VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Join these two as they confess their most intimate thoughts, discuss pop-culture, and dissect their own contentious relationship.
Join these two as they confess their most intimate thoughts, discuss pop-culture, and dissect their own contentious relationship.
Available Episodes

5 of 169
  • David's New TV Show
    David announces a new TV show he is working on, Il
    8/4/2020
    42:04
  • Buying The New Tesla Roadster
    David and Jason discuss a surprise that failed, Ja
    7/28/2020
    37:10
  • David Selling His Home
    David & Jason discuss David's new superhero outfit
    7/21/2020
    40:19
  • Tattooing David On His Body
    David and Jason discuss the possibility of Tik Tok
    7/13/2020
    42:31
  • David's First Big Paycheck
    David and Jason discuss their childhoods, what it
    7/6/2020
    38:59

About VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

In this weekly podcast, David Dobrik, a 21-year-old, sexy, millionaire YouTuber and Jason Nash, a 40-something single dad with a vlog of his own, take you behind-the-scenes of their vlogs and show you what living the “YouTube life” is really like. Join these two as they confess their most intimate thoughts, discuss pop-culture, and dissect their own contentious relationship. New episodes drop every Thursday!

