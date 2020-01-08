Radio Logo
Dan Bongino tackles the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric.
Available Episodes

5 of 867
  • The Democrats Get Caught in a Huge Lie (Ep 1314)
    8/5/2020
    1:00:56
  • Why is the Media Hiding This Bombshell? (Ep 1313)
    8/4/2020
    1:07:39
  • A Warning Everyone Needs to Hear About Biden (Ep 1312)
    8/3/2020
    1:05:26
  • Greg Gutfeld on Cancel Culture, Social Media, and his New Book (Ep 1311)
    8/1/2020
    38:35
  • The Epstein Case Blows Up (Ep 1310)
    7/31/2020
    1:00:36

About The Dan Bongino Show

Dan Bongino tackles the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric. A former Secret Service Agent, NYPD veteran, and New York Times best-selling author, Bongino is best known amongst conservatives for his willingness to take on the Left and the Republican Establishment through his campaign for Congress, which nearly resulted in a historic political upset in the liberal bastion of Maryland. These experiences uniquely situate Dan to provide the best commentary and analysis from not only a law enforcement viewpoint, but also one that directly attacks the philosophical underpinnings of the Left and Big Government Republicans.

