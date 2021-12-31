Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to 2023 House / Tech / Progressive / Deep / Melodic / Techno / Edm / Afro / ibiza DJ Mix / Set / Podcast / Electronic Dance Music Radio Tomorrowland workout club 2022 party playlist beach tribal tiesto top best Defected 2021 Beats in the App
2023 House / Tech / Progressive / Deep / Melodic / Techno / Edm / Afro / ibiza DJ Mix / Set / Podcast / Electronic Dance Music Radio Tomorrowland workout club 2022 party playlist beach tribal tiesto top best Defected 2021 Beats

DJ TeKness - Underground House Music
  • DJ Tekness – UDance EP25 @Stereo ( in house we trust NYE 2023 mix ) - Planet Funk Sultan Tone Depth Sia John Creamer Stephane K Lonya Roi Okev Alessa Khin Deep Dish Elisa Stephanie Vezina
    Welcome to a new House Music Trip to close 2022, all the tracks are Classics from the 2000-2010 Golden Era, except the last track (2022) | ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC THERAPY What a way to Celebrate the New Year ! As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, DJ TEKNESS brings you a mix of timeless House Music Classics. Featuring classics by Deep Dish , Sultan, Tone Depth, Planet Funk, John Creamer, Stephane K and more... This mix is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and keep you dancing all night long. Happy New Year ! Tracklist / Playlist : Planet Funk - Inside All The People Elisa - Time (Planet Funk Remix) Sultan & Tone Depth - Please [Original Mix] Sultan feat. Stephanie Vezina - Shivers Sultan - Night Visions Sultan & Tone Depth feat. Stephanie Vezina - Sagres Sia - Drink To Get Drunk (Tone Depth Mix) John Creamer, Stephane K - I Wish You Were Here - Lonya & Roi Okev Remix Alessa Khin - Wicca (Original Mix) #inhousewetrust #nye2023 #djmix2023 #houseclassic #houseclassics STEREO NIGHTCLUB i'm waiting for your call :) From House to Techno Music DJ from Morocco +60k Followers on Music Platforms my Podcast is Ranked Top10 on Amazon Music, Top50 on Apple Podcast & Deezer ( Music Category ) in Spain, Italy, UK, Germany, Bulgaria, Hungary, Bulgaria .... ( Source : Amazon Music / Apple Podcast ) Amazon Music Ranking in Spain for example (2nd or 3rd place in general) music.amazon.es/podcasts/categ...cb-04e74e920892 LINKS: podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/...uk/id1553828811 dj-tekness-morocco.business.site deezer.com/fr/show/2313652 @ DJ TEKNESS on Youtube Deezer Amazon Music Apple Podcast itunes Spotify Tunein ... The best beatport's playlists, tracks, new releases & also some Classics mixed by DJ Tekness #electronicdancemusic #electronicmusic #housemusic Looking for some classic house music to end the year on a high note? Look no further than this house music session – featuring DJ TEKNESS playing some of the all-time classics! This mix features some of the biggest anthems in house music history – perfect to ring in the New Year! ENJOY
    12/30/2022
    54:57
  • UDance EP24 2022| Miss Monique Dilby Nick Curly Stan Kolev Lazarusman Gorge Pornbugs Khen MB Valence Karol XVII Supernova Haze-M |Progressive Tech House Deep Melodic Techno DJ Set|Electronic Music ibiza Global Radio XTC Summer Mix|Original Spotify Session
    music.amazon.fr/podcasts/701fe...d-by-dj-tekness dj-tekness-morocco.business.site youtube.com/youness666b?sub_co..._confirmation=1 instagram.com/teknessdj tunein.com/podcasts/Music-Podc...ep--Ib-p1410652 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/...st/id1553828811 Tracklist / Playlist Brokenears, Robert Owens - On It's Way (Supernova Extended Remix) Second Sine - Omniverse (Original Mix) Nelli - Fakir (Original Mix) Miss Monique - Loona (Extended Mix) Dilby, Pornbugs - Beyond That (Original Mix) Nick Curly - Mute Navigator (Original Mix) Stan Kolev - Self Inquiry (Original Mix) Kevin Knapp - Dancing With The Devil (Original Mix) Karol XVII & MB Valence, Lazarusman, Gorge - Whispers (Gorge Extended Remix) Haze-M - Limits Khen - Some Little Secrets (Original mix) Keep in touch !! @ DJ TEKNESS Enjoy paypal.me/DJTekness
    6/4/2022
    1:02:52
  • U DANCE EP23 2022 Indie House &amp; Minimal Techno DJ Set|Beatport Electronic Music ibiza Amsterdam 2 Berlin XTC Mix| Miss Monique Eli Brown Boris Brejcha Tash High On Mars Nelli Edd Brave Starkato Bendtsen Rafael Cerato Perpetual Universe Paul Angelo Arg
    music.amazon.fr/podcasts/701fe...d-by-dj-tekness dj-tekness-morocco.business.site youtube.com/youness666b?sub_co..._confirmation=1 instagram.com/teknessdj tunein.com/podcasts/Music-Podc...ep--Ib-p1410652 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/...st/id1553828811 Tracklist / Playlist Tash, Starkato - Tricks (Paul Angelo & Don Argento Remix) Ash Roy, Lewis. - Stargazer (Original Mix) Bendtsen - Savage (Original Mix) Eli Brown - Believe (Original Mix) Edd Brave - Pegate (Favio Inker Remix) Rafael Cerato - Cyber Punks (Original Mix) Miss Monique - Loona (Extended Mix) Nelli - Fakir (Original Mix) High On Mars - Orientalist (Extended Mix) Perpetual Universe - Unreal Thoughts (Extended Mix) Keep in touch !! @ DJ TEKNESS Enjoy paypal.me/DJTekness
    5/22/2022
    59:22
  • U-DANCE 2022 ep 22 NYE party DJ mix FULLSET | Shahin Shantiaei - Stelios Vassiloudis - Anthony Pappa - Golan Zocher &amp; Choopie - Analog Jungs - Yousef - The Angel - Anima - Marius Drescher - Cristoph - Amiel - Sebastian Weikum
    Hi music lovers! Wishing a happy new year 2022 to all my listeners My Podcast reached 600K plays, i wanna thanks everyone who's listening to my music mixes and watching my videos on Youtube I hope you will like my new episodes too ! Also thanks for the comments, likes and for your reposts music.amazon.fr/podcasts/701fe...d-by-dj-tekness dj-tekness-morocco.business.site youtube.com/youness666b?sub_co..._confirmation=1 instagram.com/teknessdj tunein.com/podcasts/Music-Podc...ep--Ib-p1410652 Tracklist / Playlist Shahin Shantiaei - Turn Me On (feat. Saad) (Sebastian Weikum Extended Remix) Stelios Vassiloudis - Gone To Heaven (Jamie Stevens & Anthony Pappa Celebrate The Life Of Phil K Mix) Golan Zocher, Choopie - Sayonara (Analog Jungs Remix) Yousef, The Angel - Float Away (CamelPhat Extended Remix) Anima - Venus Marius Drescher - Data Entry CamelPhat, Cristoph - Breathe (Dark Matter Edit) Amiel - Obsession (I Love You) (Infusion Underground Club Mix) Keep in touch !! @ DJ TEKNESS paypal.me/DJTekness
    1/5/2022
    1:00:14
  • U-DANCE 2022 episode 22 NYE party demo set - DJ TEKNESS | GPal / G.PAL - Tone Depth - Sultan - Anna Maria X AmyX - Saeed &amp; Palash - Anthony Pappa - Jamie Stevens - Stelios Vassiloudis - Ashland - Stel
    Enjoy a new Music Trip, a preview of the NYE 2022 Party Tracklist : G.Pal feat. Anna Maria X (AmyX) - Ocean of Blue ( Tone Depth & Sultan Mix ) Ashland – Clear (Stel & Tone Depth Remix) Stelios Vassiloudis - Gone To Heaven (Jamie Stevens & Anthony Pappa Celebrate The Life Of Phil K) Stay Tuned for the Fullset music.amazon.fr/podcasts/701fe...d-by-dj-tekness dj-tekness-morocco.business.site youtube.com/youness666b?sub_co..._confirmation=1 instagram.com/teknessdj tunein.com/podcasts/Music-Podc...ep--Ib-p1410652 paypal.me/DJTekness
    12/31/2021
    24:16

About 2023 House / Tech / Progressive / Deep / Melodic / Techno / Edm / Afro / ibiza DJ Mix / Set / Podcast / Electronic Dance Music Radio Tomorrowland workout club 2022 party playlist beach tribal tiesto top best Defected 2021 Beats

Top50 on Apple Podcast & Deezer ( Music Category ) in Spain Netherlands Russia Ukraine Bulgaria Hungary Romania ...& more Countries on the top 100 ( Source : itunes & Chartable.com ) Underground House Music DJ from Morocco LINKS: https://youtube.com/user/youness666b?sub_confirmation=1 https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/2021-house-tech-progressive-deep-defected-ibiza-uk/id1553828811 https://dj-tekness-morocco.business.site/ https://www.deezer.com/fr/show/2313652 @ DJ TEKNESS on Youtube Deezer Amazon Music Apple Podcast itunes Spotify Tunein ... / the best beatport's playlist tracks & new releases / My favourite Artists & source of Inspiration since the early days : DeepDish ( Dubfire & Sharam ) Carl Cox Danny Tenaglia in top Position ... Youssef Behrouz Laurent Garnier Saeed & Palash ( Younan ) david Morales Echomen nic fanciulli dj Dan Pete Tong Erick Morillo Sasha Nick Warren Satoshi Tomiie Richie Hawtin John Digweed Darren Emerson hot since 82 jamie jones Cassius basement jaxx sonny fodera fatboy slim Chus & Ceballos Junior Jack wally lopez Dr Kucho dennis ferrer sandy rivera kings of tomorrow loco dice sinclair Simon Dunmore felix da housecat Honey Dijon Dixon luciano solomun ... i know i forgot a lot of them :) Waiting for your Likes, Subscribes & Feedbacks ENJOY !! DJ TEKNESS paypal.me/DJTekness
