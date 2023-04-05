Podcasts about movies from the makers of Letterboxd, the social network for film lovers. Hosted by Gemma and Slim and Mitchell and Mia and Brian. Transcripts av... More
Weekend Watchlist: Fast X, Sanctuary and Master Gardener
This week Slim and Mia discuss their growing watchlists including Fast X, Sanctuary and Master Gardener. They also discuss smuggling a baked potato into a movie theater. After a quick look back at recent releases and community reviews they discuss their watchlists and young Al vs young Robert.
Chapters:
Opening credits (00:00:00)
Fast X (00:01:01)
Sanctuary (00:08:12)
Master Gardener (00:11:41)
VOD (00:14:18)
Last week (00:15:17)
Watchlists (00:17:55)
Credits:
This episode was recorded in LA and Philadelphia, and edited by Slim.
Facts by Jack.
Transcript by Sophie Shin.
Theme: ‘IZON’ by Trent Walton
5/18/2023
31:09
‘Down with Love’ 20th Anniversary Special with Peyton Reed
In this very special episode of The Letterboxd Show, we ditch the watchlists and awards shows to talk to filmmaker Peyton Reed about directing one of Mia Lee Vicino’s Four Favorites: Down with Love (2003). That’s right; it’s the 20th anniversary of this Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor-starring ode to the Doris Day-Rock Hudson sex comedies of yore, such as Pillow Talk (1959) and Lover Come Back (1961).
Mia and Peyton chatted about the difference between Barbie and Barbara Novak shades of pink, which classic romances inspired screenwriters Eve Ahlert and Dennis Drake, the origin of that grand finale musical number and the belated cultural embrace of this misunderstood feminist masterpiece. Even if you haven’t seen it, if we did our jobs right, maybe you’ll end up adding it to your own watchlist. Cheers, here’s to twenty years of Down with Love!
Credits: Recorded in Los Angeles. Edited by Slim. Theme music: “Vampiros Danceoteque” by Moniker. Editorial producer: Brian Formo. Production manager: Sophie Shin. The Letterboxd Show and Weekend Watchlist are TAPEDECK productions.
Lists & Links: Lists of movies mentioned
Reviews: Sean Baker & Sree & Ayo Edebiri's Down with Love reviews
5/16/2023
33:14
Weekend Watchlist: BlackBerry, Fool’s Paradise and The Starling Girl
This week Slim and Mitchell discuss their growing watchlists including BlackBerry, Fool’s Paradise and The Starling Girl. What Blackberry did Mitchell own as a kid? The answer make shock you. After a quick look back at recent releases and community reviews they discuss their watchlists and the greatness of Kathleen Turner.
Chapters:
Opening credits (00:00:00)
Blackberry (00:02:38)
Fool’s Paradise (00:06:54)
The Starling (00:010:52)
Last week (00:13:06)
Top 50 of 2023 (00:18:33)
Watchlists (00:19:40)
Credits:
This episode was recorded in Delaware and Philadelphia, and edited by Slim.
Facts by Jack.
Transcript by Sophie Shin.
Theme: ‘IZON’ by Trent Walton
5/11/2023
30:59
Four Favorites with Emilio Estevez: Apocalypse Now, Shawshank, walking in Spain with his dad
Actor and director Emilio Estevez joins Gemma and Mitchell to talk through his four favorite films (Apocalypse Now, Shawshank Redemption, No Country for Old Men and Pulp Fiction), respond to thirsty Letterboxd reviews about The Breakfast Club, and answer many of our burning questions. Like: what was Emilio like at sixteen? Why is he uncredited in Mission: Impossible? Is his favorite movie hair the Young Guns sideburns or the Stakeout pornstache? What was it like riding around with Harry Dean Stanton in Repo Man? What is wrong with Freejack? What’s the movie he missed a flight so he could keep watching? And why is The Way—the film he wrote and directed starring his own dad Martin Sheen as a bereaved father walking the Camino—back in cinemas for one day only, May 16, 2023?
Chapters:
Opening credits (00:00:00)
Apocalypse Now (00:04:43)
The Way (00:17:41)
Shawshank Redemption (00:28:56)
The Way (00:37:14)
No Country For Old Men/Pulp Fiction (00:45:33)
Closing credits (00:50:50)
Credits: Recorded in Newark DE, Cincinnati OH and Auckland NZ. Edited by Slim. Theme music: “Vampiros Danceoteque” by Moniker. Editorial producer: Brian Formo. Production manager: Sophie Shin. The Letterboxd Show and Weekend Watchlist are TAPEDECK productions.
5/9/2023
52:39
Weekend Watchlist: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, What’s Love Got to Do With It? and Chile ’76
This week Slim and Mia discuss their growing watchlists including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, What’s Love Got to Do With It? and Chile ’76. Maybe even a movie where a Texas Ranger goes to London, too. After a quick look back at recent releases and community reviews they discuss their watchlists and how Bull Durham isn’t even Kevin Costner’s name in that movie. #traumaracoon
Chapters:
Opening credits (00:00:00)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (00:01:06)
What’s Love Got to Do With It? (00:06:06)
Chile ’76 (00:07:52)
One Ranger + Love Again (00:09:24)
VOD (00:12:14)
Last week (00:13:19)
Top 50 of 2023 (00:15:54)
Watchlists (00:17:15)
Credits:
This episode was recorded in LA and Philadelphia, and edited by Slim.
Facts by Jack.
Transcript by Sophie Shin.
Theme: ‘IZON’ by Trent Walton