A Conduit's Diary
A Conduit’s Diary is a scary story podcast told by me - Rachel - as I investigate paranormal activity in my hometown of Phoenix, AZ.
Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 52
  • 52. Unlucky Lottery
    We're back! Welcome to Episode 52 - Unlucky Lottery. Here we get a little update on why I went MIA, as well as a story about Zack and his unfortunate lottery luck. Be sure to follow me on Facebook and Instagram - both under "A Conduits Diary!" instagram.com/aconduitsdiary
    --------  
    21:25
  • 51. That's Not My Family
    Mitchell's 36 hours of horror start after his baby cam catches movement. What follows is his experience with a mimic. A weak one, but...still awful.
    --------  
    23:44
  • 50. The Nevermen
    Happy Halloween! "When the doors knocks three, who answers? Not we."
    --------  
    14:15
  • 49. The Man With the Hat
    Natalie reached out to me via e-mail after a birthday party gone wrong. I visited this Scottsdale mom to find a portal, and...a man in a hat. X: aconduitsdiary E-mail: [email protected]
    --------  
    31:25
  • 48. The Enemy
    We're back! Let's go backward and forward - in 2010 we became friends with a woman named Dana. She was very close to Gemma until something broke them apart. Dana is who sold Gretchen (see: episode 47) the radio. So...I investigated. Follow me on X - aconduitsdiary
    --------  
    25:06

