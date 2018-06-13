We Came to Win
Every four years, people all over the world turn their eyes, ears, and hearts toward the most exciting sports competition on the planet: The World Cup.
About We Came to Win
Every four years, people all over the world turn their eyes, ears, and hearts toward the most exciting sports competition on the planet: The World Cup. We Came to Win tells the stories behind the tournament’s most memorable moments. Like, how did one player become a God, and a villain, after breaking the rules? How did the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup save English soccer from falling apart? And how did one player turn a free-kick into an act of protest? This series from Gimlet Media is an homage to the triumph and heartbreak, victory and defeat that we all experience from soccer (or football, or futbol, or whatever you call it). And it reminds us that so much of what we love about the beautiful game happens off the pitch.Station website