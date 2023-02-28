Learn Italian with Joy of Languages

91: 4 Ways to Use ESSERE in Italian (that might surprise you!)

Think you know "essere" in Italian? Usually it means "to be" and is similar to English. But there's a handful of phrases where it behaves differently! Today's Italian words: Sono raffreddato= I have a cold (lit. I am cooled. masculine) Sono raffreddata= I have a cold (lit. I am cooled. feminine) Sono portato= I have a talent for it (masculine) Sono portata= I have a talent for it (feminine) Non sono portato= I don't have a talent for it (masculine) Non sono portata= I don't have a talent for it (feminine) Sono d'accordo= I agree (lit. I am of accord) Sei tutti noi!= you can do it! (lit. you are all us)