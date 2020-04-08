Radio Logo
Sound Investing, the “Best Money Podcast” named by Money Magazine in 2008, has provided clear, concise advice on money and retirement since 2001.
Seattle, USA / Podcast, Economy, Business
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Factor Investing: Interview with Rick Ferri and Paul Merriman by White Coat Investor Dr. Jim Dahle — Part I
    James Dahle, M.D., of  t, for a lively Zoom discus
    8/4/2020
    57:41
  • Can 12 simple steps really be worth millions? Plus 10 Q&A
    Paul begins the podcast with a response to a liste
    7/28/2020
    1:09:28
  • What returns can we expect in the future?
    Why do investors find it difficult to deal with th
    7/22/2020
    33:03
  • Am I saving enough to retire? and 5 more Q&A
    Paul tackles six topics from commodities to retire
    7/15/2020
    55:23
  • The Past, Present, and Future of Investing
    In this special presentation to the Bainbridge Com
    7/8/2020
    1:16:51

About Sound Investing - Paul Merriman

Sound Investing was named the “Best Money Podcast” by Money Magazine in 2008. It has provided clear, concise advice on money and retirement since 2001 when it began as a radio program. The program is now delivered exclusively as a podcast offering market analysis, interviews with some of the best minds in investing, the Outrage of the Week, Top Ten Lists, and general information about how to properly prepare yourself for retirement.

