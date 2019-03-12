Top Stations
Podcast
Episodes
Info
Tenemos que hablar
Tenemos que hablar
Tenemos que hablar
Argentina
/
Podcast
,
People
Available Episodes
5 of 117
Historiografìa familiar, con José Emilio Burucúa
José Nun y Mariana Heredia dialogan con José Emili
12/24/2019
54:44
América Latina hoy, con Roberto Russell
José Nun y Mariana Heredia dialogan con Roberto Ru
12/17/2019
58:31
Los años de la dictadura, con Carlos Altamirano
José Nun y Mariana Heredia dialogan con Carlos Alt
12/10/2019
56:09
Las estaciones de un intelectual, con Carlos Altamirano
José Nun dialogó con Carlos Altamirano, profesor e
12/3/2019
56:20
Educación en Argentina hoy, con Emilio Tenti Fanfani
José Nun y Mariana Heredia analizan con el especia
11/26/2019
55:56
About Tenemos que hablar
Station website
