Welcome to A Couple of Swanns

Welcome to A Couple of Swanns where we're sharing stories from our own lives and having open conversations about the challenges and joys of blended families, relationships, parenting, business and personal growth. Whether it's discussing the unpredictability of life or offering advice without a superior stance, we aim to create an engaging and relatable space for you to come each week. Tune in to this episode as we share our heart behind the podcast and what you can expect from the show.You'll hear:The story behind how we metNavigating marriage, blending our family and welcoming a new babyWhat Cortney's work looks like nowOur experience flipping an old summer camp into an air b&b What to expect from the showHave a question you want us to cover? Leave us a voicemail at 833-284-2224 and we'll play it during the show and answer your question.Connect with us:https://www.instagram.com/acoupleofswanns/ https://www.instagram.com/cortneyswann/https://www.instagram.com/adammswann/