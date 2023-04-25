Evolving for the Next Billion by GGV Capital

From GGV Capital, Evolving for the Next Billion interviews local champions and global giants who are reshaping the lives of the next billion internet users. Hos...
Hans Tung: Finding your T, Making better decisions, and FinTech's Next Frontier
Today's episode is a collaboration between Evolving for the Next Billion and The Wharton FinTech Podcast. Hosted by Josh Benadiva, Hans shares the turning points in his career, how he makes difficult decisions, and how GGV approaches FinTech.
6/22/2023
Desmond Lim of Workstream: How I Broke into Silicon Valley as an Immigrant
Today on the show, we have Desmond Lim. Desmond is the CEO and co-founder of Workstream, a tech space hiring platform that helps business to hire faster, cutting half the time to engage, hire and onboard hourly workers. Workstream is in GGV's portfolio. Before workstream, Desmond is a graduate of Harvard University and MIT Media Lab, and a former Product Manager at WeChat and an investor for Dorm Room Fund. He's from Singapore. He splits his time between San Francisco and Utah. He also used to represent the Singapore National Youth team in basketball.
6/7/2023
Fireside with Tony Fadell: Follow Your Passion, not the Trends
Today's episode is a recording of a virtual fireside chat with Tony Fadell-iPod inventor, iPhone co-inventor, Nest founder, and now New York Times best-selling author of "Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making". It is hosted by GGV's managing partners Jeff Richards and Hans Tung.
5/10/2023
Live in NYC: How FinTech Leaders Build Moats in a Fragmented Market
Today's episode is a live recording of a panel discussion at GGV's 7th annual Evolving Economy conference in NYC last year. It is moderated by Hans, featuring four exceptional operators in the FinTech space: Bradley Riss, Chief Commercial Officer at Checkout.com Huey Lin, Founding COO at Affirm; Venture Partner at GGV Capital Michael Rangel, Founder & CEO at Novo Rares Crisan, VP of Technology at GGV Capital
4/25/2023
Dani Grant of Jam: Finding Product-Market Fit Fast without Breaking Things
In this crossover episode between Evolving for the Next Billion and Founder Real Talk, co-hosted by Glenn Solomon, we chat with Dani Grant, the co-founder and CEO of Jam.dev. Jam is a developer tool that streamlines communication between product engineering teams about bugs and fixes. Founded in 2020, Jam has helped nearly 15,000 product, QA, engineering, and design leaders ship bug-free software to customers including Unilever, Staples, T-Mobile, and Dell. Prior to founding Jam, Dani worked as a product manager for Cloudflare and Union Square Ventures. Jam raised $3.5M in a seed round led by Union Square Ventures and Version One Ventures, with participation from angels including GitHub CTO Jason Warner and Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince. Jam is a GGV portfolio.
