The Entertainment Yap-Trap

Join Mike, Sarah and Detroit Keith as they spend each episode meandering through the world of pop culture, offering their unique opinions and jokes.
Join Mike, Sarah and Detroit Keith as they spend each episode meandering through the world of pop culture, offering their unique opinions and jokes.
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • 008 Yap-Trap Mail Bag For Covid-19
    Mike answers your Twitter questions and emails in
    4/13/2020
    25:25
  • 007 The Stevie Rellish Show: Special Guest, The Joker!
    The Joker from Batman: The Animated Series stopped
    11/3/2019
    10:13
  • 006 LeBron, Silver & Morey
    Mike is riding solo this week and is taking on LeB
    10/21/2019
    15:32
  • 005 The Lie Detector
    Mike and Jack quickly scrap their plans to debate
    9/24/2019
    38:54
  • 004 The Stevie Rellish Show: Special Guest: Dr. Nick
    Stevie Rellish and his pals Little Robbie StuStett
    9/14/2019
    10:18

About The Entertainment Yap-Trap

Join Mike, Sarah and Detroit Keith as they spend each episode meandering through the world of pop culture, offering their unique (and often misguided) opinions and jokes. They don’t rely on special guests to zest up the proceedings (unless you count their terrible celebrity impersonations). Rather, they get by on the sheer force of their personalities and their dynamite chemistry.

