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404 SISTEM ERROR

Kirsten and Erika Titus
Society & Culture
404 SISTEM ERROR
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • 404 SISTEM ERROR

    23 YEARS OLD AND NEVER BEEN KISSED…UNTIL NOW

    10/12/2026 | 58 mins.
    If the crime is having your first kiss at age 23, Erika Titus is guilty as charged. Today, we’re putting Erika in the hot seat and FINALLY sharing all the details about her first kiss. You’ve been asking for the full first kiss story time, and we’re spilling everything! #HingePartner
    https://hin.ge/404sistemerror
    🎧 LISTEN TO 404 SISTEM ERROR — NEW EPISODE EVERY MONDAY!
    Watch our last episode here: https://youtu.be/ImskjDIwV5Y
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCepvMit-LXFr_lqkStBG7BQ / @404sistemerror
    Spotify: https://bit.ly/47xsXeI

    🌺 FOLLOW ALONG

    PODCAST
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404SISTEMERROR
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/404sistemerrorpod
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@404sistemerrorpod

    KIRSTEN TITUS
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kirstentitus
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepperonimuffin

    ERIKA TITUS
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erikamtitus
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@erikatitus

    💌 BUSINESS INQUIRIES404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com
  • 404 SISTEM ERROR

    ANSWERING THE QUESTIONS WE USUALLY AVOID

    10/05/2026 | 55 mins.
    What really happened during Kirsten and Erika’s biggest fight ever? To kick off 404 SISTEM ERROR, the sisters play a fun game while answering some of their juiciest questions about dating, self confidence, sister drama, and more!
    🎧 LISTEN TO 404 SISTEM ERROR — NEW EPISODE EVERY MONDAY!YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404sistemerrorSpotify: https://bit.ly/47xsXeI🌺 FOLLOW ALONGPODCASTYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404sistemerrorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/404sistemerrorpodTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@404sistemerrorpodKIRSTEN TITUSInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/kirstentitus/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepperonimuffinERIKA TITUSInstagram: hhttps://www.instagram.com/erikamtitus/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@erikatitus💌 BUSINESS INQUIRIES404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com
  • 404 SISTEM ERROR

    404 SISTEM ERROR | Official Trailer

    09/30/2026 | 1 mins.
    UH OH! IT’S A 404 SISTEM ERROR!!!

    A podcast hosted by sisters Kirsten and Erika Titus! From growing up in Hawaiʻi to dating, friendships, pop culture, personal growth, and everything in between, the sisters talk through life as it comes, with plenty of stories and the occasional system malfunction.

    This is just the beginning. New episodes every Monday!

    FOLLOW ALONG:
    YouTube: 404sistemerror
    Instagram: @404sistemerrorpod
    TikTok: @404sistemerrorpod

    BUSINESS INQUIRIES
    404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com
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About 404 SISTEM ERROR
UH OH! IT’S A 404 SISTEM ERROR!!! A podcast hosted by sisters Kirsten and Erika Titus! From growing up in Hawaiʻi to dating, friendships, pop culture, personal growth, and everything in between, the sisters talk through life as it comes, with plenty of stories and the occasional system malfunction. New episode every Monday! FOLLOW ALONG YouTube: @404sistemerror Instagram: @404sistemerrorpod TikTok: @404sistemerrorpod BUSINESS INQUIRIES 404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com
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Society & Culture

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