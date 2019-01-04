About THE CHURCH IS BROKEN WITH SAM NEIDER

Welcome to THE CHURCH IS BROKEN podcast. Join Sam Neider, a former pastor, on his journey of enlightenment as he shares his story of walking through darkness and despair to lay hold of the LIGHT that he could not find in 30 years of seeking, searching, and serving in the church. Sam exposes why the church is broken and how the misaimed, man-made system fails at bringing light into the world and at producing transformation in the lives of the believers. Sam will empower you, the listener, with the good news of living the KINGDOM LIFE, based on the TRUTH of what Jesus really taught and commissioned us to do - the TRUTH that has been veiled by the broken system of the church.