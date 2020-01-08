About The Dan Bongino Show

Dan Bongino tackles the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric. A former Secret Service Agent, NYPD veteran, and New York Times best-selling author, Bongino is best known amongst conservatives for his willingness to take on the Left and the Republican Establishment through his campaign for Congress, which nearly resulted in a historic political upset in the liberal bastion of Maryland. These experiences uniquely situate Dan to provide the best commentary and analysis from not only a law enforcement viewpoint, but also one that directly attacks the philosophical underpinnings of the Left and Big Government Republicans.