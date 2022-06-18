The official podcast of Twentieth Air Force, delivering information from Twentieth leaders in about 20 minutes shared on the 20th of each month.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
20 for 20 - Missile Community Cancer Study Part 1
Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, Twentieth Air Force commander, and Col. Tory Woodard, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine commander, discuss the missile community cancer study: the development of the study, the sampling plan, what site remediation looks like, etc.
8/21/2023
20 for 20 - Defender Culture Part 2
Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the Defender Culture Team from the 91st Security Forces Group, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, discuss diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within Defender Culture, as well as, the new Female Defender Initiative.
6/20/2023
20 for 20 - Defender Culture Part 1
Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the Defender Culture Team from the 91st Security Forces Group, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, discuss an overview of Defender Culture, how they have turned it into a lifestyle within the unit, and their struggles and successes.
5/19/2023
20 for 20 - Women’s Initiatives Team
Women’s Initiatives Team brief from the 20th Air Force Senior Leader Conference delivered by Lt Col Kimberly Rigby (Maj Rigby at the time of recording) and Capt Erica Weitgenant.
7/20/2022
20 for 20 - Motivations, Vulnerabilities and Failures
Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the commanders within 20h Air Force discuss their motivations, vulnerabilities and failures.