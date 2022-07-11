7 Good Minutes: Archived Episodes

Archived Episodes:Start Each Day The Right Way With The 7 Good Minutes Daily Self-Improvement Podcast. The Podcast for Busy High Achievers, Hosted by Clyde Lee ... More
Available Episodes
How to Overcome Fear of Rejection
How to Overcome Fear of Rejection

In this episode, in our Freddy Fri Day segment, our good friend Freddy Fri talks with us about How to Overcome Fear of Rejection.
11/11/2022
6:09
Using Good Daily Habits to Improve Your Life
Using Good Daily Habits to Improve Your Life

In this episode, we learn how having good daily habits can improve your life.
11/10/2022
6:55
How to Overcome Catastrophic Thinking
How to Overcome Catastrophic Thinking

In this episode, in our Wellness Wednesday segment, we get a few helpful tips on How to Overcome Catastrophic Thinking from our friends at Therapy In A Nutshell.
11/9/2022
7:40
3 Ways to Improve Your Self Control and Discipline
3 Ways to Improve Your Self Control and Discipline

In this episode, we learn three simple but effective ways to improve your self control and discipline.
11/8/2022
7:29
How to Avoid Common Thinking Errors
How to Avoid Common Thinking Errors

In this episode, in our Mindful Monday segment, we learn about some common thinking errors and how to avoid them.
