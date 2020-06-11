Radio Logo
The Sole Channel Cafe Podcast

Presented by Dj, Producer, Remixer Mr. V, enjoy countless mixes by some of today's hottest producers & remixers in music along with exclusive podcast from special events.
San José CA, USA / Techno Electro Podcast House
Presented by Dj, Producer, Remixer Mr. V, enjoy countless mixes by some of today's hottest producers & remixers in music along with exclusive podcast from special events.
San José CA, USA / Techno Electro Podcast House
Available Episodes

5 of 150
  • SCC523 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov. 20th 2020 - Hour 1
    SCC523 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov.
    11/23/2020
    1:00:05
  • SCC524 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov. 20th 2020 - Hour 2
    SCC524 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov.
    11/23/2020
    1:00:41
  • SCC521 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov. 13th 2020 - Hour 1
    SCC521 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov.
    11/13/2020
    1:00:17
  • SCC522 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov. 13th 2020 - Hour 2
    SCC522 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov.
    11/13/2020
    1:00:32
  • SCC519 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov. 3rd 2020 - Hour 1
    SCC519 - Mr. V Sole Channel Cafe Radio Show - Nov.
    11/6/2020
    1:00:12

About The Sole Channel Cafe Podcast

Established in 2005 The SOLE channel Cafe gives you the best in House Music with occasional exclusive mixes you can't find NOWHERE ELSE!. Presented by Dj, Producer, Remixer Mr. V, enjoy countless mixes by some of today's hottest producers & remixers in music along with exclusive podcast from special events around the globe. Enjoy these mixes for your personal listening pleasure or for a gathering of your choice, there's always something musically hot happening and it's right here at The SOLE channel Cafe.

