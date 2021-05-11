Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes are watching “A French Village,” about the Nazi occupation of a small town in France. While the show first aired in France in 2009...
Episode 35: A French Village Christmas! (Part 1)
Part 1 of Sarah and Ben getting a special visit from members of The French Village cast, Marie Kremer (Lucienne) and Constance Dolle (Suzanne), as well as Showrunner Emmanuel Dauce. Taped in-studio with translator Eve Gaumond.
12/20/2021
44:34
Episode 36: A French Village Christmas! (Part 2)
Part 2 of Sarah and Ben getting a special visit from members of The French Village cast, Marie Kremer (Lucienne) and Constance Dolle (Suzanne), as well as Showrunner Emmanuel Dauce. Taped in-studio with translator Eve Gaumond.
12/20/2021
50:34
Episode 34: Fin (Season 7, Episodes 4-6)
Sarah and Ben close out A French Village podcast with the final episode (Season 7, Episodes 4-6).
11/5/2021
1:14:18
Episode 33: The End is Nigh (Season 7, Episodes 1-3)
Sarah and Ben discuss the first half of season 7, episodes 1-3
10/29/2021
55:13
Episode 32: Season 6 Finale - Legal Purge (Season 6, Episodes 4, 5, & 6)
Ben and Sarah wrap up Season 6 with the final 3 episodes.
About A French Village Podcast with Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes
Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes are watching “A French Village,” about the Nazi occupation of a small town in France. While the show first aired in France in 2009 (and ran through 2017), it's finding a new audience in the United States now that’s it been released on Amazon Prime. If you love the show, you’ll love this podcast. If you don’t know the show, you’ll still love this podcast.