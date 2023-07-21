Join Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as he walks us through ninety different groups of Holy Souls in Purgatory in need of our intercessory prayers and sacrifices. S...

About 90 Days for the Souls in Purgatory

Join Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as he walks us through ninety different groups of Holy Souls in Purgatory in need of our intercessory prayers and sacrifices. Since their founding by St. Stanislaus Papczynski in 1670, the Marian Fathers have had a charism of praying and offering suffrages for the faithful departed. By dividing the souls into ninety groups, based on their distinct sins or vices, we methodically intercede and so help set the captives free from Purgatory. If you are interested in learning more about praying for the Holy Souls in Purgatory, or to learn more about the Holy Souls Sodality, visit: PrayforSouls.org. Listen to “90 Days for the Souls in Purgatory” by visiting DivineMercyPlus.org, or by searching "90 Days for the Souls in Purgatory " on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, or whatever podcast platform you use.