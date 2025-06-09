Episode One: The Magic of Disney Transportation, Flower and Garden Favorites, Airport Transfers, and Tips for Navigating Festivals!

In the debut episode of A Disney Life, hosts Missy and Rachel share their love for Disney and the role of community in their adventures! Rachel recaps her Disney Transportation Challenge, while they offer tips on using the Skyliner, buses, minivans, and more while touring resorts and dining around property. The episode also features their top Epcot Flower and Garden Festival picks and a Q&A on airport transfers and festival planning!