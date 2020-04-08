VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
In this weekly podcast, David Dobrik, a 21-year-old, sexy, millionaire YouTuber and Jason Nash, a 40-something single dad with a vlog of his own, take you behind-the-scenes of their vlogs and show you what living the “YouTube life” is really like. Join these two as they confess their most intimate thoughts, discuss pop-culture, and dissect their own contentious relationship. New episodes drop every Thursday!Station website