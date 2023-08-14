Welcome to A Couple of Swanns where we're sharing stories from our own lives and having open conversations about the challenges and joys of blended families, re...
Vacationing When You're a Grown Up
In this episode, we're diving into the ups and downs of vacationing as as adult (especially with kids). From unexpected flight delays to challenging accommodations, we're discussing the importance of location, the struggles of traveling with a family, and the lessons learned along the way. Tune in to laugh with us as we share our vacation mishaps and share how we navigate traveling as a family of 6. You'll hear:The importance of considering location when planning a family vacation, including proximity to attractions and amenitiesThe challenges of traveling with a large group and why attention to detail is crucial Finding gratitude and joy in even the most chaotic and memorable family vacationsHave a question you want us to cover? Leave us a voicemail at 833-284-2224 and we'll play it during the show and answer your question.Connect with us:https://www.instagram.com/acoupleofswanns/ https://www.instagram.com/cortneyswann/https://www.instagram.com/adammswann/
Welcome to A Couple of Swanns
Welcome to A Couple of Swanns where we're sharing stories from our own lives and having open conversations about the challenges and joys of blended families, relationships, parenting, business and personal growth. Whether it's discussing the unpredictability of life or offering advice without a superior stance, we aim to create an engaging and relatable space for you to come each week. Tune in to this episode as we share our heart behind the podcast and what you can expect from the show.You'll hear:The story behind how we metNavigating marriage, blending our family and welcoming a new babyWhat Cortney's work looks like nowOur experience flipping an old summer camp into an air b&b What to expect from the showHave a question you want us to cover? Leave us a voicemail at 833-284-2224 and we'll play it during the show and answer your question.Connect with us:https://www.instagram.com/acoupleofswanns/ https://www.instagram.com/cortneyswann/https://www.instagram.com/adammswann/
