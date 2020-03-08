Radio Logo
The Rubin Report

Real conversations, unfiltered rants, and one on one interviews with some of the most interesting names in news and entertainment.
USA / Podcast, People
Available Episodes

5 of 173
  • Democrat Fixes To America's Problems Are Making It Worse | Newt Gingrich Interview
    Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Newt Gingr
    8/5/2020
    53:09
  • Exposing The Truth About Boycotts & Democrat Run Schools | Sean Hannity Interview
    Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Sean Hanni
    8/3/2020
    1:19:28
  • Quitting Social Media for 30 Days w/ Mikhaila Peterson, Tom Merrick & Tristan Harris
    Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report is going off the gr
    7/31/2020
    1:56:54
  • The Policies That Destroy A State & Flipping Democrat Voters | Larry Hogan Interview
    Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Larry Hoga
    7/29/2020
    41:14
  • Stop Relying On Failing Schools & Media! Educate Yourself | Greg Gutfeld Interview
    Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Greg Gutfe
    7/27/2020
    1:00:56

About The Rubin Report

Care about free speech? Tired of political correctness? Like discussions about big ideas? Watch Dave Rubin on The Rubin Report. Real conversations, unfiltered rants, and one on one interviews with some of the most interesting names in news and entertainment. Comedians, authors, and influencers join Dave each week to break down the latest in politics and current events. Real people, real issues, real talk. New episodes every Friday!

