TMBH 66: Inspiring Homeschool Moms with the Learning Well Journal

In this episode of The 10 Minutes to a Better Homeschool Podcast, Pam Barnhill speaks with Alicia Hutchinson, the founder of Learning Well Community and Learning Well Journal, about the importance of print magazines in today's digital age. Alicia shares her two-fold mission behind the quarterly print magazine, which covers four topics: home, homeschool, faith, and family. She also explains how each issue is themed around a verse in scripture and contains a mix of practical advice, inspirational articles, and fun projects. Throughout the conversation, Pam and Alicia emphasize the importance of enjoying the homeschooling journey, persevering through the challenging times, and being faithful in everyday tasks.Key Takeaways:Print magazines are becoming a lost art in today's digital age, but they offer a tangible and in-person experience that can be enjoyed by moms, kids, and families.The Learning Well Journal is a quarterly print magazine that covers four topics: home, homeschool, faith, and family.Each issue is themed around a verse in scripture and contains a mix of practical advice, inspirational articles, and fun projects.The Learning Well Journal's mission is to help moms love their life at home, including homeschooling their kids, taking care of their homes, and growing in their faith lives.Persevering through the everyday tasks of homeschooling can be challenging, but it is worth it to see the amazing human beings our children become.The Learning Well Journal can be found on Alicia Hutchinson's website or Instagram page.Resources:Learning Well Journal: https://aliciahutchinson.com/magazine/Alicia Hutchinson's website: https://aliciahutchinson.com/Learning Well on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/learningwell/Alicia Hutchinson on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aliciashutchinson/For full show notes and a transcript of today’s episode, head to pambarnhill.com/tmbh66To subscribe to the Learning Well Journal click here.To join our free homeschool community, you can create an account right here.