Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to 60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast! in the App
Listen to 60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast! in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

Podcast 60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!
Podcast 60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

Ryan & Steve
add
60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners ...
More
MusicLeisureHobbiesComedy
60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 595
  • Ryan and Steve talk to Chibson about a Haunted Poison Guitar
    Check out Chibson USA here Episode 485 is brought to you by... Stringjoy: https://stringjoy.com/partner/60cyclehum/ Use code: HUM to save 10% Big Ear Pedals: https://www.bigearpedals.com/ Chase Bliss Audio: https://www.chaseblissaudio.com/ Support this channel: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 Hey this was recorded at #gearfest2023 at #sweetwatersound 00:00 That guitar is POISONNNNNNNNN (ivy) 24:50 Let's meet Jason and Marky from Chibson 36:46 Gibson Tronical Robot Tuners 50:35 Samurai Cat (Check out the original artist, Vincent Trinidad) This week's song was from Steve W and is called "FortyNine" ***************************** 60CH on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Buy Something with our affiliate links: Buy a Shirt - https://teespring.com/stores/60-cycle-hum Sweetwater: https://imp.i114863.net/rMb1D zZounds: https://www.zzounds.com/a--3980929 Thomann: https://www.thomannmusic.com/thlpg_1a2l8gl9bs.html?offid=1&affid=405 Amazon: https://amzn.to/2PaUKKO Perfect Circuit: https://bit.ly/3YQG309 Ebay: https://ebay.to/2UlIN6z Reverb: https://reverb.grsm.io/60cyclehum6164 Cool Patch Cables: https://www.tourgeardesigns.com/discount/60cyclehum +++++++++++++++++++++ Social Media Stuff: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/60cyclehum/ Discord: https://discord.gg/nNue5mPvZX Instagram and Twitter @60cyclehum TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@60cyclehum? Hire us for Demos and other marketing opportunities   https://60cyclehumcast.com/marketing-packages/ #60cyclehum #guitar #guitars #shameflute
    7/10/2023
    1:13:12
  • Ryan and Ryan and Steve talk about a Kat Von D scribbled guitar (feat Fluff)
    Check out Fluff's channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@RiffsAndBeards/videos Episode 484 is brought to you by... Stringjoy: https://stringjoy.com/partner/60cyclehum/ Use code: HUM to save 10% Big Ear Pedals: https://www.bigearpedals.com/ Chase Bliss Audio: https://www.chaseblissaudio.com/ Support this channel: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 Hey this was recorded with the Mackie DLZ Creator at #gearfest2023 at #sweetwatersound 00:00 Here's some famous (I guess) scribbles 15:55 This pickguard is definitely not worth $1000 29:00 The fat gets chewed. We talk Gibson, Musicians Mansion and more! 37:50 Resonator Telecaster This week's song was from Brian Leary of The Coastal Circuit and is called "Tourmaline" ***************************** 60CH on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Buy Something with our affiliate links: Buy a Shirt - https://teespring.com/stores/60-cycle-hum Sweetwater: https://imp.i114863.net/rMb1D zZounds: https://www.zzounds.com/a--3980929 Thomann: https://www.thomannmusic.com/thlpg_1a2l8gl9bs.html?offid=1&affid=405 Amazon: https://amzn.to/2PaUKKO Perfect Circuit: https://bit.ly/3YQG309 Ebay: https://ebay.to/2UlIN6z Reverb: https://reverb.grsm.io/60cyclehum6164 Cool Patch Cables: https://www.tourgeardesigns.com/discount/60cyclehum +++++++++++++++++++++ Social Media Stuff: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/60cyclehum/ Discord: https://discord.gg/nNue5mPvZX Instagram and Twitter @60cyclehum TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@60cyclehum? Hire us for Demos and other marketing opportunities   https://60cyclehumcast.com/marketing-packages/ #60cyclehum #guitar #guitars #shameflute
    7/3/2023
    51:42
  • Ryan and Steve talk about the WORST RELIC GUITAR ON AMAZON - ep. 483
    Episode 483 is brought to you by... Stringjoy: https://stringjoy.com/partner/60cyclehum/ Use code: HUM to save 10% Big Ear Pedals: https://www.bigearpedals.com/ Chase Bliss Audio: https://www.chaseblissaudio.com/ Support this channel: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 After this episode we're going to have a series of Gearfest episodes  00:00 Whole bunch of Guyker parts on a guitar 25:15 This is a serious chicken picker 35:00 Stuff and things and Henry wants to play the drums 41:40 What should you do with old pedals that can't be fixed? 55:50 Gulbransen Select-A-Rhythm This week's song was from Jorgensen and is called "Out4Delivery" ***************************** 60CH on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Buy Something with our affiliate links: Buy a Shirt - https://teespring.com/stores/60-cycle-hum Sweetwater: https://imp.i114863.net/rMb1D zZounds: https://www.zzounds.com/a--3980929 Thomann: https://www.thomannmusic.com/thlpg_1a2l8gl9bs.html?offid=1&affid=405 Amazon: https://amzn.to/2PaUKKO Perfect Circuit: https://bit.ly/3YQG309 Ebay: https://ebay.to/2UlIN6z Reverb: https://reverb.grsm.io/60cyclehum6164 Cool Patch Cables: https://www.tourgeardesigns.com/discount/60cyclehum +++++++++++++++++++++ Social Media Stuff: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/60cyclehum/ Discord: https://discord.gg/nNue5mPvZX Instagram and Twitter @60cyclehum TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@60cyclehum? Hire us for Demos and other marketing opportunities   https://60cyclehumcast.com/marketing-packages/ #60cyclehum #guitar #guitars #shameflute
    6/26/2023
    1:12:11
  • Do Guitars Deserve to Outlive Us? Battle Damage, Gold Record Stratocaster, Mystery Harp
    Episode 482 is brought to you by... Stringjoy: https://stringjoy.com/partner/60cyclehum/ Use code: HUM to save 10% Big Ear Pedals: https://www.bigearpedals.com/ Chase Bliss Audio: https://www.chaseblissaudio.com/ Support this channel: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 Gearfest is this week!  00:00 Battle Damage 27:37 Gold Record Stratocaster 28:16 Steve got new pedals: 1981 LVL and Gear Ant Cicada and he found his Honey Picks. Ryan is making new Dinosaur Ghost masks because they have an upcoming show! 41:48 Guitars will outlive us, so why do we care about them so much? 1:02:00 Mystery Harp This week's song was from Fridge and is called "No Plan B" ***************************** 60CH on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Buy Something with our affiliate links: Buy a Shirt - https://teespring.com/stores/60-cycle-hum Sweetwater: https://imp.i114863.net/rMb1D zZounds: https://www.zzounds.com/a--3980929 Thomann: https://www.thomannmusic.com/thlpg_1a2l8gl9bs.html?offid=1&affid=405 Amazon: https://amzn.to/2PaUKKO Perfect Circuit: https://bit.ly/3YQG309 Ebay: https://ebay.to/2UlIN6z Reverb: https://reverb.grsm.io/60cyclehum6164 Cool Patch Cables: https://www.tourgeardesigns.com/discount/60cyclehum +++++++++++++++++++++ Social Media Stuff: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/60cyclehum/ Discord: https://discord.gg/nNue5mPvZX Instagram and Twitter @60cyclehum TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@60cyclehum? Hire us for Demos and other marketing opportunities   https://60cyclehumcast.com/marketing-packages/ #60cyclehum #guitar #guitars #shameflute
    6/19/2023
    1:13:34
  • Beat up Italia, Moxy Guitar, Alvarez Tri-force pickups
    Episode 481 is brought to you by... Pickup Music: https://pickupmusic.co/60cyclehum Stringjoy: https://stringjoy.com/partner/60cyclehum/ Use code: HUM to save 10% Big Ear Pedals: https://www.bigearpedals.com/ Chase Bliss Audio: https://www.chaseblissaudio.com/ Support this channel: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 How is everybody doing today?  00:00 Rough Italia 09:35 Steve jumps on the Morley dogpile 18:08 Let's open a package. Thanks Flatwoods Monster Museum! 22:10 Moxy Guitars 31:30 Opening another package and talking about selling a Gibson Les Paul 50:30 Alvarez Tri-Force pickups are so weird This week's song was from Ju Do from the band Wild Jive and is called "Souls for Sound" ***************************** 60CH on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/60CycleHumcast Buy Something with our affiliate links: Buy a Shirt - https://teespring.com/stores/60-cycle-hum Sweetwater: https://imp.i114863.net/rMb1D zZounds: https://www.zzounds.com/a--3980929 Thomann: https://www.thomannmusic.com/thlpg_1a2l8gl9bs.html?offid=1&affid=405 Amazon: https://amzn.to/2PaUKKO Perfect Circuit: https://bit.ly/3YQG309 Ebay: https://ebay.to/2UlIN6z Reverb: https://reverb.grsm.io/60cyclehum6164 Cool Patch Cables: https://www.tourgeardesigns.com/discount/60cyclehum +++++++++++++++++++++ Social Media Stuff: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/60cyclehum/ Discord: https://discord.gg/nNue5mPvZX Instagram and Twitter @60cyclehum TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@60cyclehum? Hire us for Demos and other marketing opportunities   https://60cyclehumcast.com/marketing-packages/ #60cyclehum #guitar #guitars #shameflute
    6/12/2023
    1:06:01

More Music podcasts

About 60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners and discuss topics relevant to the guitar gear industry. If you listen to Guitar Nerds, Chasing tone, or any other popular guitar podcast 60 Cycle Hum should be familiar to you.
Podcast website

Listen to 60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!, Song Exploder and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!: Podcasts in Family