A Different World View with Darryl & Kadeem

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5 episodes
- Darryl and Kadeem recap the third episode of A Different World, originally aired on October 15th, 1987, titled "Porky de Bergerac".
PLOT SYNOPSIS: Denise and Maggie convince Jaleesa to run for dorm monitor to prevent Whitley from getting the position. As one of her campaign promises, Jaleesa vows to address the dorm's litter problem by forcing anyone who fails to pick up after herself to wear a pig nose for a day. Denise leaves pizza in the lounge overnight, and Jaleesa orders her to wear the nose. Denise is furious, as she has a date with a cute guy from her biology class that night. They have never talked in person (she asked him out over the phone), so she decides to postpone the date because she does not want to meet him under these circumstances. Dwayne fails to get a hold of the guy as promised, but Michael still wants to go out with Denise. He even dons a pig nose so that she will not feel self-conscious.
Note: First recurring appearances of Kim Wayans (Alison) and Bee-Bee Smith (Gloria).
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- Darryl and Kadeem rewatch the second episode of A Different World, originally aired on October 1st, 1987, titled "Pilot". This episode is the second pilot produced for the show after the original pilot was filmed and scrapped.
Jaleesa and Denise get a new roommate, talkative transfer student Maggie Lauten. Denise learns that the check for her dorm fees has bounced. To make matters worse, she had also covered Jaleesa's fees to repay her for an earlier favor. Denise and Jaleesa face eviction unless they can come up with 200 dollars by the next day. Denise cannot bring herself to ask her parents for help, as she is tired of being bailed out. When the dean of students realizes that Denise sincerely wants to take responsibility for her actions, he helps her get a cafeteria job with an advance on her salary. Jaleesa takes delight in the fact that she is now Denise's boss.
Guest star: Bill Cosby and Keshia Knight Pulliam
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- Darryl and Kadeem sit down to rewatch the first episode of A Different World, originally aired on September 24th, 1987!
Denise Huxtable begins her sophomore year at Hillman and moves into Gilbert Hall. She meets her roommate, Jaleesa Vinson, a 26-year-old divorcée who is subject of much rumor and innuendo. Denise feels uneasy around Jaleesa and asks Stevie Rallen, the resident director, to find her a new room. Denise decides to try harder to get along with Jaleesa, but Jaleesa is offended that Denise has gone behind her back. They get into an argument, and Denise moves in with wealthy Whitley Gilbert (for whose family the dormitory is named). Whitley drives Denise insane with her idiosyncrasies and generally self-absorbed behavior. Denise apologizes to Jaleesa and asks for another chance, and Jaleesa agrees to stop being so defensive. Meanwhile, overeager freshman Dwayne Wayne hits on every woman in sight.
Notes: This episode was taped after the second (and official) pilot episode to add additional characters and provide background for those in the pilot episode. Marisa Tomei does not appear.
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- Darryl M. Bell and Kadeem Hardison reunite for their first episode of the newest podcast on the Black Effect Podcast Network, “A Different World View!”
Darryl and Kadeem reminisce about their years on A Different World, what led them to become actors and friends, swap Hollywood stories, and more!
Next week, the duo will begin rewatching episodes of A Different World, sharing exclusive insights and behind the scenes stories from their time on-set.
Tap in and don't miss a moment!
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About A Different World View with Darryl & Kadeem
Kadeem Hardison and Darryl M. Bell dive into arts and pop culture — then rewatch every episode of "A Different World" on their new comedy podcast.Podcast website
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