Four Favorites with Emilio Estevez: Apocalypse Now, Shawshank, walking in Spain with his dad

Actor and director Emilio Estevez joins Gemma and Mitchell to talk through his four favorite films (Apocalypse Now, Shawshank Redemption, No Country for Old Men and Pulp Fiction), respond to thirsty Letterboxd reviews about The Breakfast Club, and answer many of our burning questions. Like: what was Emilio like at sixteen? Why is he uncredited in Mission: Impossible? Is his favorite movie hair the Young Guns sideburns or the Stakeout pornstache? What was it like riding around with Harry Dean Stanton in Repo Man? What is wrong with Freejack? What’s the movie he missed a flight so he could keep watching? And why is The Way—the film he wrote and directed starring his own dad Martin Sheen as a bereaved father walking the Camino—back in cinemas for one day only, May 16, 2023? Chapters: Opening credits (00:00:00) Apocalypse Now (00:04:43) The Way (00:17:41) Shawshank Redemption (00:28:56) The Way (00:37:14) No Country For Old Men/Pulp Fiction (00:45:33) Closing credits (00:50:50) Credits: Recorded in Newark DE, Cincinnati OH and Auckland NZ. Edited by Slim. Theme music: “Vampiros Danceoteque” by Moniker. Editorial producer: Brian Formo. Production manager: Sophie Shin. The Letterboxd Show and Weekend Watchlist are TAPEDECK productions. Links: List of movies mentioned Reviews mentioned: Cody Cannon’s The Breakfast Club review lexieluvsdb’s The Way review The Big Large’s Young Guns review Thotty without Organs’s Repo Man review Michael Vazquez’s The Public review TorinM’s The Way review Lists mentioned: "I'm 16 and this is the greatest movie ever made" by coffee "My comfort movies" by Mitchell Beaupre