80sography - 80s music interviews

Audio Commentary: Thomas Dolby (producer)/ Martin McAloon (musician) (Steve McQueen - Prefab Sprout, 1985)
Antiques! Do we have a special episode for you, or what? (answer: not 'what')Only an audio commentary of one of the very best albums of the 80s (if not all time)Prefab Sprout's Steve McQueen, with producer, Thomas Dolby and Sproutbassist, Martin McAloon. Much covered, much discussed, much to enjoy (with an added guest thrown in).Sync up or standalone listen to possibly my favourite ever episode of the Pod.Check out our guests;Thomas DolbyWebsite: thomasdolby.comTwitter: @ThomasDolbyAutobiography: Speed of SoundMartin McAloonWebsite: felikscupla.comTwitter: @CulpaFeliksHelp fund the Pod or say hi here;[email protected] (via PayPal) Save Your Speeches. Flowers Are For Funerals x
6/20/2023
2:04:45
My 80sography: JJ Jeczalik (musician/artist) (Art of Noise, ABC, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Pet Shop Boys)
Another day, another part of the ZTT story, another member of the Art of Noise and another great guest, Mr JJ Jeczalik.1980 : Yes-Drama (LP)1981: Kate Bush - Sat In Your Lap1982: ABC - The Lexicon of Love (LP)1983 : Malcolm McLaren - Duck Soup (LP) Yes - Owner of a Lonely Heart Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax1984: Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Welcome To The Pleasuredome (LP) Art of Noise - Close (to the edit)1985: Scritti Politti - Absolute Godley & Creme - Cry Stephen 'Tin Tin' Duffy - Kiss Me Pet Shop Boys - Opportunities (original version) Paul McCartney - Spies Like Us (Art of Noise mix)1986: Art of Noise - In Visible Silence (LP)1987: Art of Noise - Dragnet1988: Art of Noise/Tom Jones - Kiss1989: Shakin' Stevens - Jezebel Jean-Paul Gaultier - Ow Too Doo Zat Art of Noise - Below The Waste (LP)[email protected] and twitter and all that stuff
Another audio commentary and another Hugh Padgham to add to the collection. Following The Police and Phil Collins we had to have a Genesis one and why not their most successful and (IMHO) their best, Invisible Touch? Sync up and enjoy this fab outing from Phil and the boys (or Tony and the guys. Or Mike + the non-Mechanics)PayPal Contributions gratefully received via [email protected] spread the word! Thanks x Play the game of happiness and never let on That it only lives on in a song
5/24/2023
1:27:05
My 80sography: Kevin Godley (music video director) (pt 2, 1984-89) (Yes, The Police, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Duran Duran, George Harrison)
Pt II of chat with Kevin Godley on his music video career in the 80s.So many great videos of great songs so delay no more and dive in...1984The Police - Synchronicity Live VideoYes - Leave ItFrankie Goes To Hollywood - Two Tribes (destructo mix) (audio commentary)1985Duran Duran - A View To A KillHoward Jones - Life In One DayArtists Against Apartheid - Sun CityGodley & Creme - Cry1986Lou Reed - No Money DownPeter Gabriel/Kate Bush - Don't Give UpThe Police - Don't Stand So Close To Me '861987/1988NYNEX Yellow Pages Ad - Furniture StrippingGodley & Creme - 10,000 AngelsThe Day The Dream Died (JFK Assassination Documentary)George Harrison - When We Was Fab1989Godley & Creme - Mondo VideoHowling At The Moon (unmade film project)Fine Young Cannibals - Don't Look BackBand Aid II - Do They Know It's ChristmasTHE MY 80SOGRAPHY QUICKFIRE ROUNDCheck out Kevin and read his excellent e-book autiobiography, Spacecake atkevin-godley.comPaypal donations to keep the chin above the podcast waters at [email protected] (many, many thanks Robert and yes, I'm working on it....) We Have The Same Intrigue As A Court of Kings x
5/11/2023
1:32:53
My 80sography: Kevin Godley (music video director) (pt 1, 1980-83) (Godley & Creme, The Police, Ringo Starr, Duran Duran)
Pt 1 of chat with 25% of original 10cc line up and 50% of Godley & Creme, the 100% Kevin Godley. The discussion focuses exclusively on his music video directing career (bar the opening chat around a 10cc track).So much great music and great visuals discussed. Was an absolute pleasure to speak to Mr G.Pre-198010cc - IcebergGodley & Creme - An Englishman In New York1980Visage - Fade To GreyGodley & Creme - Wide BoyRob Jungklas - Boystown (1986)Wang Chung - Everybody Have Fun Tonight (1986)1981Godley & Creme - Wedding BellsDuran Duran - Girls On FilmStatus Quo - Something 'Bout You Baby I Like1982Asia - Only Time Will TellRingo Starr - The Cooler198310cc - Feel The LoveGodley & Creme - Save A Mountain For MeThe Police - Wrapped Around Your FingerThe Police - Every Breath You Take (audio commentary)GODLEY'S GREATSKevin's favourites of the 80'sKevin's website: www.kevin-godley.comKevin's fab e-book autobiography "Spacecake" available herehttps://books.apple.com/gb/book/spacecake/id976249225?uo=4&[email protected] PayPal donations gratefully received. Give Me Shudders In A Whisper Take Me Up Til I'm A Shooting Star