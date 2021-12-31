2023 House / Tech / Progressive / Deep / Melodic / Techno / Edm / Afro / ibiza DJ Mix / Set / Podcast / Electronic Dance Music Radio Tomorrowland workout club 2022 party playlist beach tribal tiesto top best Defected 2021 Beats

DJ Tekness – UDance EP25 @Stereo ( in house we trust NYE 2023 mix ) - Planet Funk Sultan Tone Depth Sia John Creamer Stephane K Lonya Roi Okev Alessa Khin Deep Dish Elisa Stephanie Vezina

Welcome to a new House Music Trip to close 2022, all the tracks are Classics from the 2000-2010 Golden Era, except the last track (2022) | ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC THERAPY What a way to Celebrate the New Year ! As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, DJ TEKNESS brings you a mix of timeless House Music Classics. Featuring classics by Deep Dish , Sultan, Tone Depth, Planet Funk, John Creamer, Stephane K and more... This mix is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and keep you dancing all night long. Happy New Year ! Tracklist / Playlist : Planet Funk - Inside All The People Elisa - Time (Planet Funk Remix) Sultan & Tone Depth - Please [Original Mix] Sultan feat. Stephanie Vezina - Shivers Sultan - Night Visions Sultan & Tone Depth feat. Stephanie Vezina - Sagres Sia - Drink To Get Drunk (Tone Depth Mix) John Creamer, Stephane K - I Wish You Were Here - Lonya & Roi Okev Remix Alessa Khin - Wicca (Original Mix) #inhousewetrust #nye2023 #djmix2023 #houseclassic #houseclassics STEREO NIGHTCLUB i'm waiting for your call :) From House to Techno Music DJ from Morocco +60k Followers on Music Platforms my Podcast is Ranked Top10 on Amazon Music, Top50 on Apple Podcast & Deezer ( Music Category ) in Spain, Italy, UK, Germany, Bulgaria, Hungary, Bulgaria .... ( Source : Amazon Music / Apple Podcast ) Amazon Music Ranking in Spain for example (2nd or 3rd place in general) music.amazon.es/podcasts/categ...cb-04e74e920892 LINKS: podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/...uk/id1553828811 dj-tekness-morocco.business.site deezer.com/fr/show/2313652 @ DJ TEKNESS on Youtube Deezer Amazon Music Apple Podcast itunes Spotify Tunein ... The best beatport's playlists, tracks, new releases & also some Classics mixed by DJ Tekness #electronicdancemusic #electronicmusic #housemusic Looking for some classic house music to end the year on a high note? Look no further than this house music session – featuring DJ TEKNESS playing some of the all-time classics! This mix features some of the biggest anthems in house music history – perfect to ring in the New Year! ENJOY