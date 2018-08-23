Radio Logo
The Pat McAfee Show

USA / Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 216
  • PMS 215 - A Star Studded Fantasy Friday
    On today's, Pat and the crew sit down with four di
    8/31/2018
    1:34:46
  • PMS 214 - Brian Urlacher
    On today's show, Pat is joined by Digs, Nick, Todd
    8/30/2018
    1:22:53
  • PMS 213 - Le'Veon Bell
    On today's show, Pat is joined by Nick, Digs, Todd
    8/28/2018
    1:02:06
  • PMS 212 - Kyle Rudolph & Bruce Arians
    On today's show, Pat is out of town on another top
    8/24/2018
    49:33
  • PMS 211 - Aaron Rodgers
    On today's show, Pat finally lands his white whale
    8/23/2018
    1:06:04

About The Pat McAfee Show

On "The Pat McAfee Show" Pat McAfee and his friends deliver one of a kind opinions that won't be heard anywhere else. Pat's a recently retired NFL All Pro who has zero filter. A common man who has experience in an extremely uncommon professional athlete lifestyle is a beautiful concoction of hilarity for the average Joe. Both relatable and ridiculous, "The Pat McAfee Show" promises to inform, intrigue, and entertain at least twice a week.

