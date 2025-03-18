Powered by RND
A Better Black Wall Street by: Raheem Muhammad
A Better Black Wall Street by: Raheem Muhammad
Raheem Muhammad
Join Us in Creating a Legacy of Freedom and ProsperityI have personally invested significant resources to jumpstart this initiative, and I invite experts, visio...
  • A Better Black Wall Street - Chapter #5 Part #1
    PART 1: THE COVENANT﻿﻿An innovative approach is needed to empower the Black community and build economic success.It's time to stop hoping, waiting and praying for reparations; forty acres and a mule. I mean, is there anybody out there who is still waiting? In case you do not know, there's progress alright. However, progress is going in two or more different directions. When you are talking about change, it's slowly going in the direction where we see something like a Black President.
    12:50
  • A Better Black Wall Street - Chapter #1
    The Foundation﻿The need for an innovative approach to empower the Black community and build economic success.It's time to stop hoping, waiting and praying for reparations; forty acres and a mule. I mean, is there anybody out there who is still waiting? In case you do not know, there's progress alright. However, progress is going in two or more different directions. When you are talking about change, it's slowly going in the direction where we see something like a Black President.
    9:33
  • A Better Black Wall Street (Introduction)
    IntroductionThe need for an innovative approach to empower the Black community and build economic success.It's time to stop hoping, waiting and praying for reparations; forty acres and a mule. I mean, is there anybody out there who is still waiting? In case you do not know, there's progress alright. However, progress is going in two or more different directions. When you are talking about change, it's slowly going in the direction where we see something like a Black President.
    2:36

About A Better Black Wall Street by: Raheem Muhammad

Join Us in Creating a Legacy of Freedom and ProsperityI have personally invested significant resources to jumpstart this initiative, and I invite experts, visionaries, and community leaders to review and support our plan. The time to act is now—through unity, strategic planning, and collective action, we can build an Economic System that protects our community from oppression and ensures long-term growth and stability.Please Subscribe, evaluate the plan, and be part of this monumental step toward economic liberation. Together, we can create a legacy of economic freedom, surpassing past milestones and reclaiming our rightful place in history.The Ark Project LLCAlso @ Amazon Books
