USA / Sports
  The Biological Bomb
    When Atalanta defeated Valencia 4-1 in the Champio
    5/28/2020
    45:19
  1. How the 1990 World Cup Saved English Soccer
    Today, the English Premier League is the richest a
    6/13/2018
    55:27
  2. How Soccer Made It in America
    The year is 1989. The United States is a soccer de
    6/13/2018
    40:54
  3. Zaire '74: The Most Misunderstood Team in History
    In 1974, the first all-black team competed at the
    6/13/2018
    47:13
  4. The Rise and Fall of Diego Maradona
    The retired Argentine midfielder Diego Armando Mar
    6/13/2018
    45:39

About We Came to Win

Every four years, people all over the world turn their eyes, ears, and hearts toward the most exciting sports competition on the planet: The World Cup. We Came to Win tells the stories behind the tournament’s most memorable moments. Like, how did one player become a God, and a villain, after breaking the rules? How did the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup save English soccer from falling apart? And how did one player turn a free-kick into an act of protest? This series from Gimlet Media is an homage to the triumph and heartbreak, victory and defeat that we all experience from soccer (or football, or futbol, or whatever you call it). And it reminds us that so much of what we love about the beautiful game happens off the pitch.

