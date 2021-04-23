Ep. 147 - Marla Aaron - The Bright and Shiny Jeweler Who Has Changed Lives, Starting With Her Own

Who is the cool jeweler on the block? It is Marla, whirlwind on Instagram. In real life she gave up a substantial career in Corporate America to make jewelry inspired by hardware -- tools and gizmos. Now she gives away charms to single moms and is raising money for the hurting restaurant business through a sterling silver chair.Lisa Birnbach’s 5 Things: 1. Communication, 2. My wonderful hair colorist, Angela Cosmai, 3. Everytown for Gun Safety, 4. Eating outdoors, 5. The vaccine.Marla Aaron’s 5 Things: 1. Cabbage, 2. Getting dressed every day, 3. A funny husband. 4. Writing it down--I keep notebooks--lots of notebooks, 5. Acceptance. For myself and everyone in my life. Acceptance is magic.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.