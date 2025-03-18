A Better Black Wall Street by: Raheem Muhammad

A Better Black Wall Street - Chapter #1

The Foundation﻿The need for an innovative approach to empower the Black community and build economic success.It's time to stop hoping, waiting and praying for reparations; forty acres and a mule. I mean, is there anybody out there who is still waiting? In case you do not know, there's progress alright. However, progress is going in two or more different directions. When you are talking about change, it's slowly going in the direction where we see something like a Black President.The Ark Project LLC - Shop NowTik-Tok YouTubeAuthor ProfileTruth Is In The Art - Spoken Word Poetry by: Raheem MuhammadA Better Black Wall Street by: Raheem MuhammadSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/a-better-black-wall-street/exclusive-content