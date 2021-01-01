Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsArts
Your Art Sucks

Your Art Sucks

Podcast Your Art Sucks

Your Art Sucks

add
</>
Embed
Each episode will examine the methods legendary artists, from all fields, have used to push themselves, and their art, out of mediocrity.
Canada / Arts
Each episode will examine the methods legendary artists, from all fields, have used to push themselves, and their art, out of mediocrity.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

Similar Stations

About Your Art Sucks

Regardless of where you are in your creative career, the hard truth is that your art is not where it should be. Whether you have chosen to a write, paint, act, make films or music, you know your talent needs to be further honed. This podcast is here to help. Each episode will examine the methods legendary artists, from all fields, have used to push themselves, and their art, out of mediocrity. We will strip away fact from fiction and reveal actionable truths that you can immediately apply to your creative processes.

Station website

App

Listen to Your Art Sucks, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Your Art Sucks
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Your Art Sucks
Your Art Sucks
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Your Art Sucks
Your Art Sucks
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Your Art Sucks

Radio your way - Download now for free

Due to restrictions of your browser, it is not possible to directly play this station on our website.

You can however play the station here in our radio.net Popup-Player.