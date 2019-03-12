100 PM
Suzanne Abate
Welcome to 100 PM – the show where we interview one hundred active product managers – from startups to enterprise and everything in between
to enterprise and everything in between all from...
Welcome to 100 PM – the show where we interview one hundred active product managers – from startups
to enterprise and everything in between all from...
Are OKRs o-v-e-r?
In this episode:
- Where do startups go wrong with implementing OKRs
- Can OKRs really scale for enterprise?
- What are pipelines and how do they change the way we think about product roadmaps?
The DHM Model
Product strategy answers the question, “How will your product delight customers, in hard to copy, margin-enhancing ways?”
From DHM to Product Strategy
You have ideas to delight customers, to build hard to copy advantage and experiment with your business model. Now what?
A Case Study: Chegg
Applying the product strategy tools and frameworks to a textbook rental and education startup.
The Quarterly Product Strategy Meeting
How to keep strategy “front and center” and accelerate both results & learning.
About 100 PM
Welcome to 100 PM – the show where we interview one hundred active product managers – from startups
to enterprise and everything in between all from one great city every season.
visit our website – 100productmanagers.com – the web's largest single free resource for product management topics.
largest single free resource for product management topics.
We’ve got tons of great articles about business, technology and design, fabulous contributors and
recommended reads courtesy of our incredible guests, week over week.
