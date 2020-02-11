75th Ranger Regiment IT Innovators Podcast 75th Ranger Regiment IT Innovators Podcast
75th Ranger Regiment RS6
Discussing digital transformation across the Department of Defense.
CTO Inside of SOCOM: Mr. Snehal Antani
Interview with a CTO inside of SOCOM
Network-CFT Director: MG Peter Gallagher
Interview with the Army Futures Command Network Cross-Functional Team Director, MG Peter Gallagher.
The Army, Cloud and Software: Mr. Paul Puckett
Interview with the Enterprise Cloud Management Office Director, Mr. Paul Puckett.
Cyber School Commandant: BG Paul Craft
Interview with the Cyber School Commandant and Chief of Cyber, BG Paul Craft.
An Infantry Commanders Perspective on IT: COL Robert Ryan
Interview with a former Infantry Brigade Commander and current N-CFT Deputy Director, COL Robert Ryan.
About 75th Ranger Regiment IT Innovators Podcast
Discussing digital transformation across the Department of Defense.
**DISCLAIMER** THIS PODCAST AND ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL PLACED ON THIS PODCAST, INCLUDING ADVICE AND OPINIONS, ARE THE VIEWS AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THOSE MAKING THE COMMENTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, OR IT'S THIRD PARTY SERVICE PROVIDERS. **DISCLAIMER**
