Toilet Anxiety: What if I Can't Make It to a Bathroom in Time?

Lauren joins me to discuss her journey with toilet anxiety. Finally, somebody else who also openly talks about the fact that they worried about pooping their pants for years!And after years of hiding her struggles, her transparency now helps to inspire so many on their own recovery journeys. Lauren Rose is a writer, mom, and partner, who shares her story of overcoming toilet anxiety, panic disorder, and agoraphobia with her community. In today's episode, Lauren shares many of the changes she made that helped her to overcome toilet anxiety. Not only do we talk about what helped Lauren, but we also discuss the things that were keeping her stuck. So in this episode, we dive into what was most helpful in her recovery journey. Things like:Ditching the safety behaviors and limiting the restrictionsHow restricting and engaging in safety behaviors keeps toilet anxiety coming backThe process of "un-learning" and "re-learning" throughout the recovery processLearning to nurture yourself through the uncomfortable fears and thoughtsReleasing the power of anxiety by being open about your struggles ...And so much more!No matter what specific anxiety or fears you may be struggling with, this episode offers lots of helpful tips to guide you along the recovery journey.