The Edge with Joey BartonPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Welcome to The Edge, a show that aims to explore the unique talent and occasional darkness that drives elite performance in the worlds of sport, politics and music. Hosted by professional footballer Joey Barton, each episode will explore the stories, successes and failures behind some of the biggest names in country as we peel back the layers of their psyche to better understand what pushes them to - and sometimes beyond - The Edge.Station website