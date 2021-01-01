The Man Made
The Man Made is a dramatic philosophical podcast about the awe and wonder of the man made. The podcast presents a unique and radiant spectacle: a heroic view of the man made. It dramatically illuminates, in short piercing episodes, the awe, wonder and beauty of the created, the artificial, from the common to the conceptual, from the concrete to the sublime, in every human sphere. It illuminates the world in a wondrous new light. Welcome to The Man Made.Station website