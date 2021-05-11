Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A French Village Podcast with Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes

The Bulwark
Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes are watching “A French Village,” about the Nazi occupation of a small town in France. While the show first aired in France in 2009...
TV & Film
  • Episode 35: A French Village Christmas! (Part 1)
    Part 1 of Sarah and Ben getting a special visit from members of The French Village cast, Marie Kremer (Lucienne) and Constance Dolle (Suzanne), as well as Showrunner Emmanuel Dauce. Taped in-studio with translator Eve Gaumond.
    12/20/2021
    44:34
  • Episode 36: A French Village Christmas! (Part 2)
    Part 2 of Sarah and Ben getting a special visit from members of The French Village cast, Marie Kremer (Lucienne) and Constance Dolle (Suzanne), as well as Showrunner Emmanuel Dauce. Taped in-studio with translator Eve Gaumond.
    12/20/2021
    50:34
  • Episode 34: Fin (Season 7, Episodes 4-6)
    Sarah and Ben close out A French Village podcast with the final episode (Season 7, Episodes 4-6).
    11/5/2021
    1:14:18
  • Episode 33: The End is Nigh (Season 7, Episodes 1-3)
    Sarah and Ben discuss the first half of season 7, episodes 1-3
    10/29/2021
    55:13
  • Episode 32: Season 6 Finale - Legal Purge (Season 6, Episodes 4, 5, & 6)
    Ben and Sarah wrap up Season 6 with the final 3 episodes.
    10/22/2021
    1:07:10

About A French Village Podcast with Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes

Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes are watching “A French Village,” about the Nazi occupation of a small town in France. While the show first aired in France in 2009 (and ran through 2017), it's finding a new audience in the United States now that’s it been released on Amazon Prime. If you love the show, you’ll love this podcast. If you don’t know the show, you’ll still love this podcast.
A French Village Podcast with Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes

A French Village Podcast with Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes

