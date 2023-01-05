The official companion podcast for the new HBO documentary series 100 Foot Wave. Each week, join Host Nicole McNamara for a deeper look at the surfers featured ... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Chapter III: “Jaws” with Justine Dupont and Fred David
In episode 3 of 100 Foot Wave, we leave Nazaré behind and head to Hawaii’s Jaws — the birthplace of big wave surfing. Host Nicole McNamara shares more about what makes this break so iconic, and how it’s given some surfers the best waves of their lives but also the most horrific wipeouts. Then, Nicole sits down with French big wave surfer Justine Dupont and Fred David, to talk about their relationship and what it’s like to watch Justine come full circle.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
43:00
Chapter II: “The Circus Is Burning” with Andrew “Cotty” Cotton
Host Nicole McNamara recaps the action of episode 2, and takes us inside the circus that is Nazaré these days, with its overcrowded cliff of spectators and waves crowded with surfers — so many that a collision happens and then a fight breaks out. Then she sits down for an intimate conversation with big wave surfer Andrew “Cotty” Cotton to talk about his previous life as a plumber, why he’s Garrett McNamara’s “chosen one” and how he balances his unorthodox career with being a dad.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/24/2023
32:33
Chapter I: “Epsilon” with Garrett McNamara and Lino Bogalho
In the inaugural episode of the 100 Foot Wave Podcast, host Nicole McNamara talks with her husband, big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, about the season 2 premiere. They dive into what to expect in this new season and how their lives have changed since the series premiered. Then, she and Garrett sit down for a conversation with Lino Bogalho, a Portuguese local who has been instrumental in building big wave surfing culture in Nazaré. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/17/2023
43:27
100 Foot Wave Podcast Trailer
Can’t get enough of the action and drama of 100 Foot Wave? Join Host Nicole McNamara and a whole cast of surfers and filmmakers for deeper conversations about the ups and downs of a life chasing the world’s biggest waves. HBO’s 100 Foot Wave Podcast drops April 16, after the season premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Produced by HBO and Topic Studios, in association with Amplify Pictures and Library Films. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The official companion podcast for the new HBO documentary series 100 Foot Wave. Each week, join Host Nicole McNamara for a deeper look at the surfers featured in the series and the crew behind the scenes. She’ll also share exclusive outtakes not shown in the series and dive deeper into what it takes to dedicate your life to big wave surfing. Produced by HBO and Topic Studios, in association with Amplify Pictures and Library Films.