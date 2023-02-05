(19 KEYS) | CHALLENGES OF MEN VS WOMEN IN TRADING | w Tiffany J.

19 Keys presents High Level Conversations to bring you into the high frequency of speech and communication to elevate your mindset and value.S2e6 Ft. Tiffany J. of Modern Blk GirlFeatured Guest Bio:Tiffany James is the founder of the Modern Blk Girl, a digital platform designed to help newcomers learn to use the stock market and other resources on wealth-building and managing a stock portfolio. Tiffany J. says she was inspired to start her business after learning about stocks in her free time driven by her curiosity and sought to create a platform where users can learn the basics. Born November 25, 1994, of Jamaican-Haitian descent in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, as a child, Tiffany J. watched her parents work hard to maintain their small one-bedroom apartment, and vowed not to allow their sacrifices to be in vain. Graduating from Rutgers University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Tiffany J. always found a way to stay on top of the latest technological trends and advances. While working in hospitality and maintaining several side jobs, Tiffany J. knew that there had to be a better way. After taking the advice from her supervisor to invest half of her paycheck into stocks and making a very lucrative trade, Tiffany J. made the decision to learn as much as she could in the vast world of stocks and options and knew it was imperative to spread the knowledge to others. Starting with a Clubhouse room of 500 attendees 4-years ago, Tiffany J. has now taught over 250,000 women how to effectively invest in the stock market and create generational wealth through her very successful financial literacy program Modern Blk Girl.This Episode: This episode goes high level into the differences between men and women when it comes to emotional resilience and how it affects their success in business and trading. Featured Guest Contact:https://classes.modernblkgirl.com/ promo code HLCMBGInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/modernblkgirlhttps://www.instagram.com/tiffanyj19 KEYS:He is a believer in the unlimited human potential, and he aims to help more and more people realize their full potential. His mantra is “slaveship to ownership.” Growing up in Oakland, California as a Muslim of African-American origins, he had to face a lot of difficulties. Many people around him lost their lives due to poverty which motivated him to work harder and secure a better future.19 Keys is a global thought leader and one of the pioneers in the space of Web 3, business, mindset, holistic wealth, tech , metaphysics and financial literacy; having millions of followers across the globe. 19 Keys is known for his relentless efforts in matters of wealth creation, especially for the youth. One of his initiatives has funded over 5 million student investment accounts.19 Keys is also the co-founder of initiatives such as The Block World Order (BWO), Goldewater, and Crownz Society. When people think of 19 Keys, they think of a self-taught 21st-century polymath who believes work is the cure to all of our problems.Follow his links below to learn more:BWO (THE BLOCK WORLD ORDER)https://bwo.cheatcode.com/ LinkTreehttps://linktr.ee/19_keys Crownz 19 Linkhttps://crownz19.com/ GoldeWater Linkhttps://goldewater.com/ Book linkhttps://crownz19.com/products/paradig... *************Special EYL Viewer Promotion*********Text “HLC“ to 3235776692Tap in on all platforms:Youtube: / 19keys Twitter:https://twitter.com/Instagram:www.instagram.com/19_keys/TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@19keys?Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/19keys/messageSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/19keys/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy