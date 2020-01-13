Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsPolitics
The Wilderness

The Wilderness

The Wilderness

The Wilderness

add
</>
Embed
Podcast about the history and future of the Democratic Party.
Los Angeles, USA / Politics
Podcast about the history and future of the Democratic Party.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • Chapter 6: The Path
    What’s the winning message in 2020? We talk about
    1/29/2020
    45:51
  • Chapter 5: The Midwest
    How can Democrats beat Trump’s divisive politics?
    1/27/2020
    49:16
  • Chapter 4: The Southeast
    How can Democrats turn out new voters? We talk abo
    1/20/2020
    47:30
  • Chapter 3: The Southwest
    Are the Sunbelt’s suburbs key to victory in Novemb
    1/20/2020
    45:29
  • Chapter 2: The Northeast
    How can grassroots organizers flip a red state? We
    1/13/2020
    51:02

Similar Stations

About The Wilderness

The Wilderness is a documentary from Crooked Media and Two-Up about the history and future of the Democratic Party. Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau tells the story of a party finding its way out of the political wilderness through conversations with strategists, historians, policy experts, organizers, and voters. In fifteen chapters, the series explores issues like inequality, race, immigration, sexism, foreign policy, media strategy, and how Democrats can build a winning majority that lasts.

Station website

App

Listen to The Wilderness, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The WildernessLos Angeles
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The WildernessLos Angeles
The WildernessLos Angeles
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The WildernessLos Angeles
The WildernessLos Angeles
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The WildernessLos Angeles

Radio your way - Download now for free