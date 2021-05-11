A French Village Podcast with Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes

Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes are watching “A French Village,” about the Nazi occupation of a small town in France. While the show first aired in France in 2009...

Ben and Sarah wrap up Season 6 with the final 3 episodes.

Sarah and Ben discuss the first half of season 7, episodes 1-3

Sarah and Ben close out A French Village podcast with the final episode (Season 7, Episodes 4-6).

Part 2 of Sarah and Ben getting a special visit from members of The French Village cast, Marie Kremer (Lucienne) and Constance Dolle (Suzanne), as well as Showrunner Emmanuel Dauce. Taped in-studio with translator Eve Gaumond.

Part 1 of Sarah and Ben getting a special visit from members of The French Village cast, Marie Kremer (Lucienne) and Constance Dolle (Suzanne), as well as Showrunner Emmanuel Dauce. Taped in-studio with translator Eve Gaumond.

Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes are watching “A French Village,” about the Nazi occupation of a small town in France. While the show first aired in France in 2009 (and ran through 2017), it's finding a new audience in the United States now that’s it been released on Amazon Prime. If you love the show, you’ll love this podcast. If you don’t know the show, you’ll still love this podcast.