthy" you eat, your energy stays low or your weight won't budge? You're not alone—and it may not be your fault. In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Aly Cohen, a board-certified rheumatologist and environmental health expert, to talk about something that affects every single one of us but rarely gets discussed: the toxic chemical overload hiding in our everyday lives. We unpack how environmental chemicals are silently disrupting your hormone balance, gut health, and immune system—especially during perimenopause and menopause, when your body is already more sensitive to stress, inflammation, and hormonal shifts. You'll hear how toxins are linked to weight loss resistance, IBS, exhaustion, thyroid dysfunction, and even autoimmune flares. Dr. Cohen shares her signature "4 A's" method to detox your life—without obsessing or aiming for perfection. From common kitchen swaps to what's lurking in your self-care routine (yep, even your garbage bags), we get into the everyday habits that silently sabotage your metabolism and energy—and how to reclaim your vitality, one simple change at a time. Key Points (Listen for the 'how' in the full episode): • The everyday products disrupting your hormone balance and gut health—especially during perimenopause • How immune-disrupting chemicals could be triggering inflammation, fatigue, and autoimmune flares • A subtle hormone shift that might explain your energy crashes—and how to fix it without relying on coffee • The surprising link between toxins and brain fog, and the four simple steps Dr. Cohen recommends to detox smarter (not harder) If you're doing "all the right things" for your health but still dealing with bloating, mood swings, constipation, or low energy, it's time to look deeper. Toxins are the hidden variable no one talks about—but they're quietly impacting your metabolism, hormone balance, and gut health. This episode helps you understand the "why" behind your symptoms and gives you a practical place to start. Ready to clear the confusion and reclaim your health? Tune in and learn how to assess, avoid, and gently detox without the overwhelm. Because true hormone balance, digestion, and energy start with removing what's blocking your body from healing.
    30:54
  112. Struggling to Lose Weight? How Hormones, Stress & Metabolism Impact Fat Loss (And How to Fix It!)
    Ever feel crushing fatigue, stubborn belly weight, or energy crashes no matter how "clean" you eat? Let's sort out the confusion around weight-loss resistance, hormone balance, gut health, and a metabolism that suddenly won't cooperate—especially in perimenopause when brain fog, IBS-style bloating, and low energy can gang-up on you.  Today I walk you through the hidden hormone signals that turn calories into cling-on fat (yes, even if you're fasting, counting macros, or exercising harder) —so you can finally drop the frustration along with the extra pounds. ​ What we cover in this episode The cortisol trap that stores fat around your organs—and the simple nightly shift that starts reversing it. A subtle estrogen-progesterone imbalance that can tank metabolism in perimenopause and why blood tests often miss it. Why "eat less, move more" backfires when thyroid conversion stalls (hint: it's not just about calories). A protein-fiber combo that smooths blood-sugar spikes and steadies energy without crash diets. You'll walk away knowing what hormone patterns sabotage weight-loss, why stress and sleep set the stage for belly fat, and which lab clues flag hidden insulin resistance—so you can tune into the full episode for the "how" and put each fix into action. Expect to reclaim energy, clear brain fog, and see the scale move in the right direction while supporting gut and digestive health along the way.  
    21:34
  111. Fatigue, Bloating & Brain Fog: How to Reset Your Hormones & Energy Fast with Dr. Tricia Pingel
    "Is Stress the Real Reason You Can't Lose Weight or Heal Your Gut?" Are you constantly battling fatigue, weight loss resistance, hormone imbalance, or relentless brain fog—and wondering why nothing is working, even though you're doing all the "right" things? In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Tricia Pingel to unpack one of the most overlooked but powerful drivers of chronic symptoms: cortisol. We explore how the stress response hijacks your metabolism, messes with your hormones, disrupts your digestion, and can even trigger histamine intolerance and immune system reactivity. If you're in perimenopause, struggling with IBS, feel stuck despite healthy eating and workouts, or just can't figure out why your energy has tanked, this conversation is for you. You'll walk away with fresh insight into how your body is not broken—it's protecting you. And there's a way out. Key Points:  The stress-hormone connection that's wrecking your metabolism and gut health—without you even realizing it. A subtle hormone shift that might explain your energy crashes, and how to fix it without coffee. Why your IBS, histamine issues, or food reactions aren't always about the food—and what to focus on instead. The surprising link between perimenopause and your adrenal response (plus why fasting could be backfiring). What You'll Learn Inside the Episode:  We talk about how adrenal fatigue often sneaks up on the most driven, type-A women—the ones powering through life, checking every box, and still feeling awful. Dr. Pingel explains why your body stores fat in a stressed state (especially around the midsection), how perceived stress—not just actual events—triggers hormonal chaos, and what's really happening in your immune system when you react to the same food one day but not the next. She also walks us through her four-pillar approach to adrenal healing: Functional nutrition that supports cortisol regulation Movement that calms the nervous system rather than overwhelms it Strategic supplementation, including specific vitamins and adaptogens Mind-body rewiring to shift your stress response for good We get into the mindset blocks that keep you stuck in burnout, the dangerous myth of pushing harder to get results, and how joy, boundaries, and nervous system regulation can transform your gut, hormones, and energy levels more than any diet or detox ever will. Fatigue, hormone imbalance, and gut symptoms don't always mean something's "broken"—they often mean your body's under-protected and overstimulated. You can shift your biology by shifting your stress response. This episode offers a roadmap for how to do exactly that, starting with how you think, move, eat, and prioritize yourself.   If you've tried everything and still don't feel better, this might just be the missing piece. Dr. Tricia Pingel:      Are Perfectionism & Pressure Draining Your Energy?  Find out if your drive to "do it all" is burning out your body's stress response system. Discover science-backed strategies to optimize digestion, improve gut health, and manage perimenopause symptoms—without restrictive diets or endless supplements. Whether it’s addressing estrogen dominance, blood sugar balance, or adrenal fatigue, this podcast gives you the tools to take control of your health and feel vibrant again. If you are enjoying the show, please subscribe and leave a review or share it with a friend.  If you listen to any of the following shows, we're sure you'll like ours too!  Pursuit of Wellness with Mari Llewellyn, Everyday Wellness with Cynthia Thurlow, Just Ingredients Podcast, Longevity with Nathalie Niddam, Wellness Mama, The Dr. Josh Axe Show, Ancient Health Podcast, The Model Health Show, Grounded Wellness By Primally Pure, Be Well By Kelly Leveque, The Hormone Solution with Karen Martel, The Dr. Hyman Show, The Thyroid Fixer with Dr. Amie Hornaman, Treated with Dr. Sara, Well Beyond 40 with JJ Virgin, Better! with Dr. Stephanie, Energized with Dr. Mariza
    39:18
  110. Iodine & Hormone Balance: The Overlooked Link to Thyroid, Metabolism & Energy
    The Hidden Key to Hormone Balance—Why Iodine Matters More Than You Think Are you struggling with fatigue, weight loss resistance, brain fog, or stubborn digestive issues? Have you ever considered that an iodine deficiency might be behind it? Iodine plays a crucial role in hormone balance, metabolism, and thyroid function, yet it's often overlooked. Many people don't realize that low iodine levels can contribute to symptoms like IBS, perimenopause struggles, and even estrogen dominance—leading to heavy periods, mood swings, and low energy. In this episode, we dive into the little-known ways iodine impacts your health—from supporting thyroid hormones to protecting your brain and metabolism. If you're feeling stuck with frustrating symptoms and haven't found answers, it's time to consider this missing mineral. What You'll Learn in This Episode: The shocking connection between iodine and hormone balance—and why most people aren't getting enough. How iodine deficiency could be behind your fatigue, weight struggles, and brain fog—plus simple ways to check your levels. The hidden reason your metabolism may be slowing down—and how iodine plays a role in digestion, IBS, and gut health. Why too much iodine can backfire—especially if you have Hashimoto's or other thyroid issues. Why This Episode Matters for You: If you've been frustrated by low energy, hormonal imbalances, or unexplained weight gain, you need to know how iodine plays a role in balancing estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. Plus, it helps detox harmful halogens like fluoride and bromine, which can disrupt your thyroid and metabolism. We'll also talk about the best iodine-rich foods (hint: it's not just iodized salt) and what to look for when considering supplements. Ready to take control of your hormone health? Hit play now and start making small changes that could have a big impact on your energy, digestion, and metabolism. Don't forget to subscribe and share this with a friend who needs to hear it!
    17:23

About A Little Bit Healthier | Hormone Balance, Brain Fog, Weight Loss Resistance, Inflammation, Exhaustion, Histamine

Struggling with fatigue, brain fog, stubborn weight, bloating, constipation or hormone imbalances? If you're feeling exhausted no matter what you do, there's a reason—and solutions. Hosted by Dr. Meg Mill, Doctor of Pharmacy and Functional Medicine Practitioner, this podcast is your go-to resource for boosting energy, balancing hormones, optimizing gut health, and resetting your metabolism in perimenopause and beyond. If your labs are "normal" but you still feel off, you're not imagining it. Your symptoms are linked to how your body processes hormones, digests food, and regulates energy. Each episode delivers science-backed strategies to help you fix fatigue, restore energy, balance hormones, reduce bloating, constipation, and digestive issues, support metabolism, break through weight loss resistance, improve mental clarity, and eliminate brain fog. You don't have to accept exhaustion, weight gain, and gut issues as the norm. Listen to A Little Bit Healthier and start making simple, effective changes that help you feel your best.
