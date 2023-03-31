Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool in the App
Listen to 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool

10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool

Podcast 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool
Podcast 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool

10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool

Pam Barnhill
add
Pop in your earbuds and get ready to be inspired. Veteran homeschool mom and podcast host of the Your Morning Basket Podcast, Pam Barnhill unpacks how to have a... More
EducationHow ToKids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Pop in your earbuds and get ready to be inspired. Veteran homeschool mom and podcast host of the Your Morning Basket Podcast, Pam Barnhill unpacks how to have a... More

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • TMBH 69: Empowering Kids with Essential Life Skills
    In this episode of the Ten Minutes to a Better Homeschool podcast, host Pam Barnhill talks with Katie Kimball, the National Voice of Healthy Kids Cooking and founder of the Kids Cook Real Food e-course, about the LifeSkills Summer Camp. This free online camp offers families the opportunity to learn life skills from a team of experts, including workshops on cooking, gardening, financial independence, communication, coping skills, stress management, and more. Kimball discusses the importance of teaching kids life skills and how parents can make the most of their summertime to teach these skills. She emphasizes that the online format of the camp allows families to learn from experts they might not have access to otherwise and provides a great opportunity for both parents and children to learn together.Save your spot for the FREE Life Skills Now Camp.For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/tmbh69To join our free homeschool community, you can create an account right here.
    4/28/2023
    14:14
  • TMBH 68: Tips for Modifying Curriculum that isn't working
    Feeling disappointed after spending countless hours searching for the perfect homeschool curriculum only to find out it's not working as you hoped? Don't worry; we've got you covered in this episode of the 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool podcast.Pam shares tips on how to salvage that curriculum and make it work for your child. From breaking down overwhelming material into smaller chunks to using real-life examples and switching up teaching methods, she has got some great ideas to help you and your child succeed.So grab a cup of coffee, kick back, and tune in to this episode. And don't forget to head over to Pam's website for some awesome homeschool planning pages to help you create a plan for your school year. Happy homeschooling!For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/tmbh67Download our free homeschool planning pages.To join our free homeschool community, you can create an account right here.
    4/21/2023
    10:44
  • TMBH 67: Why More And More Families Are Choosing To Homeschool Their Kids
    In this episode, host Pam Barnhill talks about the rise of homeschooling in the US and why more and more families are choosing to homeschool their children. From customized education to flexible scheduling, safety concerns to religious beliefs, homeschooling offers many benefits to families and their children.But what are some of the reasons why families are choosing to homeschool? And how can you create a personalized education that works best for your child? Tune in to find out.For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/tmbh67To sign up for the Homeschool Better Together Extravaganza click here.To join our free homeschool community, you can create an account right here.
    4/14/2023
    11:02
  • TMBH 66: Inspiring Homeschool Moms with the Learning Well Journal
    In this episode of The 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool Podcast, Pam Barnhill speaks with Alicia Hutchinson, the founder of Learning Well Community and Learning Well Journal, about the importance of print magazines in today's digital age. Alicia shares her two-fold mission behind the quarterly print magazine, which covers four topics: home, homeschool, faith, and family. She also explains how each issue is themed around a verse in scripture and contains a mix of practical advice, inspirational articles, and fun projects. Throughout the conversation, Pam and Alicia emphasize the importance of enjoying the homeschooling journey, persevering through the challenging times, and being faithful in everyday tasks.Key Takeaways:Print magazines are becoming a lost art in today's digital age, but they offer a tangible and in-person experience that can be enjoyed by moms, kids, and families.The Learning Well Journal is a quarterly print magazine that covers four topics: home, homeschool, faith, and family.Each issue is themed around a verse in scripture and contains a mix of practical advice, inspirational articles, and fun projects.The Learning Well Journal's mission is to help moms love their life at home, including homeschooling their kids, taking care of their homes, and growing in their faith lives.Persevering through the everyday tasks of homeschooling can be challenging, but it is worth it to see the amazing human beings our children become.The Learning Well Journal can be found on Alicia Hutchinson's website or Instagram page.Resources:Learning Well Journal: https://aliciahutchinson.com/magazine/Alicia Hutchinson's website: https://aliciahutchinson.com/Learning Well on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/learningwell/Alicia Hutchinson on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aliciashutchinson/For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/tmbh66To subscribe to the Learning Well Journal click here.To join our free homeschool community, you can create an account right here.
    4/7/2023
    12:07
  • TMBH Episode 65: Starting a Nature Group
    Nature groups can provide an enriching communal experience for homeschoolers, offering the opportunity to cultivate relationships with like-minded peers. That's why our friend Joy Cherrick is here today to talk about how she started her group and how it helped her to grow and find support as a homeschool mom. By creating a nature group (or any other kind of group), homeschoolers can build a supportive community that enriches their growth and understanding of the world. Find the show notes for this episode at https://pambarnhill.com/tmbh65
    3/31/2023
    14:54

More Education podcasts

About 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool

Pop in your earbuds and get ready to be inspired. Veteran homeschool mom and podcast host of the Your Morning Basket Podcast, Pam Barnhill unpacks how to have a better homeschool 10 minutes at a time. Full of practical tips, stories, interviews, and inspiration 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool is your home learning go-to show for quick, helpful information. *Formerly the Homeschool Snapshots Podcast
Podcast website

Listen to 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool, Pasture and Forage Minute and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool

10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool: Podcasts in Family