Podcast The Letterboxd Show
Podcasts about movies from the makers of Letterboxd, the social network for film lovers. Hosted by Gemma and Slim and Mitchell and Mia and Brian. Transcripts av... More
  • Weekend Watchlist: Fast X, Sanctuary and Master Gardener
    This week ⁠⁠Slim and Mia discuss their growing watchlists including Fast X, Sanctuary and Master Gardener. They also discuss smuggling a baked potato into a movie theater. After a quick ⁠⁠look back at recent releases⁠⁠ and community reviews they discuss their watchlists and young Al vs young Robert. ⁠⁠Weekend Watchlist – Updated Weekly list⁠⁠ > movies mentioned in this episode. Chapters: Opening credits (00:00:00) Fast X (00:01:01) Sanctuary (00:08:12) Master Gardener (00:11:41) VOD (00:14:18) Last week (00:15:17) Watchlists (00:17:55) Letterboxd reviews and links mentioned: Transcripts⁠ of podcast episodes available Jack Facts’ ⁠Top 50 of 2023⁠ Slim & Lola Gumball & Javier’s Fast X reviews Jay & Amanda The Jedi & Mitchell’s Sanctuary reviews Soraya’s Master Gardener review Becky’s Past Lives review Calliope Keaton’s Hypnotic review Jawsh’s Eve’s Bayou review Sarah’s mid90s review The Letterboxd Show’s ‘Down with Love’ 20th Anniversary Special Director Matt Johnson Roasts Your Letterboxd Reviews of BlackBerry Credits: This episode was recorded in LA and Philadelphia, and edited by Slim. Facts by ⁠Jack⁠. Transcript by ⁠Sophie Shin⁠. Theme: ‘⁠IZON’ by Trent Walton
    5/18/2023
    31:09
  • ‘Down with Love’ 20th Anniversary Special with Peyton Reed
    In this very special episode of The Letterboxd Show, we ditch the watchlists and awards shows to talk to filmmaker Peyton Reed about directing one of Mia Lee Vicino’s Four Favorites: Down with Love (2003). That’s right; it’s the 20th anniversary of this Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor-starring ode to the Doris Day-Rock Hudson sex comedies of yore, such as Pillow Talk (1959) and Lover Come Back (1961). Mia and Peyton chatted about the difference between Barbie and Barbara Novak shades of pink, which classic romances inspired screenwriters Eve Ahlert and Dennis Drake, the origin of that grand finale musical number and the belated cultural embrace of this misunderstood feminist masterpiece. Even if you haven’t seen it, if we did our jobs right, maybe you’ll end up adding it to your own watchlist. Cheers, here’s to twenty years of Down with Love! Credits: Recorded in Los Angeles. Edited by Slim. Theme music: “Vampiros Danceoteque” by Moniker. Editorial producer: Brian Formo. Production manager: Sophie Shin. The Letterboxd Show and Weekend Watchlist are TAPEDECK productions. Lists & Links: Lists of movies mentioned Reviews: Sean Baker & Sree⁠ & Ayo Edebiri⁠'s Down with Love reviews
    5/16/2023
    33:14
  • Weekend Watchlist: BlackBerry, Fool’s Paradise and The Starling Girl
    This week ⁠⁠Slim and Mitchell discuss their growing watchlists including BlackBerry, Fool’s Paradise and The Starling Girl. What Blackberry did Mitchell own as a kid? The answer make shock you. After a quick ⁠⁠look back at recent releases⁠⁠ and community reviews they discuss their watchlists and the greatness of Kathleen Turner. ⁠⁠Weekend Watchlist – Updated Weekly list⁠⁠ > movies mentioned in this episode. Sponsor: This episode was brought to your by Bleecker Street and The Starling Girl, see it in theaters! Chapters: Opening credits (00:00:00) Blackberry (00:02:38) Fool’s Paradise (00:06:54) The Starling (00:010:52) Last week (00:13:06) Top 50 of 2023 (00:18:33) Watchlists (00:19:40) Letterboxd reviews and links mentioned: ⁠Transcripts⁠ of podcast episodes available Jack Facts’ ⁠Top 50 of 2023⁠ Bre & Abigail & Gemma’s The Starling Girl reviews Luca & Zach BlackBerry reviews Occams Chainsaw’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review Aeon’s The Pope’s Exorcist review Tripp’s Single White Female review Angela-JoeReed’s Evil Dead Rise review Robert’s After Hours review Matt Johnson reading Letterboxd reviews Pounding Hearts: Films that influenced Laurel Parmet’s ‘The Starling Girl’ Emilio Estevez on The Letterboxd Show Mitchell’s interview with Aubrey Plaza Credits: This episode was recorded in Delaware and Philadelphia, and edited by Slim. Facts by ⁠Jack⁠. Transcript by ⁠Sophie Shin⁠. Theme: ‘⁠IZON’ by Trent Walton
    5/11/2023
    30:59
  • Four Favorites with Emilio Estevez: Apocalypse Now, Shawshank, walking in Spain with his dad
    Actor and director Emilio Estevez joins Gemma and Mitchell to talk through his four favorite films (Apocalypse Now, Shawshank Redemption, No Country for Old Men and Pulp Fiction), respond to thirsty Letterboxd reviews about The Breakfast Club, and answer many of our burning questions. Like: what was Emilio like at sixteen? Why is he uncredited in Mission: Impossible? Is his favorite movie hair the Young Guns sideburns or the Stakeout pornstache? What was it like riding around with Harry Dean Stanton in Repo Man? What is wrong with Freejack? What’s the movie he missed a flight so he could keep watching? And why is The Way—the film he wrote and directed starring his own dad Martin Sheen as a bereaved father walking the Camino—back in cinemas for one day only, May 16, 2023? Chapters: Opening credits (00:00:00) Apocalypse Now (00:04:43) The Way (00:17:41) Shawshank Redemption (00:28:56) The Way (00:37:14) No Country For Old Men/Pulp Fiction (00:45:33) Closing credits (00:50:50) Credits: Recorded in Newark DE, Cincinnati OH and Auckland NZ. Edited by Slim. Theme music: “Vampiros Danceoteque” by Moniker. Editorial producer: Brian Formo. Production manager: Sophie Shin. The Letterboxd Show and Weekend Watchlist are TAPEDECK productions. Links: List of movies mentioned Reviews mentioned: Cody Cannon’s The Breakfast Club review lexieluvsdb’s The Way review The Big Large’s Young Guns review Thotty without Organs’s Repo Man review Michael Vazquez’s The Public review TorinM’s The Way review Lists mentioned: "I'm 16 and this is the greatest movie ever made" by coffee "My comfort movies" by Mitchell Beaupre
    5/9/2023
    52:39
  • Weekend Watchlist: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, What’s Love Got to Do With It? and Chile ’76
    This week ⁠⁠Slim and Mia discuss their growing watchlists including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, What’s Love Got to Do With It? and Chile ’76. Maybe even a movie where a Texas Ranger goes to London, too. After a quick ⁠⁠look back at recent releases⁠⁠ and community reviews they discuss their watchlists and how Bull Durham isn’t even Kevin Costner’s name in that movie. #traumaracoon ⁠⁠Weekend Watchlist – Updated Weekly list⁠⁠ > movies mentioned in this episode. Chapters: Opening credits (00:00:00) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (00:01:06) What’s Love Got to Do With It? (00:06:06) Chile ’76 (00:07:52) One Ranger + Love Again (00:09:24) VOD (00:12:14) Last week (00:13:19) Top 50 of 2023 (00:15:54) Watchlists (00:17:15) Letterboxd reviews and links mentioned: ⁠Transcripts⁠ of podcast episodes available Jack Facts’ ⁠Top 50 of 2023⁠ tyler & Matt Singer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reviews CB & yasmin’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? reviews Silya’s Chile ‘76 review demi’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. review Brenna’s Peter Pan & Wendy review Robert’s Contact review Zac’s The Rover review Emma’s A Knight’s Tale review Albertico’s Polite Society review Credits: This episode was recorded in LA and Philadelphia, and edited by Slim. Facts by ⁠Jack⁠. Transcript by ⁠Sophie Shin⁠. Theme: ‘⁠IZON’ by Trent Walton
    5/4/2023
    28:36

About The Letterboxd Show

