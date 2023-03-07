60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners ...
Ryan and Steve talk to Chibson about a Haunted Poison Guitar
Check out Chibson USA here
Hey this was recorded at #gearfest2023 at #sweetwatersound
00:00 That guitar is POISONNNNNNNNN (ivy)
24:50 Let's meet Jason and Marky from Chibson
36:46 Gibson Tronical Robot Tuners
50:35 Samurai Cat (Check out the original artist, Vincent Trinidad)
This week's song was from Steve W and is called "FortyNine"
7/10/2023
1:13:12
Ryan and Ryan and Steve talk about a Kat Von D scribbled guitar (feat Fluff)
Check out Fluff's channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@RiffsAndBeards/videos
Hey this was recorded with the Mackie DLZ Creator at #gearfest2023 at #sweetwatersound
00:00 Here's some famous (I guess) scribbles
15:55 This pickguard is definitely not worth $1000
29:00 The fat gets chewed. We talk Gibson, Musicians Mansion and more!
37:50 Resonator Telecaster
This week's song was from Brian Leary of The Coastal Circuit and is called "Tourmaline"
7/3/2023
51:42
Ryan and Steve talk about the WORST RELIC GUITAR ON AMAZON - ep. 483
After this episode we're going to have a series of Gearfest episodes
00:00 Whole bunch of Guyker parts on a guitar
25:15 This is a serious chicken picker
35:00 Stuff and things and Henry wants to play the drums
41:40 What should you do with old pedals that can't be fixed?
55:50 Gulbransen Select-A-Rhythm
This week's song was from Jorgensen and is called "Out4Delivery"
6/26/2023
1:12:11
Do Guitars Deserve to Outlive Us? Battle Damage, Gold Record Stratocaster, Mystery Harp
Gearfest is this week!
00:00 Battle Damage
27:37 Gold Record Stratocaster
28:16 Steve got new pedals: 1981 LVL and Gear Ant Cicada and he found his Honey Picks. Ryan is making new Dinosaur Ghost masks because they have an upcoming show!
41:48 Guitars will outlive us, so why do we care about them so much?
1:02:00 Mystery Harp
This week's song was from Fridge and is called "No Plan B"
6/19/2023
1:13:34
Beat up Italia, Moxy Guitar, Alvarez Tri-force pickups
Pickup Music: https://pickupmusic.co/60cyclehum
How is everybody doing today?
00:00 Rough Italia
09:35 Steve jumps on the Morley dogpile
18:08 Let's open a package. Thanks Flatwoods Monster Museum!
22:10 Moxy Guitars
31:30 Opening another package and talking about selling a Gibson Les Paul
50:30 Alvarez Tri-Force pickups are so weird
This week's song was from Ju Do from the band Wild Jive and is called "Souls for Sound"
60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners and discuss topics relevant to the guitar gear industry. If you listen to Guitar Nerds, Chasing tone, or any other popular guitar podcast 60 Cycle Hum should be familiar to you.