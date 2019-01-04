Radio Logo
Welcome to THE CHURCH IS BROKEN podcast.
USA / Religion, Christianity
Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • THE PITWALKER PODCAST IS HERE
    THANK YOU.   Thank you for listening to this podca
    4/17/2019
    8:07
  • Final Episode – Expanding the Frame | 050
    There is a season for all things, and the season f
    4/8/2019
    39:52
  • The LIE of Yesterday, Tomorrow and Fantasy | 049
    On my family trip to Disneyland I  saw this sign a
    4/1/2019
    34:57
  • RUST on the CHASSIS is a NO GO | 048
    The RV saga continues as I go to finalize the purc
    3/25/2019
    40:11
  • I AM LOVE - BREAKING THE GENERATIONAL CYCLE | 047
    The pain, the darkness, the process... This week I
    3/18/2019
    32:20

About THE CHURCH IS BROKEN WITH SAM NEIDER

Welcome to THE CHURCH IS BROKEN podcast. Join Sam Neider, a former pastor, on his journey of enlightenment as he shares his story of walking through darkness and despair to lay hold of the LIGHT that he could not find in 30 years of seeking, searching, and serving in the church. Sam exposes why the church is broken and how the misaimed, man-made system fails at bringing light into the world and at producing transformation in the lives of the believers. Sam will empower you, the listener, with the good news of living the KINGDOM LIFE, based on the TRUTH of what Jesus really taught and commissioned us to do - the TRUTH that has been veiled by the broken system of the church.

