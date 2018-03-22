Radio Logo
Argentina / Podcast, Music
Available Episodes

  • Beck, siempre mirando hacia el futuro
    1994, sale el disco independiente Mellow Gold de u
    5/8/2018
    29:07
  • Y un día escuché AC/DC
    Richard Coleman recuerda cómo fue que la banda Gol
    4/24/2018
    21:49
  • Aquel Daryl Hall impulsado por Robert Fripp
    Corría 1980 cuando Richard Coleman compró Sacred S
    4/13/2018
    27:01
  • El rock progresivo de Peter Hammill
    Música, walkman y mucha pila, la provisión infalta
    3/31/2018
    19:59
  • Pertenecer y volar con The B-52’s
    Richard Coleman ingresa en 1983 a Ciencias Físicas
    3/22/2018
    22:05

About Un lugar con parlantes

