Discussing digital transformation across the Department of Defense. **DISCLAIMER** THIS PODCAST AND ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL PLACED ON THIS PODCAST, INCLUDI...

Discussing digital transformation across the Department of Defense. **DISCLAIMER** THIS PODCAST AND ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL PLACED ON THIS PODCAST, INCLUDI...

About 75th Ranger Regiment IT Innovators Podcast

Discussing digital transformation across the Department of Defense. **DISCLAIMER** THIS PODCAST AND ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL PLACED ON THIS PODCAST, INCLUDING ADVICE AND OPINIONS, ARE THE VIEWS AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THOSE MAKING THE COMMENTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, OR IT'S THIRD PARTY SERVICE PROVIDERS. **DISCLAIMER**