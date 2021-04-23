Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
5 Things with Lisa Birnbach

Lisa Birnbach
A podcast about appreciating the little things. More
Society & CultureComedy
  • Ep. 150 - Abigail Tucker - Brains, Placenta and The End of an Era
    Abigail Tucker in her book, Mom Genes, explains how mothers’ brains are transformed during pregnancy. And as far as transformations go, this is the final episode of Five Things that Make Life Better.  All 150 episodes are available at lisabirnbach.com as well as on apple podcasts, google play, stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio etc. Watch this space for more from Lisa Birnbach!Lisa Birnbach’s 5 Things that make her life better: 1. The people involved with the Five Things Podcast, 2. Ellen Angell Sholk, founder of the Five Things That Make Life Better Facebook fan page, 3. My guests, 4. Customer service phone numbers that get you directly to a person, 5. CherriesAbigail Tucker’s 5 Things: 1.  Escape to the Chateau, 2. Sea Buckthorn, 3. Tuff Girl Fitness, 4. The Global Babies Series, 5. Hot VanillaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/21/2021
    34:46
  • Ep. 149 - Al Franken - The Once and Future Senator ?
    Senator Al Franken has returned to civilian life. He is a hands-on grandpa, a podcaster, a talker, and a policy wonk. When we met for breakfast recently -- duly separated by 6 feet -- he was interrupted constantly by supportive New Yorkers urging him to run for something, anything.  He still wants to help Americans, by providing help for the needy or by providing a laugh or two.  Does he want to talk about what happened to him? Not really. He is looking forwards, not backwards.Lisa Birnbach's Five things that make life better: 1) A kiss from her Grandexhibit ™, 2) Santa Barbara, 3. Recording her podcasts with her son, 4. Palm trees, 5. InspirationAl Franken's Five Things: 1. Friends, 2. Policy, 3. Laughing and Comedy, 4. Grandchildren, 5. His wife, FrannySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/14/2021
    54:25
  • Ep. 148 - Kenneth Cole - A Cool New Voice for Mental Health
    You already know Kenneth Cole from his irreverent messaging, cool footwear, and from his longstanding, passionate support for HIV-Aids research. But now Kenneth is trying to help people find the courage to deal with their mental health issues, through the Mental Health Coalition, a group of resources that you can find online at TheMentalHealthCoalition.org both to share your stories, and find some help.Lisa Birnbach’s 5 Things: 1. HUGGING my family, 2. Trying new foods, 4. Caring friends, 4. Pavé the Way ™, 5. Elta sunscreen. Kenneth Cole’s 5 Things: My Family, 2. Meditation, 3. The formation of the Mental Health Coalition, 4a. Vaccine, 4b. The perfect mask, 5. Bacon.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/7/2021
    27:28
  • Ep. 147 - Marla Aaron - The Bright and Shiny Jeweler Who Has Changed Lives, Starting With Her Own
    Who is the cool jeweler on the block? It is Marla, whirlwind on Instagram. In real life she gave up a substantial career in Corporate America to make jewelry inspired by hardware -- tools and gizmos. Now she gives away charms to single moms and is raising money for the hurting restaurant business through a sterling silver chair.Lisa Birnbach’s 5 Things: 1. Communication, 2. My wonderful hair colorist, Angela Cosmai, 3. Everytown for Gun Safety, 4. Eating outdoors, 5. The vaccine.Marla Aaron’s 5 Things: 1. Cabbage, 2. Getting dressed every day, 3. A funny husband. 4. Writing it down--I keep notebooks--lots of notebooks, 5. Acceptance. For myself and everyone in my life. Acceptance is magic.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/30/2021
    34:37
  • Ep. 146 - Jennifer Taub - On The Chauvin Verdict
    We may be two white women talking about this judicial moment, but the Minneapolis police brutality case was a crucible for everyone in this country, regardless of race. Is progress a victory? What about the hundreds of other police brutality cases from coast to coast?  How will the national curriculum change and how will that change affect the thousands of microaggressions and misunderstandings which happen every day if you are Black in America?  Jennifer Taub, author of Big Dirty Money, is a lively and thoughtful person with which to begin unpacking the facts from the noise.Lisa Birnbach’s 5 Things that make her life better: 1. The Derek Chauvin verdict, 2. Darnella Frazier, the 17 year old who used her cell phone to film the murder. 3. 85 MILLION Americans have been fully vaccinated, 4. Her new bifocal contact lenses, 5. This tableau vivantJennifer Taub’s 5 Things: 1. Coffee, 2. Her Puppy, 3. Poetry, 4. Friendship, 5. Sunlight. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/23/2021
    39:49

About 5 Things with Lisa Birnbach

Podcast website

5 Things with Lisa Birnbach: Podcasts in Family