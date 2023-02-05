Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsScience
Podcast 19 Keys Presents High Level Conversations
EYL Network
ScienceSocial SciencesBusiness
19 Keys are electrical enlightening thought patterns and high lvl conversations. Life is about the journey not the destination, listen to these keys to help you... More

Available Episodes

5 of 248
  • (19 KEYS) | CHALLENGES OF MEN VS WOMEN IN TRADING | w Tiffany J.
    19 Keys presents High Level Conversations to bring you into the high frequency of speech and communication to elevate your mindset and value.S2e6 Ft. Tiffany J. of Modern Blk GirlFeatured Guest Bio:Tiffany James is the founder of the Modern Blk Girl, a digital platform designed to help newcomers learn to use the stock market and other resources on wealth-building and managing a stock portfolio. Tiffany J. says she was inspired to start her business after learning about stocks in her free time driven by her curiosity and sought to create a platform where users can learn the basics. Born November 25, 1994, of Jamaican-Haitian descent in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, as a child, Tiffany J. watched her parents work hard to maintain their small one-bedroom apartment, and vowed not to allow their sacrifices to be in vain. Graduating from Rutgers University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Tiffany J. always found a way to stay on top of the latest technological trends and advances. While working in hospitality and maintaining several side jobs, Tiffany J. knew that there had to be a better way. After taking the advice from her supervisor to invest half of her paycheck into stocks and making a very lucrative trade, Tiffany J. made the decision to learn as much as she could in the vast world of stocks and options and knew it was imperative to spread the knowledge to others. Starting with a Clubhouse room of 500 attendees 4-years ago, Tiffany J. has now taught over 250,000 women how to effectively invest in the stock market and create generational wealth through her very successful financial literacy program Modern Blk Girl.This Episode: This episode goes high level into the differences between men and women when it comes to emotional resilience and how it affects their success in business and trading. Featured Guest Contact:https://classes.modernblkgirl.com/ promo code HLCMBGInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/modernblkgirlhttps://www.instagram.com/tiffanyj19 KEYS:He is a believer in the unlimited human potential, and he aims to help more and more people realize their full potential. His mantra is “slaveship to ownership.” Growing up in Oakland, California as a Muslim of African-American origins, he had to face a lot of difficulties. Many people around him lost their lives due to poverty which motivated him to work harder and secure a better future.19 Keys is a global thought leader and one of the pioneers in the space of Web 3, business, mindset, holistic wealth, tech , metaphysics and financial literacy; having millions of followers across the globe. 19 Keys is known for his relentless efforts in matters of wealth creation, especially for the youth. One of his initiatives has funded over 5 million student investment accounts.19 Keys is also the co-founder of initiatives such as The Block World Order (BWO), Goldewater, and Crownz Society. When people think of 19 Keys, they think of a self-taught 21st-century polymath who believes work is the cure to all of our problems.Follow his links below to learn more:BWO (THE BLOCK WORLD ORDER)https://bwo.cheatcode.com/ LinkTreehttps://linktr.ee/19_keys Crownz 19 Linkhttps://crownz19.com/ GoldeWater Linkhttps://goldewater.com/ Book linkhttps://crownz19.com/products/paradig... *************Special EYL Viewer Promotion*********Text “HLC“ to 3235776692Tap in on all platforms:Youtube:   / 19keys  Twitter:https://twitter.com/Instagram:www.instagram.com/19_keys/TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@19keys?Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/19keys/messageSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/19keys/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/8/2023
  • (19Keys) THE ORGIN OF DIRECTOR X | w Director X
    5/7/2023
    10:52
  • (19Keys) MOVIE PROGRAMMING | w Director X
    5/2/2023
    13:04
  • Mind Tricks: Mental Rewiring , Trauma , Anxiety Meditations, Brain Therapy , Movie Programming with 19Keys ft. Director X
    Master becoming the director of your main character by altering your brain, recognizing trauma responses, and creating circles of completion to reach a flow state.  19KEYS ft Director XDescription:19KEYS presents High Level Conversations to bring you into the high frequency of speech and communication to elevate your mindset and value.S3E2 Ft. Director XFeatured Guest Bio: Director X, is a Canadian music video director, filmmaker, and producer. He was born on October 31, 1975, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Director X began his career as a music video director in the late 1990s. He gained widespread recognition in 2005 for his work on the music video for "Rompe" by Daddy Yankee, which became a massive hit and earned Director X his first MTV Video Music Award nomination. He has also worked on commercials for major brands such as Pepsi, Nike, and Apple. In addition to his work as a music video director, Director X has also directed several feature films, including the 2015 crime drama "Across the Line" and the 2021 sports drama "Blue Miracle." He has also worked as a producer on films such as "SuperFly" (2018). Director X is known for his visually stunning and creative music videos, which often feature bold colors, striking imagery, and intricate choreography. Outside of his work in the entertainment industry, Director X is also a philanthropist and activist. He has worked with organizations such as Artists for Peace and Justice and the United Nations to raise awareness and funds for causes such as education, poverty, and human rights.This Episode:This episode goes high level into the conversation of our understanding the psyche of why we do things, leading with respect, creating a grand strategy, controlling impulses, and the religion of science.Respond to the form below to become a High Level Society member!High Level SocietyFeatured Guest Contact:Website: https://fela.tv/http://op-pfc.com/Instagram:IG: https://www.instagram.com/directorx/@[email protected] KEYS:He is a believer in the unlimited human potential, and he aims to help more and more people realize their full potential. His mantra is “slaveship to ownership.” Growing up in Oakland, California as a Muslim of African-American origins, he had to face a lot of difficulties. Many people around him lost their lives due to poverty which motivated him to work harder and secure a better future.19 Keys is a global thought leader and one of the pioneers in the space of Web 3, business, mindset, holistic wealth, tech , metaphysics and financial literacy; having millions of followers across the globe. 19 Keys is known for his relentless efforts in matters of wealth creation, especially for the youth. One of his initiatives has funded over 5 million student investment accounts.19 Keys is also the co-founder of initiatives such as The Block World Order (BWO), Goldewater, and Crownz Society. When people think of 19 Keys, they think of a self-taught 21st-century polymath who believes work is the cure to all of our problems.Follow his links below to learn more:BWO (THE BLOCK WORLD ORDER)https://bwo.cheatcode.com/ LinkTreehttps://linktr.ee/19_keys Crownz 19 Linkhttps://crownz19.com/ GoldeWater Linkhttps://goldewater.com/ Book linkhttps://crownz19.com/products/paradigm-keys-solution-based-mind-reprogramming-e-book?variant=17962889904179 **************Special EYL Viewer Promotion**********Text “HLC“ to 3235776692Tap in on all platforms:Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/c/19keysTwitter:https://twitter.com/Instagram:www.instagram.com/19_keys/TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@19keys?Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/19keys/messageSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/19keys/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/29/2023
    1:58:44
  • (19Keys) FROM MASCULINITY TO FEMININITYS | w Baaba Heru
    19KEYS presents High Level Conversations to bring you into the high frequency of speech and communication to elevate your mindset and value.S3E1 Ft. Baaba HeruFeatured Guest Bio: Baaba Heru, born in Quisqueya, La Romana, grew up on the British colony of Tortola, BVI. In 1958 he migrated to the USA attending Wingate HS in Brooklyn. Heru worked in data processing until becoming a NY City Police Officer from 1964-1985. During his patrols, he cultivated respectful relationships with the community, taking pride in never having fired his weapon in the 20 years that he served. Always preferring entrepreneurship, in 1967 he established the Sphinx Shop in Brooklyn, NY, manufacturing Dashikis and collectible Afrakan Artifacts. In 1971, he met Master Jeweler, Anacleto Santiago de Colon, who then mentored him in the art of jewelry making. As an official, "Craftsman of Ptah", he founded and became the Chief Designer of the Studio of Ptah, known for Authentic Kemetic amulets, for which he coined the term JOYARI and then established Heal ThySelf alongside Queen Afua in the early 90s.This Episode:This episode goes high level into the conversation of our understanding the concept of linguistic sovereignty, ancestral legacy, unification, differentiating between the spiritual and human experience, and changing the connotation of Black.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/19keys/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/29/2023
    10:46

About 19 Keys Presents High Level Conversations

19 Keys are electrical enlightening thought patterns and high lvl conversations. Life is about the journey not the destination, listen to these keys to help you along your journey in spirituality, entrepreneurship, future building, mind management keys etc... SUPPORT PODCAST SUBSCRIBE BELOW www.crownz19.com www.goldewater.com PayPal: [email protected] Venmo: @jibrialkeys

Podcast website

