724 STG: Insight Thru Experience Podcast

TACP / TACPO Virtual Recruiting Brief (Recorded 15 Dec 2022)
We held this virtual recruiting brief focusing on TACPs and TACPOs. We are acquiring 10-15 more TACP slots here at Ft Bragg and need to fill them quickly. We also need to fill our TACP positions at the 17 STS as well. This episode should provide some clarity on what opportunities exist and the timeline to apply for operator selection.
As always, visit our website for more information and the application itself: https://www.airforcespecialtactics.af.mil/724STG/
Welcome to the Insight Thru Experience Podcast. In this episode, I sat down with three successful candidates a few hours after they were hired into the 724 STG. Only 36 hours post-Exfil, these warriors discuss everything from preparation tips, the biggest challenge they faced, what success looks like, hotel life during Phase II, and much, more.
10/27/2022
51:28
S4 E11: Lessons from a Two-Time CCT Operator Candidate
Welcome to the Insight Thru Experience Podcast. In this episode, we interviewed a 2-time selection CCT candidate (callsign C-22). He was a non-select last fall and came back 6-months later and crushed this past operator selection (May 22).
5/23/2022
S4 E10: Human Performance Optimization (HPO) Staff Round Table
Welcome to the Insight Thru Experience Podcast. In this episode, we gathered our Human Performance Optimization experts together to discuss all things Human Performance inside the 724 STG.
If you are interested in joining our HPO team, or if you are a AFSPECWAR operator thinking about making our unit your next assignment, this episode will prove both enlightening and beneficial.
These seven specialists are truly the best experts I have been around in their respective fields. Don't miss their wisdom!
5/9/2022
1:27:01
S4 E9: PJ Operator MSgt Nick
Welcome to the Insight Thru Experience Podcast. In this episode, me and Nick have a conversation about his life inside of AFSPECWAR and his last 10 years inside the 724 STG.
If you are thinking about joining AFSPECWAR, or if you are a current operator considering making this your next move, this conversation with Nick will prove beneficial.
