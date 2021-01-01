Your Art Sucks
Regardless of where you are in your creative career, the hard truth is that your art is not where it should be. Whether you have chosen to a write, paint, act, make films or music, you know your talent needs to be further honed. This podcast is here to help. Each episode will examine the methods legendary artists, from all fields, have used to push themselves, and their art, out of mediocrity. We will strip away fact from fiction and reveal actionable truths that you can immediately apply to your creative processes.Station website