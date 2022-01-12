You want to break the mold society has tried to put you in and Host Kansas Michalke is here to encourage you through it all .
Walk By Faith
If you would of asked Kansas a few years ago if she ever saw this day coming and she would say no, but she handed over the pen of her life to God — SPOILER ALERT, He writes the best stories!!! Kansas is full of faith as she shifts gears and enters into a new season where God has asked her to surrender something BIG. Follow Kansas in Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke Follow Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke https://michalkemade.com/
5/11/2023
31:18
26 Things
In this special episode, Host Kansas Michalke celebrates her birthday by sharing 26 things that have shaped her into who she is today. Follow Kansas in Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke Follow Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke Follow The Citizen & Co at: https://www.instagram.com/thecitizenandco Join The Citizen & Co Community on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecitizenandco
1/27/2023
29:02
New Year, New Me... Literally.
Plastic surgery, church, and a new pink kitchen… Theres no better episode to kick off the new year! Host Kansas Michalke, catches you up on EVERYTHING. COLOR STUDY: https://www.stuyspec.com/opinions/fifty-shades-of-gray-the-world-is-losing-color FOLLOW ALONG: Join the fun on instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke The Citizen & Co : https://www.instagram.com/thecitizenandco Join The Citizen & Co Community on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecitizenandco
1/12/2023
46:01
Home for Christmas
Ho, Ho, Ho or No, No, No? Listen in as Host Kansas Michalke explains how the holidays are done around her house! Shop Christmas: https://thecitizenandco.com/collections/christmas Ruths Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ruthhantherapy/ Non- Santa Favs: https://kansasmichalke.com/my-new-christmas-favorites LETS CONNECT: Follow Kansas in Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke Follow Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke Follow The Citizen & Co at: https://www.instagram.com/thecitizenandco Join The Citizen & Co Community on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecitizenandco
12/1/2022
29:52
Small Business, Big Heart
Entrepreneurs work 80 hours a week to avoid working 40... Crazy right!? Host Kansas Michalke and her Husband, Brandon, know this all too well. From make their marriage work in the mist of the caos to doing what they said they'd never do, this episode is one you wont want to miss!
From mom life, owning multiple businesses, setting boundaries, living unapologetically, and staying bold despite the backlash - she covers topics most would never dare to talk about… all while keeping you laughing and feeling encouraged.
Kansas’s spunky personality and sass makes you feel like you're getting the inside scoop from your bestie and like any good bestie, she tells it like it is… trust us, it will be something you don't want to miss. Grab some popcorn and get ready to take a glimpse into Kansas’s State of Mind