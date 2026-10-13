UH OH! IT’S A 404 SISTEM ERROR!!! A podcast hosted by sisters Kirsten and Erika Titus! From growing up in Hawaiʻi to dating, friendships, pop culture, personal growth, and everything in between, the sisters talk through life as it comes, with plenty of stories and the occasional system malfunction. This is just the beginning. New episodes every Monday! FOLLOW ALONG: YouTube: 404sistemerror Instagram: @404sistemerrorpod TikTok: @404sistemerrorpod BUSINESS INQUIRIES 404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com

What really happened during Kirsten and Erika’s biggest fight ever? To kick off 404 SISTEM ERROR, the sisters play a fun game while answering some of their juiciest questions about dating, self confidence, sister drama, and more! 🎧 LISTEN TO 404 SISTEM ERROR — NEW EPISODE EVERY MONDAY!YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404sistemerrorSpotify: https://bit.ly/47xsXeI🌺 FOLLOW ALONGPODCASTYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404sistemerrorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/404sistemerrorpodTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@404sistemerrorpodKIRSTEN TITUSInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/kirstentitus/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepperonimuffinERIKA TITUSInstagram: hhttps://www.instagram.com/erikamtitus/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@erikatitus💌 BUSINESS INQUIRIES404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com

If the crime is having your first kiss at age 23, Erika Titus is guilty as charged. Today, we’re putting Erika in the hot seat and FINALLY sharing all the details about her first kiss. You’ve been asking for the full first kiss story time, and we’re spilling everything! #HingePartner https://hin.ge/404sistemerror 🎧 LISTEN TO 404 SISTEM ERROR — NEW EPISODE EVERY MONDAY! Watch our last episode here: https://youtu.be/ImskjDIwV5Y YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCepvMit-LXFr_lqkStBG7BQ / @404sistemerror Spotify: https://bit.ly/47xsXeI 🌺 FOLLOW ALONG PODCAST YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404SISTEMERROR Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/404sistemerrorpod TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@404sistemerrorpod KIRSTEN TITUS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kirstentitus TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepperonimuffin ERIKA TITUS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erikamtitus TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@erikatitus 💌 BUSINESS INQUIRIES404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com

Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes)

About 404 SISTEM ERROR

About 404 SISTEM ERROR

About 404 SISTEM ERROR