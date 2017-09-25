Radio Logo
The American War

The American War

The American War

The American War

A podcast guide to "The Vietnam War," the new documentary from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.
Washington D.C., USA / Podcast, History
A podcast guide to "The Vietnam War," the new documentary from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.
Available Episodes

5 of 11
  Episode 10: "Let it be."
    "The Vietnam War" begins with Henry Kissinger's ca
    9/29/2017
    23:09
  Episode 9: "The Marine Corps was the thing that I did that gave me my own confidence in myself."
    Some soldiers in Vietnam fought bravely, and then
    9/28/2017
    23:19
  Episode 8: "You have these two parallel threads on a collision course and that's where they meet."
    The Kent State massacre was one of the most searin
    9/27/2017
    28:11
  Episode 7: "It's torturing me and I needed to tell you this."
    In America, the My Lai massacre helped turn Americ
    9/26/2017
    26:26
  Episode 6: "It's very rare to see a photograph of a person who was in the act of dying."
    The Vietnam War produced indelible wartime photogr
    9/25/2017
    21:04

About The American War

A podcast guide to "The Vietnam War," the new documentary from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. Washington Post Opinion columnist Alyssa Rosenberg breaks down each episode of the film with Burns and Novick themselves, getting the story behind the stories, and grappling with the lessons the United States learned -- and failed to learn -- in Vietnam and at home. Listen after you watch each episode of "The Vietnam War" for a new perspective on how the film was made and what it all means.

