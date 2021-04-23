Ep. 150 - Abigail Tucker - Brains, Placenta and The End of an Era
Abigail Tucker in her book, Mom Genes, explains how mothers’ brains are transformed during pregnancy. And as far as transformations go, this is the final episode of Five Things that Make Life Better. All 150 episodes are available at lisabirnbach.com as well as on apple podcasts, google play, stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio etc. Watch this space for more from Lisa Birnbach!Lisa Birnbach’s 5 Things that make her life better: 1. The people involved with the Five Things Podcast, 2. Ellen Angell Sholk, founder of the Five Things That Make Life Better Facebook fan page, 3. My guests, 4. Customer service phone numbers that get you directly to a person, 5. CherriesAbigail Tucker’s 5 Things: 1. Escape to the Chateau, 2. Sea Buckthorn, 3. Tuff Girl Fitness, 4. The Global Babies Series, 5. Hot VanillaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.