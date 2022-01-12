Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to A Kansas State of Mind in the App
Listen to A Kansas State of Mind in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
A Kansas State of Mind

A Kansas State of Mind

Podcast A Kansas State of Mind
Podcast A Kansas State of Mind

A Kansas State of Mind

Kansas Michalke
add
You want to break the mold society has tried to put you in and Host Kansas Michalke is here to encourage you through it all . From mom life, owning multiple ... More
Kids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
You want to break the mold society has tried to put you in and Host Kansas Michalke is here to encourage you through it all . From mom life, owning multiple ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Walk By Faith
    If you would of asked Kansas a few years ago if she ever saw this day coming and  she would say no, but she handed over the pen of her life to God — SPOILER ALERT, He writes the best stories!!! Kansas is full of faith as she shifts gears and enters into a new season where God has asked her to surrender something BIG. Follow Kansas in Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke Follow Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke https://michalkemade.com/  
    5/11/2023
    31:18
  • 26 Things
    In this special episode, Host Kansas Michalke celebrates her birthday by sharing 26 things that have shaped her into who she is today.    Follow Kansas in Instagram at: ​​https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke Follow Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke Follow The Citizen & Co at: https://www.instagram.com/thecitizenandco Join The Citizen & Co Community on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecitizenandco
    1/27/2023
    29:02
  • New Year, New Me... Literally.
    Plastic surgery, church, and a new pink kitchen… Theres no better episode to kick off the new year! Host Kansas Michalke, catches you up on EVERYTHING.    COLOR STUDY: https://www.stuyspec.com/opinions/fifty-shades-of-gray-the-world-is-losing-color    FOLLOW ALONG: Join the fun on instagram at: ​​https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke   Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke   The Citizen & Co : https://www.instagram.com/thecitizenandco   Join The Citizen & Co Community on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecitizenandco
    1/12/2023
    46:01
  • Home for Christmas
    Ho, Ho, Ho or No, No, No? Listen in as Host Kansas Michalke explains how the holidays are done around her house! Shop Christmas: https://thecitizenandco.com/collections/christmas Ruths Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ruthhantherapy/ Non- Santa Favs: https://kansasmichalke.com/my-new-christmas-favorites   LETS CONNECT: Follow Kansas in Instagram at: ​​https://www.instagram.com/kansasmichalke Follow Kansas on TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@kansasmichalke Follow The Citizen & Co at: https://www.instagram.com/thecitizenandco Join The Citizen & Co Community on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecitizenandco 
    12/1/2022
    29:52
  • Small Business, Big Heart
    Entrepreneurs work 80 hours a week to avoid working 40... Crazy right!? Host Kansas Michalke and her Husband, Brandon, know this all too well. From make their marriage work in the mist of the caos to doing what they said they'd never do, this episode is one you wont want to miss! 
    11/3/2022
    53:29

More Kids & Family podcasts

About A Kansas State of Mind

You want to break the mold society has tried to put you in and Host Kansas Michalke is here to encourage you through it all . From mom life, owning multiple businesses, setting boundaries, living unapologetically, and staying bold despite the backlash - she covers topics most would never dare to talk about… all while keeping you laughing and feeling encouraged. Kansas’s spunky personality and sass makes you feel like you're getting the inside scoop from your bestie and like any good bestie, she tells it like it is… trust us, it will be something you don't want to miss. Grab some popcorn and get ready to take a glimpse into Kansas’s State of Mind
Podcast website

Listen to A Kansas State of Mind, News For Kids and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

A Kansas State of Mind

A Kansas State of Mind

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

A Kansas State of Mind: Podcasts in Family