19 Keys Presents High Level Conversations

Mind Tricks: Mental Rewiring , Trauma , Anxiety Meditations, Brain Therapy , Movie Programming with 19Keys ft. Director X
Master becoming the director of your main character by altering your brain, recognizing trauma responses, and creating circles of completion to reach a flow state. 19KEYS ft Director XDescription:19KEYS presents High Level Conversations to bring you into the high frequency of speech and communication to elevate your mindset and value.S3E2 Ft. Director XFeatured Guest Bio: Director X, is a Canadian music video director, filmmaker, and producer. He was born on October 31, 1975, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Director X began his career as a music video director in the late 1990s. He gained widespread recognition in 2005 for his work on the music video for "Rompe" by Daddy Yankee, which became a massive hit and earned Director X his first MTV Video Music Award nomination. He has also worked on commercials for major brands such as Pepsi, Nike, and Apple. In addition to his work as a music video director, Director X has also directed several feature films, including the 2015 crime drama "Across the Line" and the 2021 sports drama "Blue Miracle." He has also worked as a producer on films such as "SuperFly" (2018). Director X is known for his visually stunning and creative music videos, which often feature bold colors, striking imagery, and intricate choreography. Outside of his work in the entertainment industry, Director X is also a philanthropist and activist. He has worked with organizations such as Artists for Peace and Justice and the United Nations to raise awareness and funds for causes such as education, poverty, and human rights.This Episode:This episode goes high level into the conversation of our understanding the psyche of why we do things, leading with respect, creating a grand strategy, controlling impulses, and the religion of science.Respond to the form below to become a High Level Society member!High Level SocietyFeatured Guest Contact:Website: https://fela.tv/http://op-pfc.com/Instagram:IG: https://www.instagram.com/directorx/@[email protected]
KEYS:He is a believer in the unlimited human potential, and he aims to help more and more people realize their full potential. His mantra is "slaveship to ownership." Growing up in Oakland, California as a Muslim of African-American origins, he had to face a lot of difficulties. Many people around him lost their lives due to poverty which motivated him to work harder and secure a better future.19 Keys is a global thought leader and one of the pioneers in the space of Web 3, business, mindset, holistic wealth, tech , metaphysics and financial literacy; having millions of followers across the globe. 19 Keys is known for his relentless efforts in matters of wealth creation, especially for the youth. One of his initiatives has funded over 5 million student investment accounts.19 Keys is also the co-founder of initiatives such as The Block World Order (BWO), Goldewater, and Crownz Society. When people think of 19 Keys, they think of a self-taught 21st-century polymath who believes work is the cure to all of our problems.