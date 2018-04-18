Radio Logo
Six volunteers are secluded in an imitation Mars habitat where they will work as imitation astronauts for one very real year
New York City, USA / Podcast, Science
  • Bonus: This Is Not My First Rodeo
    What's it going to take to actually get us to Mars
    4/18/2018
    35:22
  • Episode 7: And Now I Can See Everything
    The crew comes back to Earth. The Habitat is a pro
    4/18/2018
    33:55
  • Episode 6: I Feel Like A Million Dollars
    The crew opens the hatch. The Habitat is a product
    4/18/2018
    30:32
  • Episode 5: Tortilla!
    The crew gets pissed. The Habitat is a production
    4/18/2018
    31:47
  • Episode 4: She Likes to Camp Alone in the Finnish Winter
    The crew feels all warm and fuzzy. The Habitat is
    4/18/2018
    30:36

About The Habitat

On a remote mountain in Hawaii, there's a fake planet Mars. Six volunteers are secluded in an imitation Mars habitat where they will work as imitation astronauts for one very real year. The goal: to help NASA understand what life might be like on the red planet—and plan for the day when the dress rehearsals are over, and we blast off for real. Host Lynn Levy has been chronicling this experiment from the moment the crew set foot in their habitat, communicating with them through audio diaries that detail their discoveries, their frustrations, and their evolving and devolving relationships with each other. From those diaries, Gimlet Media has crafted an addictive serialized documentary: the true story of a fake planet.

