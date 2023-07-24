Welcome to the inaugural trailer episode of "Seeing Red," the podcast that takes you on a riveting journey through Texas politics from a passionate conservative point of view. Join your hosts, Garrett Fulce and Andi Turner, as they unravel the complexities of state and local issues, offering factual insights, informed opinions, and spirited commentary.Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated first episode of "Seeing Red" is set to launch on August 2nd, bringing you captivating discussions on the matters that impact every Texan's life. Our podcast aims to bridge the gap in high-level discourse by exploring the "sausage-making" intricacies of Texan public policy.Our mission at "Seeing Red" is simple: to present the facts and foster enlightenment. We believe that an informed opinion based on accurate information can drive positive change. Throughout each episode, we aim to equip you with fresh perspectives, historical insights, and well-argued ideas.Dive into the topics that matter most to Texans - from taxes and Second Amendment rights to education and public policy. Our podcast opens the floor for candid discussions on the issues shaping the Lone Star State's future.Be part of our growing community! Subscribe now and stay tuned for each weekly episode, beginning August 2nd. Help us spread the word - share "Seeing Red" with friends, family, and fellow Texans. Your support and involvement matter to us.Connect with us at [email protected]
. Let us know your thoughts, and we might feature your feedback in future episodes. Together, let's embark on an enriching journey into Texas politics, seeking truth, understanding, and meaningful change.Get ready to see Texas politics in a whole new light. Stay tuned for the first episode on August 2nd and get ready to dive into "Seeing Red"!