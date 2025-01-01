We're back!
Welcome to Episode 52 - Unlucky Lottery. Here we get a little update on why I went MIA, as well as a story about Zack and his unfortunate lottery luck.
51. That's Not My Family
Mitchell's 36 hours of horror start after his baby cam catches movement. What follows is his experience with a mimic. A weak one, but...still awful.
50. The Nevermen
Happy Halloween!
"When the doors knocks three, who answers? Not we."
49. The Man With the Hat
Natalie reached out to me via e-mail after a birthday party gone wrong. I visited this Scottsdale mom to find a portal, and...a man in a hat.
48. The Enemy
We're back!
Let's go backward and forward - in 2010 we became friends with a woman named Dana. She was very close to Gemma until something broke them apart.
Dana is who sold Gretchen (see: episode 47) the radio.
So...I investigated.
