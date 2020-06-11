The Sole Channel Cafe PodcastSan José CATechno, Electro, Podcast, House
Established in 2005 The SOLE channel Cafe gives you the best in House Music with occasional exclusive mixes you can't find NOWHERE ELSE!. Presented by Dj, Producer, Remixer Mr. V, enjoy countless mixes by some of today's hottest producers & remixers in music along with exclusive podcast from special events around the globe. Enjoy these mixes for your personal listening pleasure or for a gathering of your choice, there's always something musically hot happening and it's right here at The SOLE channel Cafe.Station website