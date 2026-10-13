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3 episodes
- If the crime is having your first kiss at age 23, Erika Titus is guilty as charged. Today, we’re putting Erika in the hot seat and FINALLY sharing all the details about her first kiss. You’ve been asking for the full first kiss story time, and we’re spilling everything! #HingePartner
https://hin.ge/404sistemerror
🎧 LISTEN TO 404 SISTEM ERROR — NEW EPISODE EVERY MONDAY!
Watch our last episode here: https://youtu.be/ImskjDIwV5Y
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCepvMit-LXFr_lqkStBG7BQ / @404sistemerror
Spotify: https://bit.ly/47xsXeI
🌺 FOLLOW ALONG
PODCAST
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404SISTEMERROR
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/404sistemerrorpod
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@404sistemerrorpod
KIRSTEN TITUS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kirstentitus
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepperonimuffin
ERIKA TITUS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erikamtitus
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@erikatitus
💌 BUSINESS INQUIRIES404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com
- What really happened during Kirsten and Erika’s biggest fight ever? To kick off 404 SISTEM ERROR, the sisters play a fun game while answering some of their juiciest questions about dating, self confidence, sister drama, and more!
🎧 LISTEN TO 404 SISTEM ERROR — NEW EPISODE EVERY MONDAY!YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404sistemerrorSpotify: https://bit.ly/47xsXeI🌺 FOLLOW ALONGPODCASTYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@404sistemerrorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/404sistemerrorpodTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@404sistemerrorpodKIRSTEN TITUSInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/kirstentitus/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepperonimuffinERIKA TITUSInstagram: hhttps://www.instagram.com/erikamtitus/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@erikatitus💌 BUSINESS INQUIRIES404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com
- UH OH! IT’S A 404 SISTEM ERROR!!!
A podcast hosted by sisters Kirsten and Erika Titus! From growing up in Hawaiʻi to dating, friendships, pop culture, personal growth, and everything in between, the sisters talk through life as it comes, with plenty of stories and the occasional system malfunction.
This is just the beginning. New episodes every Monday!
FOLLOW ALONG:
YouTube: 404sistemerror
Instagram: @404sistemerrorpod
TikTok: @404sistemerrorpod
BUSINESS INQUIRIES
404sistemerror@mcavemedia.com
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About 404 SISTEM ERROR
UH OH! IT’S A 404 SISTEM ERROR!!! A podcast hosted by sisters Kirsten and Erika Titus! From growing up in Hawaiʻi to dating, friendships, pop culture, personal growth, and everything in between, the sisters talk through life as it comes, with plenty of stories and the occasional system malfunction. New episode every Monday! FOLLOW ALONG YouTube: @404sistemerror Instagram: @404sistemerrorpod TikTok: @404sistemerrorpod BUSINESS INQUIRIES 404sistemerror@mcavemedia.comPodcast website
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