Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsSociety
The Edge with Joey Barton

The Edge with Joey Barton

The Edge with Joey Barton

The Edge with Joey Barton

add
</>
Embed
The Edge aims to explore the unique talent and occasional darkness that drives elite performance in the worlds of sport, politics and music.
USA / Podcast, Society
The Edge aims to explore the unique talent and occasional darkness that drives elite performance in the worlds of sport, politics and music.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • 08 - Alex Goode
    Welcome to The Edge, a show that aims to explore t
    3/21/2018
    57:18
  • 07 - Tony Bellew
    Welcome to The Edge, a show that aims to explore t
    3/14/2018
    1:22:25
  • 06 - Danny Cipriani
    Welcome to The Edge, a show that aims to explore t
    3/7/2018
    1:01:15
  • 05 - Kevin Dutton
    Welcome to The Edge, a show that aims to explore t
    2/28/2018
    1:10:06
  • 04 - Gary Neville
    Welcome to The Edge, a show that aims to explore t
    2/21/2018
    55:24

Similar Stations

About The Edge with Joey Barton

Welcome to The Edge, a show that aims to explore the unique talent and occasional darkness that drives elite performance in the worlds of sport, politics and music. Hosted by professional footballer Joey Barton, each episode will explore the stories, successes and failures behind some of the biggest names in country as we peel back the layers of their psyche to better understand what pushes them to - and sometimes beyond - The Edge.

Station website

App

Listen to The Edge with Joey Barton, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Edge with Joey BartonPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The Edge with Joey BartonPodcast
The Edge with Joey BartonPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The Edge with Joey BartonPodcast
The Edge with Joey BartonPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The Edge with Joey BartonPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free