Navigating Panic Attacks: Q&A with Annie!
Today, Annie asks me questions that the AHP community asked about panic attacks! In this episode, you'll meet Annie, a former P2P student who helps me behind the scenes. She shares her personal experience with panic, agoraphobia, and her journey to anxiety recovery. We talk about all things panic attacks, like:-How to recognize the unhelpful thoughts that lead to panic-Anxiety about anxiety-Dropping the fear of having another panic attack-How to overcome the most intense panic attacks STRUGGLING WITH THE SYMPTOMS AND PANIC ATTACKS? SIGN UP FOR MY 90-MINUTE MASTERCLASS! https://www.ahealthypush.com/symptomsGET FREE WEEKLY SUPPORT FROM ME: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/624daf138d82793f8155490fA HEALTHY PUSH INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/ahealthypush/GET THIS EPISODE'S SHOW NOTES: https://www.ahealthypush.com/post/navigating-panic-attacks-q-a-with-annie
6/5/2023
30:02
3 Weird Anxiety Symptoms That Feel Scary and Dangerous but Aren't - Dizziness, Depersonalization/derealization, & Palpitations
If you're struggling with anxiety and panic disorder, chances are you've experienced dizziness, depersonalization and/or derealization, or palpitations. And honestly, these symptoms can feel really weird and scary! The good news is that you're not in any danger if you're currently struggling with these symptoms. So in today's episode, I want to talk about these symptoms and share some tips on overcoming the discomfort you might be experiencing. We'll talk about:-Learning to get present and allowing the uncomfortable symptoms-Regaining trust in yourself amidst the discomfort-Why these symptoms shouldn't be cause for alarm-Simple routines to minimize the presence of these symptomsAnd so much more! STRUGGLING WITH THE SYMPTOMS AND PANIC ATTACKS? SIGN UP FOR MY 90-MINUTE MASTERCLASS! https://www.ahealthypush.com/symptomsGET FREE WEEKLY SUPPORT FROM ME: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/624daf138d82793f8155490fA HEALTHY PUSH INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/ahealthypush/GET THIS EPISODE'S SHOW NOTES: https://www.ahealthypush.com/post/3-weird-anxiety-symptoms-that-feel-scary-and-dangerous-but-aren-t
5/29/2023
26:09
Anxiety Success Stories: Hannah's Journey With Panic Attacks and Being Housebound to LIVING
Hannah is a Panic to Peace student of mine who is here to share her recovery journey with panic disorder and agoraphobia! After struggling for years with panic attacks, Hannah decided to enroll in Panic to Peace...and it changed everything! It hasn't been easy, but Hannah has already overcome so many of her biggest fears. In today's episode, Hannah and I talk about:-Her experience with anxiety in early childhood-Unconsciously avoiding the symptoms and fears-How avoidance leads to distrust in ourselves-The moment she knew she had to make a change-Learning how to face the fears-The tips and tools that helped her heal -And how my program, Panic to Peace, supported her journeyOnce Hannah started betting on herself, she learned just how capable she was of recovering. And her story shows just how possible recovery is for you, too!SIGN UP FOR MY MASTERCLASSES! https://www.ahealthypush.com/anxiety-classesGET FREE WEEKLY SUPPORT FROM ME: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/624daf138d82793f8155490fA HEALTHY PUSH INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/ahealthypush/GET THIS EPISODE'S SHOW NOTES: https://www.ahealthypush.com/post/anxiety-success-stories-hannahs-journey-with-panic-attacks-and-being-housebound-to-living
5/22/2023
46:59
Toilet Anxiety: What if I Can't Make It to a Bathroom in Time?
Lauren joins me to discuss her journey with toilet anxiety. Finally, somebody else who also openly talks about the fact that they worried about pooping their pants for years!And after years of hiding her struggles, her transparency now helps to inspire so many on their own recovery journeys. Lauren Rose is a writer, mom, and partner, who shares her story of overcoming toilet anxiety, panic disorder, and agoraphobia with her community. In today's episode, Lauren shares many of the changes she made that helped her to overcome toilet anxiety. Not only do we talk about what helped Lauren, but we also discuss the things that were keeping her stuck. So in this episode, we dive into what was most helpful in her recovery journey. Things like:Ditching the safety behaviors and limiting the restrictionsHow restricting and engaging in safety behaviors keeps toilet anxiety coming backThe process of "un-learning" and "re-learning" throughout the recovery processLearning to nurture yourself through the uncomfortable fears and thoughtsReleasing the power of anxiety by being open about your struggles ...And so much more!No matter what specific anxiety or fears you may be struggling with, this episode offers lots of helpful tips to guide you along the recovery journey. STRUGGLING WITH TOILET ANXIETY? SIGN UP FOR MY FREEDOM FROM TOILET ANXIETY MASTERCLASS! https://www.ahealthypush.com/toilet-anxietyGET FREE WEEKLY SUPPORT FROM ME: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/624daf138d82793f8155490fA HEALTHY PUSH INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/ahealthypush/GET THIS EPISODE'S SHOW NOTES: https://www.ahealthypush.com/post/toilet-anxiety-what-if-i-can-t-make-it-to-a-bathroom-in-time
5/15/2023
38:34
Do You Feel Really Anxious When You're Hot? Let's Talk About It!
So often, I hear my students say that their anxiety is worse when it's hot outside. And when I hear them say this, I know exactly what they mean! Because for so long, I would do everything I could to avoid feeling hot. Whether it was a warm summer day, crowded public transportation, or sitting in a meeting at work, the heat would make me feel SO many of the uncomfortable feelings I avoided for so long (dizziness, breathlessness, racing heart). I want to remind you, my friend, that there's nothing wrong with you for feeling anxious when you're hot. In fact, you're actually pretty normal for feeling this way! So in today's episode, I want to discuss some helpful points when it comes to heat-related anxiety...Being hot doesn't mean you're in any dangerHeat can mimic many anxious feelings and sensations Why you shouldn't worry about passing outAnd why you CAN handle the discomfort!LOOKING FOR SOME EXTRA SUPPORT? SIGN UP FOR MY MASTERCLASSES! https://www.ahealthypush.com/anxiety-classesGET FREE WEEKLY SUPPORT FROM ME: https://view.flodesk.com/pages/624daf138d82793f8155490fA HEALTHY PUSH INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/ahealthypush/GET THIS EPISODE'S SHOW NOTES: https://www.ahealthypush.com/post/do-you-feel-really-anxious-when-you-re-hot-let-s-talk-about-it
How do I recover from anxiety? How do I recover from panic disorder? How do I recover from agoraphobia? How do I overcome panic attacks? How do I find peace from my anxious and intrusive thoughts? How do I stop fearing and start actually living my life?
You might even be questioning whether or not recovering from anxiety, panic disorder, and agoraphobia is even possible! Whether you’ve been struggling for months, years, or even a decade or more, this is the show for you.
On the A Healthy Push Podcast, you’ll be learning practical, actionable, and healthy steps that will help you heal from anxiety, panic disorder, and agoraphobia and start living the life you’re worthy and deserving of living - a life of peace, joy, and freedom!
Each week, host Shannon Jackson shares the tips, tools, truths, and actions that helped her to overcome her 15-year journey with anxiety, panic disorder, and agoraphobia and start living the adventurous life that she lives today! Along with sharing her knowledge and inspiration, she interviews top mental health experts and former sufferers turned educators, to prove to you that recovery is possible and that you’re absolutely not alone (or crazy)!
