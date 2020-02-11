Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • CTO Inside of SOCOM: Mr. Snehal Antani
    Interview with a CTO inside of SOCOM
    11/2/2020
    1:09:43
  • Network-CFT Director: MG Peter Gallagher
    Interview with the Army Futures Command Network Cross-Functional Team Director, MG Peter Gallagher.
    11/2/2020
    40:49
  • The Army, Cloud and Software: Mr. Paul Puckett
    Interview with the Enterprise Cloud Management Office Director, Mr. Paul Puckett.
    11/2/2020
    1:09:06
  • Cyber School Commandant: BG Paul Craft
    Interview with the Cyber School Commandant and Chief of Cyber, BG Paul Craft.
    11/2/2020
    48:28
  • An Infantry Commanders Perspective on IT: COL Robert Ryan
    Interview with a former Infantry Brigade Commander and current N-CFT Deputy Director, COL Robert Ryan.
    11/2/2020
    1:07:53

About 75th Ranger Regiment IT Innovators Podcast

Discussing digital transformation across the Department of Defense. **DISCLAIMER** THIS PODCAST AND ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL PLACED ON THIS PODCAST, INCLUDING ADVICE AND OPINIONS, ARE THE VIEWS AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THOSE MAKING THE COMMENTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, OR IT'S THIRD PARTY SERVICE PROVIDERS. **DISCLAIMER**
