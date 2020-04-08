Sound Investing - Paul Merriman

Sound Investing - Paul MerrimanSeattlePodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Sound Investing was named the “Best Money Podcast” by Money Magazine in 2008. It has provided clear, concise advice on money and retirement since 2001 when it began as a radio program. The program is now delivered exclusively as a podcast offering market analysis, interviews with some of the best minds in investing, the Outrage of the Week, Top Ten Lists, and general information about how to properly prepare yourself for retirement.Station website