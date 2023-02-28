Learn Italian with Joy of Languages

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Where's the toilet? Two coffees please! How much is it? Learn the basics in bite-sized pieces with Katie and Matteo. (formerly known as 5 minute Italian) More
Available Episodes

5 of 91
  • 93: Pronunciation of grazie; the most mispronounced word in Italian?
    The mistake you might not realise you’re making! Is grazie the word Italian learners mispronounce the most? Psst! Doors to our Online Italian School will open soon. To find out more, go to: tiny.one/joyoflanguages-italian-school Get the bonus materials for this episode: http://joyoflanguages.com/pronunciation-of-grazie/ Today's Italian words: Vuoi un caffè? = do you want a coffee? Sì, grazie = yes, thank you No, grazie = no, thank you Ecco il tuo caffè = here’s your coffee Grazie mille = thanks so much Zucchero = sugar Amaro = bitter
    4/25/2023
    11:05
  • 92: Subject Pronouns in Italian: How to Use ‘em Like a Native!
    Curious to know when you use Italian subject pronouns, like io and tu? Most of the time, you don’t! But read on to find out how to use them like an Italian. Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://tiny.one/joyoflanguages-italian-school Get the bonus materials for this episode: http://joyoflanguages.com/italian-subject-pronouns/ Today's Italian words: Hai ragione = you're right. Io cucino, tu pulisci = I'll cook, you clean. Pulisco ogni giorno = I clean every day. Tu non pulisci ogni giorno, io pulisco ogni giorno = you don’t clean every day, I clean every day.
    4/11/2023
    9:47
  • 91: 4 Ways to Use ESSERE in Italian (that might surprise you!)
    Think you know “essere” in Italian? Usually it means “to be” and is similar to English. But there’s a handful of phrases where it behaves differently! Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://tiny.one/joyoflanguages-italian-school Get the bonus materials for this episode: http://joyoflanguages.com/essere-in-italian/ Today's Italian words: Sono raffreddato= I have a cold (lit. I am cooled. masculine) Sono raffreddata= I have a cold (lit. I am cooled. feminine) Sono portato= I have a talent for it (masculine) Sono portata= I have a talent for it (feminine) Non sono portato= I don’t have a talent for it (masculine) Non sono portata= I don’t have a talent for it (feminine) Sono d'accordo= I agree (lit. I am of accord) Sei tutti noi!= you can do it! (lit. you are all us)
    3/28/2023
    9:47
  • 90: I have hot! 7 common expressions with AVERE in Italian
    Careful when saying “I’m hot” in Italian! Why? Find out how to avoid embarrassing mistakes by learning these expressions with AVERE (have) in Italian. Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://tiny.one/joyoflanguages-italian-school Get the bonus materials for this episode: http://joyoflanguages.com/avere-in-italian/ Today's Italian words: Ho caldo = I'm hot Ho freddo = I'm cold Ho 40 anni = I'm 40 Ho sete = I'm thirsty Ho fame = I'm hungry Ho sonno = I'm sleepy Ho paura = I'm scared
    3/14/2023
    10:12
  • 89: How to answer COME STAI in Italian (and 3 common mistakes to avoid)
    How should you reply when someone asks “Ciao, come stai?”. Learn how to avoid simple mistakes when answering this classic Italian conversation opener. Learn about our Online Italian School and get a free mini lesson every week: https://tiny.one/joyoflanguages-italian-school Get the bonus materials for this episode: http://joyoflanguages.com/come-stai-in-italian/ Today's Italian words: Come stai= How are you? Bene, bene= well, well Bene, grazie= well, thank you Tutto bene= everything’s well
    2/28/2023
    9:01

About Learn Italian with Joy of Languages

Where's the toilet? Two coffees please! How much is it? Learn the basics in bite-sized pieces with Katie and Matteo. (formerly known as 5 minute Italian)
