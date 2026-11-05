A Different World View with Darryl & Kadeem

Darryl and Kadeem recap the third episode of A Different World, originally aired on October 15th, 1987, titled "Porky de Bergerac".

PLOT SYNOPSIS: Denise and Maggie convince Jaleesa to run for dorm monitor to prevent Whitley from getting the position. As one of her campaign promises, Jaleesa vows to address the dorm's litter problem by forcing anyone who fails to pick up after herself to wear a pig nose for a day. Denise leaves pizza in the lounge overnight, and Jaleesa orders her to wear the nose. Denise is furious, as she has a date with a cute guy from her biology class that night. They have never talked in person (she asked him out over the phone), so she decides to postpone the date because she does not want to meet him under these circumstances. Dwayne fails to get a hold of the guy as promised, but Michael still wants to go out with Denise. He even dons a pig nose so that she will not feel self-conscious.

Note: First recurring appearances of Kim Wayans (Alison) and Bee-Bee Smith (Gloria).

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